Equitable Trust Co Buys Public Storage, UnitedHealth Group Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: UNH -1.4% TDG +1.72% ISRG -1.51% TFX +0.05% BA +2.05% IBB -0.84% PSA +0.5% AON -1.49% IAC -0.03% FIZN +0% LNTH -1.19% VRNT +0.67%

Investment company Equitable Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Public Storage, UnitedHealth Group Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Aon PLC, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Shopify Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitable Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Equitable Trust Co owns 316 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EQUITABLE TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitable+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EQUITABLE TRUST CO
  1. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 677,979 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,947 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,908 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  4. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 335,436 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 255,060 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39. The stock is now traded at around $234.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 57,472 shares as of .

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $204.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,285 shares as of .

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,480 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Citizens Bancshares Inc (TN) (FIZN)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (TN). The purchase prices were between $46 and $55, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,980 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,110 shares as of .

New Purchase: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.04 and $51.37, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,920 shares as of .

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 664.45%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $351.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,902 shares as of .

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 280.44%. The purchase prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25. The stock is now traded at around $577.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,056 shares as of .

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 304.39%. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $745.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of .

Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 76.33%. The purchase prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63. The stock is now traded at around $374.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,315 shares as of .

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 141.20%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $200.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of .

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 83.97%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $139.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of .

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58.

Sold Out: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $14.56 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $18.47.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45.

Sold Out: Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.75 and $73.49, with an estimated average price of $61.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of EQUITABLE TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. EQUITABLE TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. EQUITABLE TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EQUITABLE TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EQUITABLE TRUST CO keeps buying

Comments

