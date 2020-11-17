Equitable Trust Co Buys Public Storage, UnitedHealth Group Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Investment company Equitable Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Public Storage, UnitedHealth Group Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Aon PLC, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Shopify Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitable Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Equitable Trust Co owns 316 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 677,979 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,947 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,908 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 335,436 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 255,060 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39. The stock is now traded at around $234.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 57,472 shares as of .

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $204.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,285 shares as of .

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,480 shares as of .

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (TN). The purchase prices were between $46 and $55, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,980 shares as of .

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,110 shares as of .

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.04 and $51.37, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,920 shares as of .

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 664.45%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $351.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,902 shares as of .

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 280.44%. The purchase prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25. The stock is now traded at around $577.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,056 shares as of .

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 304.39%. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $745.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of .

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 76.33%. The purchase prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63. The stock is now traded at around $374.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,315 shares as of .

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 141.20%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $200.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of .

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 83.97%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $139.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of .

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $14.56 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $18.47.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45.

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.75 and $73.49, with an estimated average price of $61.87.