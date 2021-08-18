Logo
Caas Capital Management Lp Buys Lufax Holding, MongoDB Inc, IHS Markit, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vipshop Holdings, Farfetch

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Caas Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Lufax Holding, MongoDB Inc, IHS Markit, DiDi Global Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vipshop Holdings, Farfetch, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caas Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Caas Capital Management Lp owns 996 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caas+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,238,200 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 866,000 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 281,800 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 587,200 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio.
  5. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 652,400 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 8,438,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $367.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 181,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $116.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.049900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,235,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAA Inc (IAA)

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 429,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 2093.56%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 947,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 91.72%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,175,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 560.29%. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $176.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 118,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in ContextLogic Inc by 165.06%. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.023000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,325,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Seer Inc (SEER)

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Seer Inc by 1545.57%. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 329,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 686,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47.

Sold Out: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $62.35 and $70.92, with an estimated average price of $67.52.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Sold Out: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AESC)

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $100.87 and $109.43, with an estimated average price of $105.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

1. CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
