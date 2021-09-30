Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , NOV Inc

- New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, TECH, BBWI, CDAY, BRO,
- Added Positions: ADI, TSLA, CRM, GM, OTIS, KIM, WMT, IR, CZR, SYF, UA, BKR, SYK, CARR, STE, SRE, OXY, SIVB, RCL, PENN, INFO, ARE, CNP, CRL, DVN, DXCM, EXPE, FRT, BEN, PTC, IFF, IRM, LVS, MKTX, MAR, MCHP, ALB,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, IVV, AAPL, SPY, GOOG, BRK/B, FB, GOOGL, JPM, ORCL, BAC, DE, NVDA, ADBE, C, XOM, HD, JNJ, BKNG, PG, UNH, DIS, CMG, MA, V, CHTR, PYPL, CB, T, ABT, ACN, APD, AXP, AMT, AMP, AMGN, AMAT, AZO, ADP, BDX, BA, BMY, COF, CAT, FIS, CVX, CI, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, STZ, COST, CMI, DHR, DPZ, DD, ETN, LLY, NEE, GE, GS, HON, HUM, IBM, IDXX, ILMN, INTC, INTU, KMB, KR, LOW, MCD, MDT, MRK, MET, MTD, MS, NFLX, NKE, NSC, ODFL, PEP, PFE, LIN, QCOM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, UNP, RTX, VZ, ANTM, WFC, TDG, TEL, PM, AVGO, NXPI, HCA, NOW, FANG, ABBV, MMM, AOS, PLD, ATVI, AMD, AFL, A, ALL, MO, AIG, AME, APH, IVZ, ADM, ADSK, AVB, TFC, BLL, BK, BAX, BIO, BIIB, CHRW, CSX, CVS, KMX, CME, CTAS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, COP, CCI, XRAY, DUK, EOG, EIX, EA, EMR, ESS, EXC, FITB, FISV, F, IT, GPC, GILD, GPN, HAL, MNST, LHX, HAS, WELL, HPQ, HOLX, TT, ICE, JCI, MDLZ, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LEN, LMT, MMC, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MU, MCO, MSI, NVR, NEM, ES, NTRS, ORLY, OMC, PNC, PPG, PKG, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PGR, PRU, PEG, DGX, RJF, REGN, RF, ROST, SBAC, SLB, SHW, SWKS, SO, TRV, STT, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TSCO, TRMB, USB, UDR, UPS, VLO, WAT, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, L, HBI, DAL, DFS, FTNT, VRSK, FRC, KMI, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ZTS, ETSY, HPE, LW, DOW,
- Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, NOV, PRGO, UNM,
For the details of PGIM QMA STOCK INDEX FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pgim+qma+stock+index+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PGIM QMA STOCK INDEX FUND
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 365,462 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 174,812 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,130 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,060 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 55,660 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $466.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 43.09%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Under Armour Inc (UA)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)
Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of PGIM QMA STOCK INDEX FUND. Also check out:
1. PGIM QMA STOCK INDEX FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. PGIM QMA STOCK INDEX FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PGIM QMA STOCK INDEX FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PGIM QMA STOCK INDEX FUND keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment