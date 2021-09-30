Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , NOV Inc

New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, TECH, BBWI, CDAY, BRO,

ADI, TSLA, CRM, GM, OTIS, KIM, WMT, IR, CZR, SYF, UA, BKR, SYK, CARR, STE, SRE, OXY, SIVB, RCL, PENN, INFO, ARE, CNP, CRL, DVN, DXCM, EXPE, FRT, BEN, PTC, IFF, IRM, LVS, MKTX, MAR, MCHP, ALB, Reduced Positions: MSFT, IVV, AAPL, SPY, GOOG, BRK/B, FB, GOOGL, JPM, ORCL, BAC, DE, NVDA, ADBE, C, XOM, HD, JNJ, BKNG, PG, UNH, DIS, CMG, MA, V, CHTR, PYPL, CB, T, ABT, ACN, APD, AXP, AMT, AMP, AMGN, AMAT, AZO, ADP, BDX, BA, BMY, COF, CAT, FIS, CVX, CI, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, STZ, COST, CMI, DHR, DPZ, DD, ETN, LLY, NEE, GE, GS, HON, HUM, IBM, IDXX, ILMN, INTC, INTU, KMB, KR, LOW, MCD, MDT, MRK, MET, MTD, MS, NFLX, NKE, NSC, ODFL, PEP, PFE, LIN, QCOM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, UNP, RTX, VZ, ANTM, WFC, TDG, TEL, PM, AVGO, NXPI, HCA, NOW, FANG, ABBV, MMM, AOS, PLD, ATVI, AMD, AFL, A, ALL, MO, AIG, AME, APH, IVZ, ADM, ADSK, AVB, TFC, BLL, BK, BAX, BIO, BIIB, CHRW, CSX, CVS, KMX, CME, CTAS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, COP, CCI, XRAY, DUK, EOG, EIX, EA, EMR, ESS, EXC, FITB, FISV, F, IT, GPC, GILD, GPN, HAL, MNST, LHX, HAS, WELL, HPQ, HOLX, TT, ICE, JCI, MDLZ, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LEN, LMT, MMC, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MU, MCO, MSI, NVR, NEM, ES, NTRS, ORLY, OMC, PNC, PPG, PKG, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PGR, PRU, PEG, DGX, RJF, REGN, RF, ROST, SBAC, SLB, SHW, SWKS, SO, TRV, STT, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TSCO, TRMB, USB, UDR, UPS, VLO, WAT, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, L, HBI, DAL, DFS, FTNT, VRSK, FRC, KMI, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ZTS, ETSY, HPE, LW, DOW,

Investment company Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Bath & Body Works Inc, sells , , NOV Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, Unum Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Investment Portfolios 8. As of 2021Q3, Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 owns 507 stocks with a total value of $859 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 365,462 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 174,812 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,130 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,060 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 55,660 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $466.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 43.09%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Prudential Investment Portfolios 8 sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.