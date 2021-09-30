Penn Series Index 500 Fund Buys Moderna Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells , , Willis Towers Watson PLC

New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, TECH, BBWI, CDAY, BRO,

MRNA, MTCH, TECH, BBWI, CDAY, BRO, Added Positions: ADI, TSLA, AON, CRM, GM, KIM, CARR, WMT,

ADI, TSLA, AON, CRM, GM, KIM, CARR, WMT, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, FB, GOOG, BRK/B, GOOGL, WLTW, JPM, ORCL, DE, NVDA, V, BAC, PG, JNJ, ADBE, UNH, CHTR, CMCSA, MA, HD, DIS, XOM, PYPL, LYV, MS, DPZ, AXP, AVY, TDG, KR, ORLY, KO, BMY, PLD, BA, MPWR, C, AWK, VZ, MRK, LHX, ABT, TMO, AVGO, EL, HCA, CI, NEE, ACN, BLL, BIIB, CSCO, RTX, NXPI, WFC, NKE, JCI, ISRG, PFE, CTAS, NFLX, LLY, INTU, UNP, TXN, NSC, ALLE, ES, REGN, PM, GD, DHR, CBOE, AMP, GS, AZO, NVR, AMAT, PAYC, NOW, CB, TJX, TT, D, AMT, VFC, MET, MCD, DAL, QCOM, DGX, COF, CVX, MDT, KSU, SBUX, HON, COST, CDW, PXD, INTC, LOW, CCL, LRCX, JKHY, AME, PEP, IDXX, AMGN, T, AFL, ABBV, TDY, LIN, WST, CVS, DLR, FLT, DG, ADSK, FANG, BXP, UDR, MMM, AMD, ETR, CHD, PKG, APTV, MAA, ITW, SWK, EIX, MTB, BSX, EMR, EW, AEP, DRE, MO, BDX, CLX, SYF, FE, CAT, LYB, TSN, TER, ABMD, MSI, PSA, EFX, APH, CAG, ADP, TFC, QRVO, RHI, AVB, ANSS, MKC, EBAY, MAS, ICE, GLW, IT, DVA, AIG, GIS, COP, IEX, SJM, CCI, AAP, IBM, MDLZ, DVN, GILD, TWTR, AIZ, WAB, UHS, WY, AES, DRI, SHW, HPE, CFG, OMC, CNC, ETSY, MCK, MMC, CMI, TXT, PPL, XEL, FITB, NCLH, NUE, FCX, LEN, IQV, NOC, DUK, CE, RSG, OKE, ALB, BK, EXC, TROW, WBA, ROST, SBAC, USB, CDNS, ODFL, MHK, FIS, ATVI, RF, CSX, EQR, ANTM, HUM, FTV, DHI, TEL, CL, TRMB, MTD, FFIV, BR, NTRS, CME, F, DFS, MCHP, EXR, BAX, SO, HPQ, EQIX, FRC, TMUS, VLO, MGM, GPN, PRU, UPS, TAP, SCHW, XYL, UAL, GE, VRSN, L, TRV, IP, CPB, XLNX, BKNG, EA, CPRT, FOXA, CTVA, WAT, SPGI, PNC, IFF, SNPS, KMX, WM, LMT, DOW, JBHT, MU, REG, PEAK, NLSN, IVZ, YUM, ZTS, HBAN, TSCO, ROP, HIG, DTE, LKQ, HOLX, ALGN, XRAY, FISV, COO, TGT, EOG, SYY, GPC, FTNT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Match Group Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Bath & Body Works Inc, sells , , Willis Towers Watson PLC, NOV Inc, Perrigo Co PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Index 500 Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Index 500 Fund owns 505 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,123 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,744 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,519 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 41,144 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,197 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%

Penn Series Index 500 Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $466.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 104.00%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund added to a holding in Aon PLC by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $293.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

Penn Series Index 500 Fund sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.