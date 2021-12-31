Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, Sells Clearwater Paper Corp, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Cano Health Inc

New Purchases: SQ, ZM, WSO, TIP, BK, SFM, CI, GIS, TD, HSBC, JCI, KLAC, MCHP, MUR, OMCL, SPG, ABB, VRSN, ZBRA, FTNT, CTLT, FCX, AMN, AIG, BLDR, CNI, CME, DHI, D, EXC, EBAY, LYB, TDG, AWK, CDNS, WDAY, CDW, CBRE, KEYS, VST, AQUA, WF, WF, IEX, CARR, SOFI, SOFI, IT, XLNX, MFC, ORLY, STZ, TLK, PAYX, PDCE, CHD, LH, VRTX, WST, DD, WPC, VOD, NMR, VMD, GPRO, MLCO, LFC, RIGL, BBD, AGLE, ENIC, EPZM, PBYI, TME, NLTX, PAYA, PSFE, HLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, ONEOK Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells Clearwater Paper Corp, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Cano Health Inc, Clover Health Investments Corp, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. owns 429 stocks with a total value of $512 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+wealth+planning+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 2,130,366 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 4,764,728 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67% Ford Motor Co (F) - 710,826 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,320 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 297,470 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.85%

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $285.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $155.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $240.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 297,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $316.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2259.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 336,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 83,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 136,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 106.35%. The purchase prices were between $236.96 and $270.67, with an estimated average price of $256.23. The stock is now traded at around $233.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Clearwater Paper Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.9.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Cano Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $8.12, with an estimated average price of $6.07.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.