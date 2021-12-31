Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, Sells Clearwater Paper Corp, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Cano Health Inc

- New Purchases: SQ, ZM, WSO, TIP, BK, SFM, CI, GIS, TD, HSBC, JCI, KLAC, MCHP, MUR, OMCL, SPG, ABB, VRSN, ZBRA, FTNT, CTLT, FCX, AMN, AIG, BLDR, CNI, CME, DHI, D, EXC, EBAY, LYB, TDG, AWK, CDNS, WDAY, CDW, CBRE, KEYS, VST, AQUA, WF, WF, IEX, CARR, SOFI, SOFI, IT, XLNX, MFC, ORLY, STZ, TLK, PAYX, PDCE, CHD, LH, VRTX, WST, DD, WPC, VOD, NMR, VMD, GPRO, MLCO, LFC, RIGL, BBD, AGLE, ENIC, EPZM, PBYI, TME, NLTX, PAYA, PSFE, HLX,
- Added Positions: ET, SPSM, FB, GWX, SPAB, OKE, FSK, MSFT, NDSN, AAPL, AMZN, JNJ, EFA, EMB, NKE, CRM, PYPL, DWM, FUN, GOOGL, NFLX, PG, GOOG, BRK.B, ISRG, JPHY, SPEM, ASX, CP, CVX, XOM, HD, MRK, MU, RDS.A, TSM, UNH, ABBV, EMTL, IVW, ASML, ADBE, BLK, CAT, CHT, CSCO, COST, DHR, HON, IBN, INFY, PNC, PEP, PKI, PFE, PUK, TM, WMT, ANTM, WFC, YUM, PM, GM, TIPX, CB, PLD, ABT, AMD, A, AMT, AMP, APH, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BHP, BAC, CVS, SCHW, CTAS, CL, ABEV, EMN, EW, LLY, OVV, EQIX, EL, NEE, FDX, GSK, GS, GRC, MNST, LHX, HPQ, HUM, INFO, INTC, KB, MDLZ, LYG, LOW, SPGI, MTD, MCO, NVDA, NVO, PGR, RMD, RIO, RY, SAP, TGT, TXN, TMO, TTE, TSN, USB, UL, UPS, VLO, DIS, WM, WIT, SHG, EDU, TEL, V, TAK, AVGO, KMI, MPC, PSX, NOW, IQV, TEAM, MRNA, SPDW, AXP, AON, SAN, BCS, BSX, CSX, KO, CPRT, CCI, DXCM, DEO, DUK, ETN, EMR, ERIC, GE, GILD, IDXX, INTU, KEP, LPL, LRCX, LMT, MMC, MET, LIN, REGN, ROP, SBAC, SONY, SO, SWN, SNPS, TJX, TEF, UMC, URI, RTX, WCC, WBK, MIN, JQC, IGD, BTZ, DG, CHTR, NXPI, BCX, ICLR, NRZ, SHOP, ALC, UBER, IEFA, IVE, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: FLTR, AGG, SPYG, VZ, SPLG, SPYV, QCOM, IWM, CMCSA, IWF, BGY, BMY, APD, SBUX, FIS, IWD, MDT, F, ECL, CS, MA, JPM, TRI, KEY, NVS, IBM, ATH, ATVI, MFG, HFRO, T, DOW, EMLP, BKNG, XLE, MO, AMGN, BA, C, CRL, AOD, AWP, DE, TAL, HCA, GHY, NTB, YUMC, DAKT, LOAN, ING, EEM, BDX, BBVA, ADSK, ADI, JNK, AEG, MMM, JBL, PH, NAT, PRU, NOK, RELX, RYAAY, SNY, MS, STLD, SYK, SYY, NSC, TSCO, UNFI, ICE, SMFG, GIM, NEA, AVK, EAD, IGR, NFJ, ITW,
- Sold Out: CLW, UAL, CANO, CLOV, MELI, BABA, LECO, HDB, SKM, IIM, SE, AKAM, MCW, ROST, FISV, BFK, COF, BUD, FPF, NTRA, BIIB, NAD, ILMN, VEDL, PHK, HMY, GET,
- VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 2,130,366 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 4,764,728 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
- Ford Motor Co (F) - 710,826 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,320 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 297,470 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.85%
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $285.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $155.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $240.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 297,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $316.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2259.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 336,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 83,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 136,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 106.35%. The purchase prices were between $236.96 and $270.67, with an estimated average price of $256.23. The stock is now traded at around $233.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Clearwater Paper Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.9.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.Sold Out: Cano Health Inc (CANO)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Cano Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43.Sold Out: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $8.12, with an estimated average price of $6.07.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
