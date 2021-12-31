Centaurus Financial, Inc. Buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells SPDR Biotech ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, SPDR Semiconductors ETF

- New Purchases: VCLT, XPH, BUFR, LTPZ, CP, KLAC, TJX, ACGL, DVN, NTR, WFCPL.PFD, FANG, TMHC, BLD, EUFN, CSGP, WRK, WLK, HRI, RADI, EBAY, BACPL.PFD, CHWY, IYK, IT, NTES, FTNT, CBOE, TSE, VVV, BNTX, ALTL, AMAX, BITO, FEX, IYE, IYJ, PEJ, XHB, AAP, CLF, PZZA, WYNN, CRF, FSLR, NXRT, COIN, AQGX, FIW, FTXR, KRBN, NUSI, QDPL, XTN, BMRN, EOG, HPQ, MTCH, JNPR, MCK, NVR, SUI, TREX, WST, AWF, MQT, PFD, PCN, NMZ, BGR, LULU, NXPI, SUN, LAND, DMB, HLT, IVT, CZR, GNL, Z, IIPR, SAFE, SONO, PROG, RBLX, HOOD, DWAC, RIVN, DOCT, DTEC, FNDX, GRID, MSOS, PEZ, PFI, PINK, PTF, PTLC, PXI, RHRX, RVNU, RWL, SUB, VGLT, VIOG, XYLD,
These are the top 5 holdings of CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.
- MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) - 12,359,648 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.30%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,496 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM) - 1,579,851 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,047 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 186,570 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.16 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $105.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.53 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $47.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 56,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 67,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $86.35 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,359,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 1951.50%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 75,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 91.85%. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 293,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 471.86%. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.54%. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $36.86.Sold Out: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3.Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.
