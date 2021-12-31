Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

New Purchases: XYLD, UUP, FDL, AGNC, HNDL, MUST, SDY, PSMB, GSK, QS, PFG, RWT, ACLS, QUS, PETQ, XLNX, BLDR, PKX, ORI, RIO, FSTR, RMO, HAYW, DOCN, PATH, VAL, EVGO, FREY, VLTA, BCI, FV, LAZR, IGM, IYF, DXCM, DVN, QQQM, CLF, CX, SOXX, XLF, XSVM, ACN, SLI, SLI, EMAN, CLM, WDC, AOSL, RYI, MPLX, NCLH, GOGO, ANY, SABR, SNAP, UPST, SGH, ROKU, ACMR, ZS, ESTC, LYFT, NOVA, SNOW, AI, PUBM, WYNN,

XYLD, UUP, FDL, AGNC, HNDL, MUST, SDY, PSMB, GSK, QS, PFG, RWT, ACLS, QUS, PETQ, XLNX, BLDR, PKX, ORI, RIO, FSTR, RMO, HAYW, DOCN, PATH, VAL, EVGO, FREY, VLTA, BCI, FV, LAZR, IGM, IYF, DXCM, DVN, QQQM, CLF, CX, SOXX, XLF, XSVM, ACN, SLI, SLI, EMAN, CLM, WDC, AOSL, RYI, MPLX, NCLH, GOGO, ANY, SABR, SNAP, UPST, SGH, ROKU, ACMR, ZS, ESTC, LYFT, NOVA, SNOW, AI, PUBM, WYNN, Added Positions: SCHP, SPLG, IUSB, USMV, ABT, EFG, TIP, STIP, DGRW, ESGU, EFV, LEG, SJNK, STAG, FMB, SPLV, SRLN, MUB, GOOGL, TLH, CVX, QYLD, SCHA, BROS, DGRO, VCSH, XLP, JPM, LOW, PFM, BAC, GE, NI, PNC, KMI, VIG, HON, LMT, NUE, WPC, WM, ABBV, XLE, CB, ARE, AMGN, AZO, CCI, EPD, HSY, HD, MTB, VTRS, NVO, PPL, PRU, O, RS, SYNA, TSCO, TRMB, X, MA, DAL, TSLA, STOR, AYX, RBLX, EUSB, JPST, USIG, XLU, ALK, AB, AEP, CDNS, ELP, VALE, DLR, LLY, FCEL, IDA, JBLU, KMB, MRTN, OKE, LUV, TGT, TER, TXN, TZOO, WRB, WAB, GAB, GGT, GUT, IGD, CLNE, EDD, LULU, VMW, V, AAL, GOOG, SHLX, QRVO, SQ, TTD, DOCU, UBER, FVRR, CYBN, OPEN, CHPT, CHPT, ARKK, DIA, DIVO, DMXF, DRIV, DSI, EEM, ESGD, ESGE, ESML, EWW, FAAR, FIVG, HYG, IEFA, IEUR, IJK, IXUS, JNK, PFF, QTUM, SPY, SUSA, SWAN, USXF, VUG,

SCHP, SPLG, IUSB, USMV, ABT, EFG, TIP, STIP, DGRW, ESGU, EFV, LEG, SJNK, STAG, FMB, SPLV, SRLN, MUB, GOOGL, TLH, CVX, QYLD, SCHA, BROS, DGRO, VCSH, XLP, JPM, LOW, PFM, BAC, GE, NI, PNC, KMI, VIG, HON, LMT, NUE, WPC, WM, ABBV, XLE, CB, ARE, AMGN, AZO, CCI, EPD, HSY, HD, MTB, VTRS, NVO, PPL, PRU, O, RS, SYNA, TSCO, TRMB, X, MA, DAL, TSLA, STOR, AYX, RBLX, EUSB, JPST, USIG, XLU, ALK, AB, AEP, CDNS, ELP, VALE, DLR, LLY, FCEL, IDA, JBLU, KMB, MRTN, OKE, LUV, TGT, TER, TXN, TZOO, WRB, WAB, GAB, GGT, GUT, IGD, CLNE, EDD, LULU, VMW, V, AAL, GOOG, SHLX, QRVO, SQ, TTD, DOCU, UBER, FVRR, CYBN, OPEN, CHPT, CHPT, ARKK, DIA, DIVO, DMXF, DRIV, DSI, EEM, ESGD, ESGE, ESML, EWW, FAAR, FIVG, HYG, IEFA, IEUR, IJK, IXUS, JNK, PFF, QTUM, SPY, SUSA, SWAN, USXF, VUG, Reduced Positions: MBB, SCHJ, SPTS, USFR, SPSB, SHYG, XSOE, IYW, SHY, VLUE, IXG, MCD, BOND, PYPL, COST, SUSB, VRP, SHM, VYM, MSFT, IBM, JNJ, CLX, COMT, GBIL, INTC, IGLB, USHY, VNLA, COP, NSC, PG, AOK, BRK.B, EMR, UMPQ, IGSB, USB, VZ, ADBE, AAPL, YUM, BIL, SUB, MRK, PEP, PFE, AWK, PSX, FB, FALN, FMHI, LMBS, MMIN, MTUM, MUNI, SCHV, SPIB, BA, KO, XOM, FITB, GD, ITW, MS, SO, WMT, EVRG, YUMC, FTEC, WIZ, AMZN, FE, NVDA, PAYC, SHOP, DOW, EPRF, IWP, PGX, SCHO, SMB, SPLB, ATVI, AMD, CSX, LUMN, CSCO, D, DUK, NEE, GIS, HPQ, QCOM, RDS.A, STLD, RGR, RTX, KYN, AVGO, HPE, NET, CARR, OTIS, CIBR, EINC, EMB, FDLO, ITM, JEPI, KBWB, QQEW, RODM, RSP, SCHD, SIZE, SMMU, VMBS, XHE, ALL, MO, ARCC, BP, BBY, BMY, CEVA, CI, C, CMI, DE, ENB, F, FCX, GILD, INTU, MDLZ, MRVL, NRG, PBCT, PLUG, CRM, SIRI, TJX, DIS, WFC, HIO, FEN, EXK, BUD, CGC, PRTY, CC, KHC, LITE, MFGP, ZM, U, OGN, ASTR, SLVM, AOM, ARKF, IGIB, EWZ, GREK, IWM, LIT, MCHI, NEAR, PEY, SCHI, VGSH,

MBB, SCHJ, SPTS, USFR, SPSB, SHYG, XSOE, IYW, SHY, VLUE, IXG, MCD, BOND, PYPL, COST, SUSB, VRP, SHM, VYM, MSFT, IBM, JNJ, CLX, COMT, GBIL, INTC, IGLB, USHY, VNLA, COP, NSC, PG, AOK, BRK.B, EMR, UMPQ, IGSB, USB, VZ, ADBE, AAPL, YUM, BIL, SUB, MRK, PEP, PFE, AWK, PSX, FB, FALN, FMHI, LMBS, MMIN, MTUM, MUNI, SCHV, SPIB, BA, KO, XOM, FITB, GD, ITW, MS, SO, WMT, EVRG, YUMC, FTEC, WIZ, AMZN, FE, NVDA, PAYC, SHOP, DOW, EPRF, IWP, PGX, SCHO, SMB, SPLB, ATVI, AMD, CSX, LUMN, CSCO, D, DUK, NEE, GIS, HPQ, QCOM, RDS.A, STLD, RGR, RTX, KYN, AVGO, HPE, NET, CARR, OTIS, CIBR, EINC, EMB, FDLO, ITM, JEPI, KBWB, QQEW, RODM, RSP, SCHD, SIZE, SMMU, VMBS, XHE, ALL, MO, ARCC, BP, BBY, BMY, CEVA, CI, C, CMI, DE, ENB, F, FCX, GILD, INTU, MDLZ, MRVL, NRG, PBCT, PLUG, CRM, SIRI, TJX, DIS, WFC, HIO, FEN, EXK, BUD, CGC, PRTY, CC, KHC, LITE, MFGP, ZM, U, OGN, ASTR, SLVM, AOM, ARKF, IGIB, EWZ, GREK, IWM, LIT, MCHI, NEAR, PEY, SCHI, VGSH, Sold Out: IGHG, SEDG, BOCT, TFC, ASAN, NVS, IP, DBI, K, NUSI, RY, WY, BTT, ALC, CTVA, SYN, FBND, ILMN, FUTY, UNP, EQNR, DD, IWD, PCAR, PAWZ, PAVE, IYLD, PDBC, HDRO, RUN, DSKE, DELL, PINS, MJ, ATI, MTTR, AMOM, BAB, EDC, IEI, SPB, GLW, FORD, JEF, LORL, MKL, NYCB, PIPR, BKNG, PHM, UAA, WBA, DNOW, DNP, RVT, FMO, TITN, AMTX, DMRC, KMF, ZG, TRIP, RGT, ADMS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, Abbott Laboratories, sells iShares MBS ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owns 682 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearview+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 113,437 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 213,979 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 285,918 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 107,150 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 48,649 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39%

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.488000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 135.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 74,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 87,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.30%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.810500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 42,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 79.54%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 144.08%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.623700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.19%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The sale prices were between $73.57 and $75.32, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $33.9.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $12.51 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $14.35.