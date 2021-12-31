Fiduciary Trust Co Buys iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, KLA Corp, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II, Sells CMC Materials Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: BMEZ, WHR, SNAP, ZS, CTLT, FIW, SCHR, J, XPO, TM, SOFI, SOFI, ON, NVT, MU, LAC, ALGN, IEO, DVY, FENY, EMN, CP, BNS, AZEK, ATR,
- Added Positions: VEA, IEUR, RSP, IJR, KLAC, INBK, ESGD, ESGE, ESML, MUB, CBT, CAC, ISRG, BIL, CAT, CFG, IJH, ESGU, DSI, MS, SCHD, WSO, TSVT, ADBE, ADM, BRK.B, AVGO, DOV, GM, NUMG, NUMV, QCOM, ROK, SCHB, VO, VYM, VYMI, XYL, ZTS, ACN, AMD, Y, AMAT, APTV, ASML, BK, BLK, BWA, CB, CME, CRWD, DHI, DE, DEO, DLB, DLTR, D, DPZ, DTE, EW, ENPH, EQIX, FDX, F, FCX, FULC, SIL, URA, ILMN, ICE, INTU, VVR, IEMG, SHY, AGG, SUSB, ICLN, HYG, EL, MAR, MRVL, NEM, NOK, NSC, NRIX, NVDA, PCAR, PANW, QRVO, RSG, ROP, CRM, SLB, SCHM, SCHF, XLP, XLV, XLE, XLF, XLB, SHW, SHOP, SNOW, SQ, TSM, TEL, TT, TRMB, UPS, GDX, GDXJ, VNQ, VTEB, VIG, VMW, WMT, WST,
- Reduced Positions: TJX, MSFT, CCMP, CPNG, IGSB, VTIP, VZ, BKNG, RTX, ATVI, GOOGL, GOOG, AMGN, HD, KMB, GLD, V, ABBV, LNT, AMCR, T, CHD, CL, DIS, GIS, INTC, IAU, IWM, MTD, NEE, PFE, MINT, VEU, VWO, VCSH, WBA, XEL, MMM, BABA, BRK.A, BSX, CVX, CSCO, C, CMCSA, DG, XOM, GD, QQQ, EFV, LQD, EEM, IWN, USMV, BBEU, LMT, LYB, MDT, MNST, NVS, PSA, TMO, VT, AKAM, ALC, ALL, MO, AMBA, AEP, AMP, APH, ANET, AZN, ADSK, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BKI, BA, BYD, BP, BMY, BAM, CATC, CSL, KMX, CARR, CBOE, CBRE, CNC, CERN, CHTR, CMG, CTXS, CLX, KO, COP, STZ, GLW, CTVA, CCI, CMI, CONE, DAL, XRAY, DXCM, DFIV, DOCU, DOW, DUK, EA, ENB, ETR, EOG, WTRG, EEFT, ES, EXC, FB, FAST, FITB, FISV, IT, GE, GILD, GSK, GWW, HPE, HOLX, HII, IDXX, INDB, IBM, PBW, IQV, EWJ, EEMV, STIP, IEF, IUSB, EFAV, SCZ, SUSC, GVI, MBB, ACWI, ACWX, IGV, IBB, IWO, IWR, PFF, KEY, KMI, KD, LVS, LMAT, LLY, LIN, MTB, MA, MKC, MCK, MET, MDLZ, MORN, NYT, ORLY, OMC, OGN, OTIS, PKG, PH, PM, PSX, STPZ, PLUG, TROW, PGR, PLD, PRU, PEG, RGEN, RBA, RDS.A, XLC, XLK, SRE, SPTS, SPYX, SPSB, SPOT, SYY, TFX, TTEK, TTD, TSCO, TFC, UBER, UL, UAL, USB, VFC, VLO, VB, VCIT, VGIT, VIS, VAW, VOX, VEEV, VRSK, VIAC, WFC, WERN,
- Sold Out: IEI, COR, PENN, TMUS, VRTX, Z, FIS, BBJP, DKNG, JBLU, VTRS, SABR, KMPR, TWTR,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,481,443 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 13,336,840 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,088,312 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 787,989 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,398,784 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%
Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. The purchase prices were between $22.88 and $27.95, with an estimated average price of $25.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.888600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 142,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $203.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.68 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $283.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,047,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in KLA Corp by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $383.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 222,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Internet Bancorp (INBK)
Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in First Internet Bancorp by 189.82%. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $47.33, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 89,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 302,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Camden National Corp (CAC)
Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Camden National Corp by 191.66%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.Sold Out: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)
Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.
