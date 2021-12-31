Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fiduciary Trust Co Buys iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, KLA Corp, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II, Sells CMC Materials Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Fiduciary Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, KLA Corp, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II, First Internet Bancorp, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells CMC Materials Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Fiduciary Trust Co owns 657 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FIDUCIARY TRUST CO
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,481,443 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 13,336,840 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,088,312 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 787,989 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,398,784 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%
New Purchase: BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. The purchase prices were between $22.88 and $27.95, with an estimated average price of $25.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.888600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 142,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $203.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.68 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $283.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,047,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in KLA Corp by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $383.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 222,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in First Internet Bancorp by 189.82%. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $47.33, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 89,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 302,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Camden National Corp (CAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Camden National Corp by 191.66%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (COR)

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Sold Out: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.



