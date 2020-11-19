  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

M&g Investment Management Ltd Buys Coca-Cola Co, JD.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Lowe's Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Honeywell International Inc

November 19, 2020 | About: KO +0.29% JD -0.23% PG -0.45% C +1.61% BAC -0.78% WFC +2.59% HTHT +2.65% AES -2.18% HZNP +1.71% EXPD -0.35% GNRC +2.06% PCTY +0.55% LO +0%

London, X0, based Investment company M&g Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, JD.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Lowe's Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Apple Inc, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&g Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, M&g Investment Management Ltd owns 408 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m%26g+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,278,155 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.09%
  2. Methanex Corp (MEOH) - 14,813,042 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 5,062,755 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 1,492,863 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.15%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 877,456 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84%
New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 444,795 shares as of .

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 659,496 shares as of .

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $71.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,127 shares as of .

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $85.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,405 shares as of .

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,013 shares as of .

New Purchase: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $162.33, with an estimated average price of $140.94. The stock is now traded at around $194.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,384 shares as of .

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 8926.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,150,662 shares as of .

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 166.12%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $85.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 957,149 shares as of .

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 107.31%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $139.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 624,719 shares as of .

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 68.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,402,760 shares as of .

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,976,250 shares as of .

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 89.61%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,227,800 shares as of .

Sold Out: Celestica Inc (CLS)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Celestica Inc. The sale prices were between $6.4 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $7.51.

Sold Out: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $51.29 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $59.51.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $179.5 and $209.78, with an estimated average price of $195.63.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63.

Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1.

Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 30.75%. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 918,727 shares as of .

Reduced: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 47.64%. The sale prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $201.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 198,394 shares as of .

Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 98.88%. The sale prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $200.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 2,305 shares as of .

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.04%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 534,672 shares as of .

Reduced: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 27.46%. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 1,159,203 shares as of .

Reduced: Alcon Inc (ALC)

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Alcon Inc by 52.91%. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 179,720 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:

1. M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)