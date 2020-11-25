M&g Investment Management Ltd Buys Coca-Cola Co, JD.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Lowe's Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Honeywell International Inc

London, X0, based Investment company M&g Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, JD.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Lowe's Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Apple Inc, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&g Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, M&g Investment Management Ltd owns 408 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HTHT, AES, HZNP, GNRC, EXPD, LSTR, HZO, MED, MIK, WMS, MS, COOP, NVRO, LH, NUS, OHI, OGS, PATK, PCTY, PMT, PRDO, QDEL, ROK, SBNY, SPWH, SIVB, SYKE, TFII, HEAR, VRSK, VSTO, WU, YETI, ZBRA, IPG, ADM, ASML, AAWW, ACLS, CRL, CROX, DXCM, DX, EBS, ETSY, FLWS, ITGR, HSY, HLNE, GNMK, FORM, CARR, ZM, ANGI, LRN, NSC, EL, EW, BBY, TMUS, BG, CAH, BEN, STT, SPTN, SO, CTAS, BAP, RLGY, DOCU, DE,

KO, JD, PG, C, BABA, WFC, BAC, JPM, AXP, BK, AMT, TXN, KLAC, EIX, SIMO, BLK, ATVI, CCI, MO, OKE, CL, MTB, RSG, LRCX, BAM, NEE, MEOH, FNV, COR, EURN, JOBS, LNG, PNC, DGX, MLM, TMO, TFC, ON, SRE, SHOP, LUV, TRP, JCI, IPGP, ILMN, HDB, A, BFAM, FRC, ENB, ANSS, TSM, NVDA, CM, GRMN, BMRN, RY, ADSK, ATO, AVGO, TER, AMSF, AMZN, TD, YUMC, ZTS, DXC, MDLZ, KOS, CME, CVS, DG, FICO, F, FTS, KNSL, ABC, TDS, KMI, TRI, GIS, AKAM, UNF, MMM, HIG, NTR, SU, SLF, DOV, NOW, GOLD, LKQ, QSR, RMD, BCE, PBA, CNQ, ODFL, GIB, Reduced Positions: MSFT, LOW, V, BMY, STZ, HON, CSCO, AAPL, AJG, ANTM, UNH, BDX, ALC, MDT, TCOM, ADP, CMCSA, GOOGL, MESO, APD, MRK, TSCO, JNJ, MSI, PEP, PGR, TRV, BGNE, DIS, PFE, AMGN, BR, GS, HOLI, LVS, LIN, AMAT, T, CVX, CI, EBAY, FB, HUM, HCM, LLY, MANH, MMC, ORCL, ADBE, ALL, GOOG, AZO, BLL, BSMX, BMO, BAH, BRO, CHKP, CTXS, CCEP, CTSH, COP, COST, EA, EQIX, EXC, XOM, GD, GDDY, HPE, HD, INCY, INTC, ICE, KR, LHX, LDOS, L, MET, MBT, TAP, NEM, NWSA, NEP, NXPI, OC, PYPL, POOL, TROW, REGN, SEDG, SYK, TIF, TSN, UBS, UNP, WY, ACN, ALXN, ANET, ATHM, BRK.B, BIIB, BSX, CABO, CFFN, CAT, CERN, CNHI, COLM, COTY, DHR, DQ, DB, DFS, D, UFS, DUK, EXP, ETN, ENR, STAY, FFIV, FDS, FDX, RACE, FCAU, FIS, FISV, FL, GE, GM, GPC, GILD, GSK, GGG, HES, HPQ, JBHT, IBN, ITW, IBM, INTU, ISRG, KMB, KTB, LOGI, LUMN, MGA, MAN, MCD, MU, NOV, NTES, NYCB, NKE, NRG, NTNX, OSK, PCAR, QGEN, RTX, SWKS, FLOW, SBUX, STLD, TPR, TGT, FTI, TJX, TSEM, TDG, USM, VSH, VMW, VOYA, WMT, WM, WMK, WDC, WRK,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,278,155 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.09% Methanex Corp (MEOH) - 14,813,042 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 5,062,755 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59% Visa Inc (V) - 1,492,863 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.15% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 877,456 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84%

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 444,795 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 659,496 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,127 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,013 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $85.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,405 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.19 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,206 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 8926.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,150,662 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 166.12%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 957,149 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 107.31%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $138.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 624,719 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 68.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $56.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,402,760 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $28.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,976,250 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 89.61%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,227,800 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Celestica Inc. The sale prices were between $6.4 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $7.51.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $179.5 and $209.78, with an estimated average price of $195.63.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $51.29 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $59.51.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.13 and $70.94, with an estimated average price of $67.56.

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 30.75%. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $155.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 918,727 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 47.64%. The sale prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $204.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 198,394 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 98.88%. The sale prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $207.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 2,305 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.04%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 534,672 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Alcon Inc by 52.91%. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 179,720 shares as of .

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 27.46%. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 1,159,203 shares as of .