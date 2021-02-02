Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

Investment company Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, AT&T Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, II-VI Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, General Electric Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 491 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EMQQ, IIVI, PTON, KEYS, JPM, PCK, DIS, ABT, ACN, ADBE, BK, BDX, CSCO, KO, COST, LSCC, LMT, NKE, PPL, ABBV, APD, BMY, GLTR, QQEW, XMMO, MAR, MCD, PAYX, PYPL, STBA, CWB, SQ, AMAT, CHTR, CVX, DOCU, EXC, FCX, IEMG, KNOP, LH, LIN, LOW, LULU, MELI, NVDA, PNC, ROK, RDS.A, TER, TJX, UGI, VYM, MMM, AMD, AXP, AMT, FOLD, AVY, BLK, MFT, MYF, BP, CGC, CDK, CB, ED, XLY, DKNG, DTE, LLY, FB, XLF, FDN, GS, HTA, PEAK, HPE, ITW, DGRO, IUSG, IAU, LDOS, MRBK, NFLX, NSC, PSA, QCOM, SO, TROW, UNP, OLED, V, ALGN, ALL, MO, AIG, AMP, ADI, NLY, ANSS, AM, APTV, ARKK, AZN, BR, CERN, CTSH, GLW, CRSP, CVS, ETN, EBAY, EIX, EDIT, XLE, ETR, FDX, FTEC, FE, FISV, HAL, HCSG, HON, INSG, ESGU, HPI, LPX, MPC, MKC, MGM, MDLZ, NEE, NOC, NLOK, NVS, NRG, PPG, PRU, DGX, UTG, SMG, SNAP, LUV, LGLV, PHYS, SBUX, STT, TNDM, XLK, TGNA, TFC, UL, XLU, VLO, MOAT, VIS, VXUS, VTR, VTRS, SPCE, WCN, WM, W, WFC, WEC, XEL, YUM, YUMC, ZTS, DDD, ATVI, ADAP, AFL, ALB, AAL, AFT, ADM, AVNS, AXLA, BAX, BMRN, BTZ, BWA, AVGO, CAT, CNC, CNP, LUMN, GTLS, CAKE, CC, CIEN, C, CCO, CLX, CL, CMC, CAG, STZ, CRON, DAR, DAL, DNLI, TNA, DUK, DXC, EV, EA, EMR, ENB, EPR, EQIX, MJ, EB, EVRG, ES, EXAS, FDS, FSLY, FMB, FSR, F, FTNT, GCI, GD, GIS, GNTX, GILD, BOTZ, GPRO, ASR, RSP, HOG, IDRA, IMGN, IP, MBB, TIP, IAGG, ESGE, SHV, SLV, SJM, J, JBLU, JBSS, JPEM, KYN, K, KMI, LRCX, LW, LVS, LOGI, MAC, MARA, MOO, VAC, MBII, MAXR, VIVO, MET, MVIS, NFG, NEM, NKLA, OXY, OCGN, OKTA, OLLI, OPK, OSTK, PLTR, PRTK, PBF, PENN, PRSP, PDM, SDS, HACK, RTX, RDI, RDIB, O, RDFN, RCL, SBAC, SGEN, SHOP, SIRI, SWKS, SNE, SPPI, SPOT, SWK, SRT, STM, SXC, SYY, TSM, TAK, TTWO, TGT, TXN, TXT, TLRY, TPIC, TSCO, TWTR, UBER, UA, UAA, UPS, MGV, VIOO, VTEB, BNDX, VGR, VEEV, VERX, VFC, VIAC, WELL, WKHS, XPEV, ZBH, ZM,
- Added Positions: HII, QQQ, T, JNJ, UNH, VONG, VONV, GOOG, AGG, IVW, MSFT, IVV, IUSV, IJK, MRK, WMT, VO, VGT, PEP, VBK, KWEB, ITA, IWP, MDT, HD, IYY, EFG, ADP, CMCSA, VTIP, VCSH, XOM, VOE, VCIT, SLYG, SCHZ, SCHO, MUNI, MA,
- Reduced Positions: EFA, PG, SPLV, VEA, GLD, SPY, VTI, GE, IWR, EEM, VOO, USMV, SCHV, IWF, VB, SCHB, WST, PFF, VWO, SLY, SCZ, VBR, IGIB, IWM, BRK.B, EMB, IJR, SCHE, IJH, TSLA, BND, VTV, BA, SCHA, BSV, DEM, VEU, MDY, AMZN, SCHM, WTRG, BOND, CORP, FNDX, SCHR, SCHF, SCHD, SCHG, DIA, GWX, SPEM, VUG, VNQ, VTWO, IWS, IWN, HYG, IBM, INTC, HPQ, FSKR,
- Sold Out: BFZ, IMMU, CRS, GOVT, DLN, VER, DES, SHY, LQD, SCHH, GNR, VDC, VAW, DON,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 209,417 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 194,243 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 274,596 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.00%
- ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 402,871 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 182,575 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $73.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.82%. The holding were 402,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $87.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $147.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.71. The stock is now traded at around $141.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.38. The stock is now traded at around $159.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 274,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 983.89%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 117,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 333.45%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $338.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 81.97%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1927.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 424 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.18%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 233.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr. The sale prices were between $13 and $14.23, with an estimated average price of $13.56.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $23.36.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $92.91 and $107.35, with an estimated average price of $101.8.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.
