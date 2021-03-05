Chiron Capital Management, Llc Buys Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, American International Group Inc

Investment company Chiron Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, sells Capital One Financial Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, American International Group Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chiron Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Chiron Capital Management, Llc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chiron+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 772,467 shares, 39.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 126,855 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 227,276 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26% Intel Corp (INTC) - 82,026 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.21% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 91,090 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.78%

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 165.21%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 82,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 432.54%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 47,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 182.69%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 338.71%. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $48.84, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 112.02%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $14.05 and $29, with an estimated average price of $22.94.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $108.83, with an estimated average price of $103.29.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 71.81%. The sale prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $127.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Chiron Capital Management, Llc still held 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.78%. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Chiron Capital Management, Llc still held 91,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in American International Group Inc by 45.55%. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Chiron Capital Management, Llc still held 15,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.55%. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $71.5, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Chiron Capital Management, Llc still held 24,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 30.12%. The sale prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Chiron Capital Management, Llc still held 17,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 29.24%. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Chiron Capital Management, Llc still held 8,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.