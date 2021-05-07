Logo
Twin Capital Management Inc Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, McDonald's Corp, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mcmurray, PA, based Investment company Twin Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Guidewire Software Inc, WestRock Co, sells AT&T Inc, McDonald's Corp, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Twin Capital Management Inc owns 289 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twin+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,867 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.03%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 354,520 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.38%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,443 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,085 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 113,855 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.58%
New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $162.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 53,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $98.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 529.12%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 77,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 81.18%. The purchase prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avnet Inc (AVT)

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Avnet Inc by 110.74%. The purchase prices were between $35.31 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $38.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 80,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 204.86%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 58.74%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $250.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Centene Corp by 228.92%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

