Twin Capital Management Inc Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, McDonald's Corp, Mastercard Inc

Mcmurray, PA, based Investment company Twin Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Guidewire Software Inc, WestRock Co, sells AT&T Inc, McDonald's Corp, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Twin Capital Management Inc owns 289 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,867 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 354,520 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,443 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,085 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 113,855 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.58%

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $162.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 53,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $98.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 529.12%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 77,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 81.18%. The purchase prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Avnet Inc by 110.74%. The purchase prices were between $35.31 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $38.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 80,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 204.86%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 58.74%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $250.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Centene Corp by 228.92%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.