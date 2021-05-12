Logo
Advisory Research Inc Buys Denbury Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Sells British American Tobacco PLC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co,

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Advisory Research Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Denbury Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Kohl's Corp, Fox Corp, sells British American Tobacco PLC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, , Barclays PLC, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Research Inc. As of 2021Q1, Advisory Research Inc owns 300 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADVISORY RESEARCH INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+research+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADVISORY RESEARCH INC
  1. Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 723,276 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81%
  2. Denbury Inc (DEN) - 802,315 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 1,596,742 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 211,517 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  5. Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 1,018,588 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
New Purchase: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 802,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 1,596,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.61 and $201.07, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $195.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 93,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 215,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 352,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 696,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 177.18%. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $249.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 62,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 49.42%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 616,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp by 76.26%. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $37.78, with an estimated average price of $31.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 544,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 476.50%. The purchase prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 139,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 201,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 425.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $52.08, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 116,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32.

Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34.



