Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Splunk Inc, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Broadcom Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Ally Financial Inc

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Splunk Inc, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Bio-Techne Corp, Apple Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artemis Investment Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Artemis Investment Management LLP owns 279 stocks with a total value of $11.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 189,505 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 127,928 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,486,568 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.48% Facebook Inc (FB) - 843,482 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 686,094 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.65%

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $140.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 968,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,168,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $104.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 464,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 312,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $240.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 151,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 843,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3353.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 127,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 90.78%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 751,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 133.98%. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $481.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 280,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Signature Bank by 71.26%. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $232.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 659,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,486,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 212.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,092,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.