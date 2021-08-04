Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Splunk Inc, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Broadcom Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Ally Financial Inc

- New Purchases: SPLK, WOOF, BC, FERG, CRM, BSX, MMC, PG, SUMO, BMBL, ALGN, TAP, RBLX, PLUG, GOOGL, CL, VIAC, HBAN, MPWR, STLA, MTCH, MRVL, NTNX, CNC, ETSY, MYTE, BBWI, AMRS, MQ, ANET, INTA, ON, MAN, TGT, HSII, ADSK, CMI, RL, LW, HLI, LZ, CCEP, TBI, STLD, BE, CTAS, UPS, FA, STNE, VAL, S, S, VBTX, SHOP, EVBG, YOU, SEDG, XMTR, STAA, TER, TTEK, UTHR, OLED, COUR, ARNA, PODD, MRTX, COP, U, SRPT, MEG, BYND, IOVA, TSLA, DOCU, BAND, RCEL, XLRN, TRHC, PEN, VCYT,
- Added Positions: AMZN, NVDA, TECH, AAPL, SBNY, DAR, PYPL, TJX, ZTS, GS, V, ILMN, QCOM, WEX, TMO, EBAY, HES, AXON, KLAC, POOL, WMS, ESTC, IQV, BX, FB, EXPE, PNFP, SPR, SYF, TRU, AMED, BIO, XOM, SYNH, AXP, SHW, WAL, WDC, ATVI, ACN, ADBE, HPQ, PBR, BLK, SAIA, FNV, CTXS, LIN, KRNT, AZEK, A, GILD, TFII, OMF, NVST, CSCO, SWK, UNH, PLD, KO, VMI, CNHI, PLNT, BNS, DOOO, BTAI, ADM, ARW, PPL, TMUS, LPLA, WING, SCHW, CLH, J, ODFL, OMC, PKI, TD, AGNC, HZNP, FIVE, CHGG, TSE, LEVI, AEIS, MO, AMGN, PACW, ITT, JEF, BKNG, AUY, EVR, PM, CIT, CHTR, SGH, SMAR, GSHD, INFY, UNP, TDC, SBLK, EVTC, NOMD, WSC, FND, FOUR, SKLZ,
- Reduced Positions: AVGO, UBER, ALLY, FCX, DIS, AMAT, LOW, BMY, CAT, JPM, MS, GLW, AGCO, TMX, EQH, NSC, PGR, C, NXPI, CHDN, PINS, SPGI, MET, PII, DRI, LEN, LPRO, ABBV, EAT, MSFT, ADS, JNJ, PFE, NEE, KBH, NFLX, GPN, MA, CFX, DHI, CRWD, BABA, TDG, CCK, SPG, GM, KTB, TT, CFG, R, AVY, NEP, AB, TXN, TENB, CM, CE, UBS, FUL, STZ, LAZ, ISRG, PRI, SPB, BURL, HPE, BEN, DELL, KFRC, IPG, PHM, BORR, TSM, VALE, FFWM, EMN,
- Sold Out: FIS, ORCL, WCC, WDAY, VRTX, SYY, DKNG, LRCX, DOW, INTC, DFS, LULU, GPS, KSU, GOLD, HD, MSCI, MKSI, SBAC, RF, CMCSA, CARR, MRK, FCAM, USB, TRTN, PLMR, ABT, APAM, FBHS, AMD, ATUS, TROW, MOS, MCK, FHI, NOW, ZEN, FFIV, CERN, AMT, SMG, HSIC, OC, BLMN, ROST, CP,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 189,505 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 127,928 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.72%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,486,568 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.48%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 843,482 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 686,094 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.65%
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $140.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 968,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,168,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $104.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 464,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 312,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $240.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 151,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 843,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3353.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 127,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 90.78%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 751,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 133.98%. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $481.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 280,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Signature Bank by 71.26%. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $232.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 659,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,486,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 212.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,092,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.
