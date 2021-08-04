Logo
Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Splunk Inc, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Broadcom Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Ally Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Artemis Investment Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Splunk Inc, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Bio-Techne Corp, Apple Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artemis Investment Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Artemis Investment Management LLP owns 279 stocks with a total value of $11.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Artemis Investment Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/artemis+investment+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Artemis Investment Management LLP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 189,505 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 127,928 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.72%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,486,568 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.48%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 843,482 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 686,094 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.65%
New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $140.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 968,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,168,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $104.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 464,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 312,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $240.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 151,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 843,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3353.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 127,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 90.78%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 751,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 133.98%. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $481.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 280,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Signature Bank by 71.26%. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $232.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 659,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,486,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 212.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,092,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Artemis Investment Management LLP.

1. Artemis Investment Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Artemis Investment Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Artemis Investment Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Artemis Investment Management LLP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider