Foundry Partners, LLC Buys Exelon Corp, Comcast Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells PPL Corp, Lear Corp, La-Z-Boy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Foundry Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Exelon Corp, Comcast Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Juniper Networks Inc, sells PPL Corp, Lear Corp, La-Z-Boy Inc, EQT Corp, Onto Innovation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundry Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Foundry Partners, LLC owns 362 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foundry Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foundry+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Foundry Partners, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 338,399 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 319,632 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,397 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.98%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 586,405 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.64%
  5. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 90,274 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.21%
New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 602,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 474,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,472,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $205.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 116,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 717,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Progress Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 251,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 1728.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $74.06, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 240,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 60.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 636,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 104.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.24 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $85.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 205,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 110.83%. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $47.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 376,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 58.90%. The purchase prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,386,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dana Inc (DAN)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dana Inc by 57.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 793,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $146.17 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $163.81.

Sold Out: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The sale prices were between $32.23 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.51.

Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4.

Sold Out: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $72.18.

Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Foundry Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Foundry Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Foundry Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Foundry Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Foundry Partners, LLC keeps buying
