Foundry Partners, LLC Buys Exelon Corp, Comcast Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells PPL Corp, Lear Corp, La-Z-Boy Inc

- New Purchases: EXC, CMCSA, GD, HBAN, JNPR, PRGS, IRWD, TTMI, PCH, KTB, SBH, PBH, DXC, HIW, BCEI, BCEI, CIO, RMBL, VREX, EMKR, PINE, ARAY, BILL, DDOG, JAMF, JAMF, MRVI, CHCT, GPOR, NTRA, CRWD, ALB, CZR, GLOB, PCTY, GOOG, MSCI, CMG, RGEN, ON, MOG.A, MPWR, HMN, HON, AMT,
- Added Positions: KLIC, KR, SAIC, UCTT, CNX, DAN, SPG, JNJ, BMY, PDM, RAD, CNC, RDN, SEM, BHE, EAF, ANTM, MUR, PRU, UHS, AVT, IGT, CVS, UFPI, VSTO, INSE, IMAX, ZEUS, UTL, AXTI, IBCP, WGO, CMCO, KIRK, THFF, NWPX, PSTL, ADTN, BSRR, WNC, WSBF, SPOK, TTI, SWK, DNOW, TPC, ZS, PCTI, OIS, INSW, EPM, KELYA, NVDA, MPAA, APEI, SLB, CTG, MG, CAT, CECE, BZH, BHB, FRST, FISI, LBC, VNTR, UEIC, BW, PYPL, DOCU, TWLO, HUBS, APR, FB, TSLA, INBK, SBUX, SGEN, PEBO, NKE, MCHP, HNGR, EL, DHR, COST, AMD, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: HPQ, BK, GOOGL, MU, MDP, DRH, KBR, GS, STLD, SUPN, COLL, KRA, NVT, BDN, C, JBL, COP, DHI, LYB, MMM, AES, IDT, NXGN, CUBI, MO, BSET, PFC, GCO, HMST, CRAI, HWC, ASB, CNO, EME, BANC, NSSC, VSH, SPB, AMN, AMG, BBSI, BECN, AX, CR, DCOM, EVC, FNB, AGM, LAZ, LXP, MTG, NFG, ONB, TSEM, UNM, TBNK, NRZ, UNVR, METC, AEIS, AB, CAL, CSGS, CBT, CMC, CW, EXP, ENS, ERF, FVE, FULT, GPI, HD, HOFT, ICE, KBH, KMT, KRG, MHO, MTX, MD, RRX, SANM, XPER, TKR, TSN, UMPQ, WAFD, WSBC, WTFC, WWW, WOR, PRIM, ESSA, AGI, HI, CTRE, APLE, CWH, BWB, AOS, AEO, AAPL, ARCB, BANR, CNTY, COHU, CPSI, CVLG, DHT, EOG, WIRE, GHL, HRB, LRCX, MTZ, MDT, CASH, MSFT, MYE, ORLY, OCFC, OSK, RRGB, SIMO, SPTN, STRL, WERN, WCC, WLL, COWN, GLDD, ROIC, BLMN, ALEX, BCC, ALLY, OUT, IRMD, FBK, ILPT, EPRT, ALTG, LSEA, AMZN, APH, ARTNA, CRS, CDE, CMTL, CULP, DPZ, EW, FNLC, GOOD, GHM, HAFC, HBNC, KLAC, LBAI, NVEC, NGS, NFLX, NBN, OII, OTTR, PDCO, CRM, SCVL, SWIR, SILC, SHYF, UNH, USAP, WASH, WSM, HAYN, DK, POR, LULU, ORN, SMBK, V, HCI, FTNT, AOSL, VPG, HTBI, PANW, ABBV, ZTS, EGRX, HRTG, CCS, KE, SGH, PLYM, BRY, AVYA,
- Sold Out: PPL, LEA, LZB, EQT, ONTO, MGP, VIAC, PPC, ZBH, TGNA, FMBI, AGCO, DAL, ALSN, STZ, PBCT, HFC, NUS, AXL, BIG, SIC, ECOM, PCRX, CSIQ, PAAS, NGD, AUY, PVG, IEC, HT, BOCH, HBMD, DHX, BMTX, EA, SNA, SAFM, FISV, RILY, BMRN, OLED, OGS, FIVN, AVA, USFD, LII,
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 338,399 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 319,632 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,397 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.98%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 586,405 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.64%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 90,274 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.21%
Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 602,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 474,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,472,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $205.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 116,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 717,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)
Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Progress Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 251,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 1728.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $74.06, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 240,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Kroger Co (KR)
Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 60.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 636,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 104.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.24 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $85.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 205,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)
Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 110.83%. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $47.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 376,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 58.90%. The purchase prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,386,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dana Inc (DAN)
Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dana Inc by 57.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 793,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.86.Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)
Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $146.17 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $163.81.Sold Out: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)
Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The sale prices were between $32.23 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.51.Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)
Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4.Sold Out: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)
Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $72.18.Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.21.
