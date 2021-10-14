Foundry Partners, LLC Buys Exelon Corp, Comcast Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells PPL Corp, Lear Corp, La-Z-Boy Inc

New Purchases: EXC, CMCSA, GD, HBAN, JNPR, PRGS, IRWD, TTMI, PCH, KTB, SBH, PBH, DXC, HIW, BCEI, BCEI, CIO, RMBL, VREX, EMKR, PINE, ARAY, BILL, DDOG, JAMF, JAMF, MRVI, CHCT, GPOR, NTRA, CRWD, ALB, CZR, GLOB, PCTY, GOOG, MSCI, CMG, RGEN, ON, MOG.A, MPWR, HMN, HON, AMT,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exelon Corp, Comcast Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Juniper Networks Inc, sells PPL Corp, Lear Corp, La-Z-Boy Inc, EQT Corp, Onto Innovation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundry Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Foundry Partners, LLC owns 362 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foundry Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foundry+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 338,399 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 319,632 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,397 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.98% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 586,405 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.64% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 90,274 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.21%

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 602,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 474,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,472,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $205.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 116,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 717,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Progress Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 251,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 1728.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $74.06, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 240,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 60.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 636,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 104.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.24 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $85.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 205,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 110.83%. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $47.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 376,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 58.90%. The purchase prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,386,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dana Inc by 57.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 793,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $146.17 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $163.81.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The sale prices were between $32.23 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.51.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $72.18.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.21.