Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Bilibili Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, GDS Holdings, Microchip Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Bilibili Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Tradeweb Markets Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, GDS Holdings, Microchip Technology Inc, NIO Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd owns 750 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sumitomo+mitsui+ds+asset+management+company%2C+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 658,289 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,125,621 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  3. iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) - 929,986 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,428 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  5. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 995,121 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.71%
New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 130,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 79,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.64 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $172.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,443 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd initiated holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.92 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 740,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 3634.99%. The purchase prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 148,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 861,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added to a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc by 1203.33%. The purchase prices were between $80.78 and $89, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $83.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 112,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 382,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 105.28%. The purchase prices were between $111.63 and $134.83, with an estimated average price of $120.55. The stock is now traded at around $127.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 91,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (TOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF. The sale prices were between $93.22 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.26.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.



