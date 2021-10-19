Logo
Pinnacle Associates Ltd Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Array Technologies Inc, Golar LNG, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Pinnacle Associates Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Array Technologies Inc, Golar LNG, Cerence Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, AT&T Inc, CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 760 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+associates+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,184,794 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 844,292 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 459,175 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 383,864 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  5. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 478,182 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $148.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 187,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $122.52 and $152.07, with an estimated average price of $136.68. The stock is now traded at around $142.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $248.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 170.83%. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 889,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 57.21%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,775,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 292.43%. The purchase prices were between $96.11 and $124.32, with an estimated average price of $109.43. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 104,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1051.97%. The purchase prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 109,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 684,848 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 457.04%. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 189,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28.

Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94.

Sold Out: (MSGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.17 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The sale prices were between $40.42 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $44.95.

Sold Out: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $42.91 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $48.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD. Also check out:

1. PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD keeps buying
