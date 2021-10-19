Pinnacle Associates Ltd Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Array Technologies Inc, Golar LNG, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: IAC, TQQQ, JEF, WLTW, CVNA, TTD, ETSY, RMBL, STAG, CSPR, NOK, NTAP, GXO, FIXD, PACW, ERJ, SGFY, MP, GFL, ALB, VBR, PPTA, MINM, FTNT, CMG, ZION, KIM, HUN, CPA, AIG,
- Added Positions: ARRY, GLNG, CRNC, SCZ, VZ, XME, AMZN, FL, VYM, BA, SAGE, MU, GDS, BOTZ, CF, TTWO, UPS, VLO, SQ, SCHD, STZ, BABA, TDTT, MSFT, IHI, GOLD, C, NXST, RNLX, ABB, ASML, VIAC, COF, CMCSA, GLW, IBM, MGM, MRK, NVDA, VSH, AVAV, DAN, AVGO, PTCT, SE, BKLN, BND, IXN, JPST, NEAR, ALK, AMAT, BK, CRH, CX, ERIC, INTC, MET, NFLX, ES, NVO, PFE, PXD, RSG, SASR, LUV, SU, DIS, XLNX, MWA, SQM, LLNW, VMW, MELI, LYB, ABBV, KRNT, BKR, ELAN, DOW, OSW, PINS, CHWY, BNTX, AGG, COM, FLOT, FTSL, IEF, IEI, IWM, PFF, QUAL, SHY, VOO, A, ADI, WTRG, AZN, AVY, BHP, BP, BIIB, CNI, CVX, CLF, KO, CL, CGEN, COP, ED, DHR, DISCA, DD, FFIV, FISV, FCX, GE, GOL, TV, ILMN, IFF, K, MLM, MRVL, MEOH, MSTR, NP, NKE, PPG, LIN, PGR, QCOM, RIO, RDS.A, CRM, STX, SPG, TDS, TKR, TTE, UNP, VLY, GHC, WSM, ZBH, RDS.B, MA, LBTYK, DAL, ACM, JAZZ, AWK, KDP, ERII, LEA, TSLA, NXPI, KMI, YNDX, MPC, NWS, NWSA, DOC, JD, SYF, KEYS, QSR, UNIT, SHOP, KHC, OKTA, NVT, NIO, MRNA, UBER, PLTR, ARKK, BSV, CIBR, IGSB, DGRO, DON, EFA, FDN, FNDX, HYG, IQLT, IUSV, IVE, IWN, IWR, IXC, JETS, LQD, OEF, PFXF, PGX, QCLN, ROBO, SCHH, SLV, SMH, SPLV, SPSB, VBK, VEA, VGT, VIS, VO, VTEB, VTIP, VTV, VWO, VXUS, VYMI, XAR, XBI, XHB, XLC, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: MTCH, T, AMBA, QRVO, CVS, QQQ, WBA, LITE, VTI, LRCX, PRTA, MMM, BYD, PLUG, CONE, SPY, CGNX, KSU, TRMB, UNH, IRDM, SEAS, TOTL, AEIS, BAC, BAX, BMY, CAE, FARO, FORM, IIVI, RJF, REGN, RHI, ROG, SGEN, WERN, MSGS, AQUA, MNA, VCSH, PLD, SRPT, ACN, AMGN, ADSK, CVA, CMI, DLR, DY, SSP, ETN, NEE, F, TGNA, HXL, VIAV, LVS, LXRX, OMC, ORCL, TPC, QDEL, RCL, SBUX, TMO, UCTT, UFI, UL, WCN, EBAY, CVLT, TAK, DISCK, APTV, ITCI, RARE, GOOG, CABO, LSXMA, TENB, MSGE, TLS, OGN, VMEO, COMT, DIA, FTXR, IBB, MDY, RSP, VEU, VV, XLE, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, MO, AMRN, AMP, NLY, BIDU, BLDP, OPCH, BHC, BXP, CSX, CP, CCL, CNC, LUMN, SCHW, LNG, CHD, VALE, CAG, CPRT, CYTK, DE, DVN, DEO, D, EOG, EMN, ENB, EXC, XOM, M, GBL, GD, GILD, HAS, HP, HSY, HUM, ITW, IMGN, TT, IP, KMB, KR, LMT, MGA, MCK, MDT, NWL, NSC, NTRS, NOC, NVS, OXY, PCAR, PNM, PPL, NTR, PG, PRU, PHM, PWR, SNY, SLB, SHW, SIFY, SILC, SIRI, SONY, TRV, SSYS, SNV, TJX, TGT, TXN, USB, PAG, VRTX, VOD, WM, ANTM, WFC, WY, AUY, SPB, OPK, ET, NVG, KYN, DIAX, SMCI, KKR, GM, FRC, MOS, ESGC, CLVS, PANW, ICPT, FANG, ZTS, ESPR, MIXT, MGNX, CARA, OUT, ATRA, CYBR, CRBP, FGEN, TDOC, PYPL, BATRA, LSXMK, NTB, HWM, SNAP, AYX, ROKU, LYFT, CARR, OTIS, QS, BOND, CWB, DES, DGS, DVY, DWX, EWU, FBT, FEM, HDV, HYS, IJH, IJR, IJS, INTF, IWB, IYW, JNK, MINT, MLPA, SCHA, SCHB, SCHC, SCHF, SCHM, SCHX, SDS, SLYV, SUB, USFR, USMV, VGIT, VGK, VHT, VNQ, XLI,
- Sold Out: 4LRA, VTR, CGC, PICK, AFRM, ZM, BALY, TEAM, XEC, MGNI, MSGN, WYNN, GRA, ALC, LIVN, IDV, DTM, FMS, PUBM, LYG, METX, REYN, SNDL, VTRS, FLY, TME, IR, JWN, PKG, LNTH, SCHL, SWK, ATNM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,184,794 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 844,292 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 459,175 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 383,864 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 478,182 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $148.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 187,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $122.52 and $152.07, with an estimated average price of $136.68. The stock is now traded at around $142.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $248.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 170.83%. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 889,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 57.21%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,775,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 292.43%. The purchase prices were between $96.11 and $124.32, with an estimated average price of $109.43. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 104,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1051.97%. The purchase prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 109,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 684,848 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 457.04%. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 189,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94.Sold Out: (MSGN)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.17 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The sale prices were between $40.42 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $44.95.Sold Out: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $42.91 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $48.82.
