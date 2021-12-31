Lincoln National Corp Buys 10x Genomics Inc, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Belpointe PREP LLC, Sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

- New Purchases: TXG, PCY, OZ, LAND, XLB, BUFR, GSEW, AEM, IVT, FBCG, FRNW, YYY, CDLX, ATVI, SI, DWAC, VONG, AOM, VCLT, EDV, FDRR, FGRO, SPLB, UUP, HYMB, IOCT, ITB, IWC, JKH, LTPZ, MUNI, PCEF, USXF, QYLD, RWJ, SCHP, MRVL, MU, NDAQ, KRG, KLAC, CINF, DRE, OHI, TRMB, EXPE, LRGF, LEN, HOLX, PZA, GPC, REM, ANSS, EMN, CR, CHRW, VGLT, OPCH, XHB, ADSK, XYLD, CLSK, UGI, TEL, AMC, ASA, PAYC, VSTO, WYNN, GWW, UDR, YALA, CHPT, CHPT, MMP, TXT, BIL, SU, STT, ON, NYMX, NAT, MLM, MKL,
- Added Positions: MGV, VEA, VEU, IEMG, BLV, BNDX, BSV, VGK, VPL, BIV, PJAN, QQQM, VIG, VMBS, VWO, FLOT, SPY, AAPL, PG, GLD, MSFT, ICF, IJR, IVV, VNQI, VO, AMZN, BRK.B, IJH, VSS, CVX, XOM, GD, GOOGL, CEF, ROKU, DBA, FNCL, IEI, MUB, VB, VNQ, VOO, VUG, XLF, PLD, AEP, TFC, BAC, CVS, CSCO, DE, DUK, F, HON, IBM, INTC, JPM, JNJ, LMT, NVDA, NVO, OSTK, O, ROK, CRM, SPG, SO, SBUX, TD, RTX, UNH, DIS, WM, AVGO, ABBV, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, BMAR, DGRO, EEM, EFG, EMXC, FBND, FCOM, FDIS, FDMO, FQAL, FSMD, HNDL, IWL, JEPI, NUSI, ONEQ, PGF, POCT, RDVY, SCHD, SUSA, TLT, VDC, VOE, VTV, XLU, ABT, AFL, A, ALK, ALGN, LNT, ALL, AFG, AMT, NLY, AON, AMAT, ADM, ADP, BP, BAX, LCTX, BIIB, BLK, BSX, BAM, BF.B, CBRE, CSX, COF, DXLG, LUMN, CHD, KO, CNS, CMCSA, COST, ENLC, DTE, DHR, D, DOV, ETN, ECL, LLY, EMR, ENB, EPD, EL, NEE, FCX, GE, GIS, GSK, LHX, HPQ, HD, HBAN, ITW, ICE, IP, INTU, ISRG, IRM, K, KMB, LNC, LOW, MGM, MSM, MRO, MKC, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MPW, MDT, MRK, MET, MS, MSI, NKE, NOK, NSC, NUE, OGE, ORCL, PPG, PH, PAYX, PEP, PFE, PRU, PSA, QCOM, STM, SIVB, SHW, SONY, TSM, TGT, TXN, TMO, TTE, UNP, UPS, UHT, VTR, VZ, WPC, WBA, ANTM, WFC, WMB, WEC, YUM, ZBH, EYPT, BF.A, CMG, ET, VVR, CUBA, RCS, FAX, GAB, USA, PHT, PMX, PML, KYN, BME, QRTEA, TA, BGS, LULU, AWK, V, FTNT, GM, KMI, HCA, MPC, FBHS, TTP, PSX, PDI, NOW, PANW, IQV, PSXP, ISEE, GLPI, GOOG, ANET, CFG, SHOP, KHC, SQ, MGP, TWLO, TTD, MDB, SE, DOCU, NIO, BCSF, DOW, ZM, CARR, OTIS, FSR, ABNB, UPST, AFRM, ZEV, ACES, ARKK, BDEC, BSCM, BSCN, BYLD, COMB, DIA, DSI, DVY, DWM, DWX, EAGG, EAPR, EEMV, EMB, ESGD, ESGE, ESGU, ESML, FDVV, FIDU, FMAT, FMB, FPE, FPXI, FREL, FSTA, FTEC, FUMB, FV, FVAL, GEM, GSIE, GSLC, HEFA, HMOP, HTEC, HYG, IAU, IBB, IBMK, IDHQ, IDU, IEF, IEFA, IEUR, IGV, IHAK, IHI, IJJ, IJK, IJUL, INDA, IQDF, IQLT, IUSG, IUSV, IVE, IVW, IWB, IWN, IWP, IYH, IYR, IYT, IYW, JHMM, JNK, KRE, LQD, MBB, NOBL, NUDM, NUSC, OEUR, PAUG, PAVE, PAWZ, PDP, PGHY, PJUN, PTLC, QCLN, QUAL, RWL, SCHB, SCHG, SCHV, SCHX, SCZ, SDY, SLYG, SLYV, SMMD, SOXX, SPYV, SUSC, TDTT, TIP, TIPZ, TLH, VCR, VCSH, VFH, VGIT, VGT, VHT, VLU, VLUE, VT, VTHR, VTIP, VXF, XBI, XLK, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, ITM, PSEP, SHM, MGK, XLV, MMM, DFAC, FDLO, FLQL, HDV, JPST, LMBS, MSOS, QQQ, VOT, AUBN, BMY, CAT, AWH, PNC, RCL, STX, FB, BABA, OTLK, MRNA, DKNG, ARKF, IGIB, CMF, DGRW, EFA, FBT, FENY, FIXD, FNDA, FNDX, FUTY, GDX, GDXJ, ICLN, IJT, JETS, JMST, PAPR, SPHQ, USO, VBK, WOOD, CB, T, ACN, AMD, APD, MO, AMGN, AZN, AZO, BDX, BA, VIAC, CCL, FIS, SCHW, C, CTXS, CLF, CLX, VALE, COP, ED, GLW, CUZ, CCI, DEO, DLR, DLTR, DD, EIX, EW, EQIX, EXAS, FITB, PACW, GILD, WELL, HTBK, HSY, ILMN, IONS, SJM, MDLZ, KR, LAZ, MTB, MAR, MMC, MTZ, VTRS, NEM, ES, OXY, OMC, OKE, PPL, LIN, PEG, SWKS, LUV, SYK, SNPS, TROW, TJX, TTWO, GL, UL, WMT, XEL, MUC, AWF, MYD, NAD, MA, PLM, LDOS, SPR, DAL, BEP, MKC.V, PM, WKHS, DG, SSNC, PHYS, APTV, CG, ZTS, CGC, FSK, JD, SENS, IIPR, SNAP, CEIX, ZS, YETI, PINS, UBER, BSTZ, INMD, NET, PLTR, AMLP, ANGL, ARKW, BND, BSJM, CIBR, IGSB, DTEC, EFAV, EMLP, FDN, FEMS, FEX, FHLC, FNOV, FXH, HYD, IAPR, IBUY, IDNA, IJS, IRBO, ITA, IWR, IWS, IXUS, IYJ, JKF, JKK, JPIN, JQUA, JVAL, MDY, MJ, MOAT, NULG, NYF, OEF, OUSA, PFF, PGX, PJUL, PMAR, PNQI, PSL, SCHO, SDVY, SJNK, SLV, SPDV, SPIB, SPLV, SUB, VCIT, VTEB, VTWO, VXUS, XLE, XLI, XLY,
- Sold Out: EMLC, LDI, XOP, URA, FXZ, OIH, EWSC, BSEP, BSCL, SILJ, BSJL, QTRX, BOCT, ARKG, IBMJ, IBML, DLN, HAAC, FALN, MOO, FINX, LMND, PEJ, GH, BBWI, VWOB, SBGI, CUBE, UAL, UNFI, NEO, TIPX, GNRC, VER, TFI, AAL, FRPT, CWH, PFFA, YOLO, CAKE, IBDO, KD, SLVM, SKLZ, RIDE, SWAV, LTHM, ENBL, RPAI, PZN, JQC, OFLX, MIC, DISH,
For the details of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lincoln+national+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,338,135 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 3,148,759 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 7,729,876 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 929,927 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 2,010,100 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.05 and $182.59, with an estimated average price of $153.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 210,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 296,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Belpointe PREP LLC (OZ)
Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Belpointe PREP LLC. The purchase prices were between $99.81 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $91.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)
Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 53,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 91,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)
Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January by 345.44%. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $31.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 181,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 215.90%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 305,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 71,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $68.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 97,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 380.75%. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 86,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)
Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.03 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.86.Sold Out: loanDepot Inc (LDI)
Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in loanDepot Inc. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $8, with an estimated average price of $5.82.Sold Out: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $25.03.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.Sold Out: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $56.39 and $63.28, with an estimated average price of $60.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (EWSC)
Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $79.45 and $88.75, with an estimated average price of $83.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP. Also check out:
1. LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP keeps buying