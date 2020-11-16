RMR Wealth Builders Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Enbridge Inc, Shopify Inc, Anthem Inc

Investment company RMR Wealth Builders (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Enbridge Inc, Shopify Inc, Anthem Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMR Wealth Builders. As of 2020Q3, RMR Wealth Builders owns 219 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of RMR Wealth Builders's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rmr+wealth+builders/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 219,551 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 754.85% ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 244,474 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 770.82% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 388,849 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 908.64% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 104,871 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 692.62% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 101,416 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 795.27%

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $89.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 115,025 shares as of .

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 46,320 shares as of .

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $44.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 96,549 shares as of .

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,292 shares as of .

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $88.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,096 shares as of .

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,299 shares as of .

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 754.85%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $227.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.08%. The holding were 219,551 shares as of .

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 770.82%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $132.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 244,474 shares as of .

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 908.64%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $70.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 388,849 shares as of .

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 692.62%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $215.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 104,871 shares as of .

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 795.27%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 101,416 shares as of .

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Apple Inc by 506.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 119,604 shares as of .

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37.