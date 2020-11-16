Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Nike Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Alphabet Inc, Trane Technologies PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Nike Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Hasbro Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Charter Communications Inc, Alphabet Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, People's United Financial Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. owns 297 stocks with a total value of $20.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HAS, TROW, LW, LPLA, ESNT, MSCI, WST, MTCH, LILAK, SXT, UNF, FIX, VAC, BWXT, CMPR, CNNE, PINC, EW, TTWO, CHNG, WING, IHRT, GOLD, BEPC, BABA, RXN, VRTS, MKTX, WH, MSA, ORAN,
- Added Positions: TMUS, NKE, PYPL, BLK, NOC, ADI, EVRG, ANET, AMZN, BAC, AZPN, NTR, FAST, MNST, MU, LRCX, TREX, JPM, T, AMT, ALXN, LIN, QSR, SPOT, FIS, FB, JLL, EXPO, DBX, WLTW, KO, ATHM, LBRT, SABR, BLBD, HOMB, DOC, APAM, LULU, YELP, TCBI, TSM, SHW, LMT, LAD, BATRA, ISRG, INCY, HIFS, RHP, AMAT, PAYC, LSXMK, INVH, ROL, ULTA, JAZZ, LDOS, UVE, YUM, WWE, CUBE, SBUX, LUV, PCAR, JKHY, IDXX, EXPD, CCI, CASY, AEM,
- Reduced Positions: CHTR, GOOG, MSFT, V, ALGN, MXIM, POST, DHR, CNC, UNH, ZTS, DUK, AZN, VZ, KKR, AMGN, BSX, PEP, TGT, EMR, PFE, WMT, AEE, WELL, MRK, TJX, AVGO, ACN, HD, LVS, NVDA, UPS, GLIBA, AAPL, CACC, FTNT, AXP, CRL, DLTR, GNTX, MTD, PG, TMO, GMED, VEEV, ABT, CME, EL, JNJ, KLAC, SPGI, MET, WSO, ZNGA, A, KMX, CGNX, D, ETN, EA, ETR, FE, IBM, KMB, MKC, BKNG, XPO, TXN, UHS, DG, DOW, AEP, AIG, ADP, TFC, OZK, CVX, CCEP, EPD, XOM, HELE, IRM, MMP, MCD, MS, NXST, NSC, MTN, WEC, XLNX, LYB, PSX, QLYS, ADBE, AME, AJG, AX, BTI, BRKR, CMS, CVS, CSCO, CL, LLY, GOOGL, HON, ILMN, IFF, INTU, J, KAI, LAZ, LEG, MMC, MLM, MDT, MIDD, MPWR, NI, ES, PNC, RSG, POOL, TRV, TPL, RTX, WM, WAL, MA, HBI, MASI, GNRC, CFG, PFGC, LSXMA, YUMC, EQH, AMCR, NSP, ALG, LNT, BCE, EPAY, DHIL, DCI, EGBN, EXPE, CIGI, GD, GSK, MTB, MKSI, MOH, MCRI, NVR, PPG, PAYX, DORM, SBNY, TU, TTC, TOT, ACIW, USB, UL, UNP, PZN, TAK, PLOW, BERY, FOXF, LGIH, SFBS, PRAH, MIME, ICHR, BJ, BRBR,
- Sold Out: TT, PBCT, PPL, CCMP, CYBR, ANGI, USPH, MKL, VTR, WWD, BR, TREE, JJSF, TRUP, HXL, NVS, NGG, WRB,
For the details of Epoch Investment Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epoch+investment+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Epoch Investment Partners, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,828,121 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.3%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,707,773 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 1,186,616 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 4,922,849 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,203,739 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03%
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42. The stock is now traded at around $90.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 971,695 shares as of .New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1. The stock is now traded at around $143.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 517,492 shares as of .New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 785,065 shares as of .New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.14 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $79.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 278,120 shares as of .New Purchase: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Essent Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 467,812 shares as of .New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $397.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 43,144 shares as of .Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 143.72%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,220,992 shares as of .Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 237.91%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $130.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,085,232 shares as of .Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 4947.87%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $191.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 449,311 shares as of .Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 52.31%. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $312.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 674,011 shares as of .Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 69.30%. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $676.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 315,268 shares as of .Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 80.82%. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $138.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,156,787 shares as of .Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04.Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.87.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.Sold Out: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $97.68 and $119.87, with an estimated average price of $107.57.Sold Out: ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI)
Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $13.76.
