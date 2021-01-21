Highland Capital Management, Llc Buys Ameriprise Financial Inc, BlackRock Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Highland Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ameriprise Financial Inc, BlackRock Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Broadcom Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Prologis Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Highland Capital Management, Llc owns 333 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMP, BLK, ADS, JAZZ, WY, JLL, WRK, UBER, TWLO, ZS, MTZ, ABMD, ACWX, SGT, UL, BXP, W, GLPI, ENPH, NET, ZM, RACE, SCZ, VIA, VAR, QQQ, DE, EFX, IBM, LRCX, ATR, PPG, ECL, AMAT, RNST, TER, VGT, VYMI, OUSA, SQ, KNDI, MAGS,
- Added Positions: AVGO, WBA, FB, CI, GS, AMZN, IWP, DELL, RTX, CRM, DAL, VSS, IEMG, TXN, HON, FIS, UAL, RSP, TSLA, PHG, ICF, MMM, TMO, ULTA, VER, IJK, LIN, IVW, NOC, VO, VB, IWM, ERIC, NXPI, BIDU, IWR, GIS, GSK, IHG, KMB, HMC, TSM, PUK, SAP, IJH, NGG, XLV, BABA, XLK, CFG, SPDW, IQ, IWS, FOX, TD, ING, ACN, AEG, IVZ, BP, CRH, CSX, CPA, CS, DEO, OVV, NWS, NVS, RCL, SNN, TS, UBS, VOD, UVE, RDS.B, ST, CPRI,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, XOM, MDLZ, PLD, AMGN, INTC, MSFT, JNJ, BMY, GE, YUMC, CSCO, QCOM, UNP, GOOGL, GOOG, AAPL, IVV, SPY, PFE, CVX, TGT, JPM, MCD, MRK, VZ, MA, JD, IWF, VNQ, VOT, T, ABT, BAC, DUK, NEE, NSC, PEP, PG, SWKS, SNE, UNH, V, VTI, XLE, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, C, CMCSA, COP, CPRT, GLW, CMI, EMN, ETN, EXC, FDX, M, MU, NVDA, NDAQ, ORCL, PHM, SHW, UPS, WFC, ET, LYB, NOW, ABBV, HLT, USFD, DOCU, CB, AB, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, ADSK, ADP, TFC, GOLD, BA, CVS, CME, INGR, EA, LLY, EL, GILD, THG, HOLX, HD, LH, LVS, LEN, LOW, NFLX, OLN, OSK, BKNG, RF, STM, SBUX, AAXN, USB, VRTX, WMT, ANTM, PODD, BX, TREE, IPHI, GM, HCA, HZNP, ZNGA, PFPT, SYF, PYPL, HPE, FTV, BEDU, VRT, PINS, MDLA, DT, DDOG, CARR, AMLP, DVY, IJR, IWO, SLV, VBK, VIG, AFL, DXC, DD, FHN, F, LNC, MRO, MT, MUR, NBIX, NEM, OXY, SLB, KMI, CTVA, OTIS, EEM, IWB, IWN, SPLV, XLF,
- Sold Out: JCI, CAT, BIIB, UN, TNDM, CCI, SRPT, KMX, EXEL, SFM, PSTG, FSLY, SPG, PBR, TOL, VNT, SPLK, CRWD, LVGO, GLD, PM,
For the details of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highland+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 369,628 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 547,785 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 125,813 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,919 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 418,862 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $179.69. The stock is now traded at around $211.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93. The stock is now traded at around $742.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 61,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $140.71 and $165.05, with an estimated average price of $149.04. The stock is now traded at around $165.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $27.29 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $30.14. The stock is now traded at around $33.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 105,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.2 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $129.4. The stock is now traded at around $154.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $466.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 269.35%. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 108,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.78. The stock is now traded at around $226.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 64,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.02%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 46.87%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $68.81. The stock is now traded at around $76.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 129,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.54.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $86.4 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $102.57.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $178.74, with an estimated average price of $148.49.
