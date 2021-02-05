Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Applied Materials Inc, Apple Inc

Decatur, IL, based Investment company Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Kimberly-Clark Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Applied Materials Inc, Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. owns 485 stocks with a total value of $750 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHA, CPRI, XLB, GDRX, GH, GME, TMUS, BCV, ABC, VIGI, PPA, BLV, CHWY, UAA, RGEN, BCO, SU, ARKK, FTA, FNI, QDEL, AWI, RGR, NTRA, VBK, EWN, GS, EPD, STKL, VRT, EIX, BLOK, JNK, BOND, STAY, TEVA, ACIW, VMW, NEWT, AZPN, LOGI, HPI, VOE, XLC, CMBS, ROL, ATVI, VOOG, BP, KRE, QUAL, PWV, KMX, BFI, TTD, GDDY, JGH, ULTA, DAL, FSLR, BOE, GAB, RDS.B, WDFC, CLNY, PUMP, PLNT, HUBS,

TEI, KMB, IYW, TSM, BLK, XLE, IVV, XLI, VEA, BABA, SYY, FNDF, IVW, HFRO, FMB, IWM, VCIT, MCK, FISV, MMM, UPS, SLV, SCHR, SCHO, GILD, AEE, SPHB, SCHP, MGV, XLY, BNDX, RSP, CL, NEE, USB, TIP, EDU, HYLB, MGK, IYY, IYF, IEMG, AGG, BIV, ITA, IVE, SMDV, IAU, CMI, VXF, VMBS, PGR, SPYV, IIM, ONEM, EFT, AG, TWTR, REGL, TDOC, JPIN, IYH, Reduced Positions: AMAT, AAPL, VCSH, SCHG, TLT, AMZN, NOBL, SCHD, SPY, AVK, XLU, DLN, MINT, TOTL, VTV, VZ, MSFT, VUG, NVDA, FLRN, JPM, SCHM, VB, PG, XEL, ITOT, VIG, FT, RYT, ABT, ADBE, CWB, SRLN, INTC, CSCO, VTWO, PEP, CRM, SWKS, SPLV, JNJ, MA, ABBV, SCHB, VGIT, XLK, CAT, NUV, FTF, SCHX, SPDW, VTI, T, ANSS, ADM, DHI, JQC, AVGO, FVD, SDY, TDIV, CUZ, UNH, TLH, MU, DIS, GLD, IHF, IJH, SCHV, DE, PRU, TSLA, KBWB, SCHF, XLV, AMGN, BA, BF.B, KO, GOOGL, KSS, LOW, WM, SPLG, VIS, XLF, MO, ATR, AZO, GE, LMT, MCD, ORCL, QCOM, TXN, WMT, LYB, GOOG, SHOP, FDL, FTSL, FV, GSLC, BAC, OZK, BDX, CHKP, STZ, FDX, HD, ITW, LARK, LVS, LECO, MS, ROK, TMO, JFR, NUW, MTT, AOM, BSV, IJR, IWF, PGX, SCHH, SCHZ, VO, XBI, XLP, BYD, CVS, CVX, COP, EMN, XOM, HUM, LRCX, OXY, PKI, FLC, BR, SANW, FB, PYPL, BRMK, DHS, DTN, FEM, FXH, IEFA, PWB, SCHE, SLQD, SPSB, SSO, VHT, VNLA, AKAM, AEP, DLTR, GSK, HBAN, NKE, ON, PSEC, SO, SBUX, URI, OLED, VTR, YUM, TY, NXQ, CSIQ, IPGP, VRSK, XYL, PSX, BKLN, DGRW, EFG, FEZ, FXD, GSY, IGV, IHI, LMBS, PFF, PGF, RDVY, SPTM, USMV, VNQ, VRP, ADI, CHD, CMCSA, GLW, F, GD, IBM, KLAC, MSM, MRVL, OMC, PFE, O, REGN, LUV, UNP, WBA, BKN, USA, MNP, GIM, NEA, HPF, MELI, V, PM, DPG, PDI, PCI, XHR, SQ, TWLO, YUMC, BCSF, ZM, CIBR, IGSB, CWI, DVY, DVYE, DXJ, EMB, FXL, HEDJ, HYLS, IBB, IEF, INDA, IPAC, LQD, LTPZ, NEAR, SJNK, SOXX, SPSM, VBR, VDE, VWO, LNT, AXP, ARCC, ADSK, ADP, BIIB, CSX, CLX, COST, LLY, ENB, FFIV, FCX, HON, IP, VIAV, LH, MET, NSC, NVS, PAYX, BKNG, SMED, STRL, VLO, CXH, NIM, VFL, NVG, ETO, EHTH, LULU, MPC, AAL, ETSY, DOCU, MRNA, ACIM, DBEF, DGRO, DON, EFA, FXO, IAI, IEUR, IWO, IYG, MBB, MDYG, PRF, SPEM, VFH, VGK, VGT, VOT, VYM, AMD, NLY, TFC, CINF, MANT, NVR, NVO, PCYO, WPM, UTI, VRTX, WDC, DNP, RNP, VTGN, CLVS, RPAI, KHC, SNAP, ROKU, ARKG, BAB, BIB, DIA, IPAY, KBE, SCHC, SGOL, SPAB, SPYG,

For the details of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koshinski+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,981 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.88% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 110,732 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.26% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 161,224 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.58% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 121,761 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.35% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 98,342 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.27%

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.110100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.17. The stock is now traded at around $162.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $125.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $8, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $7.632000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 86.97%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89. The stock is now traded at around $131.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.62%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 687.14%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $127.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 1355.04%. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $725.352000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 120.89%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.549900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $116.67 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $117.16.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in UMH Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $13.21 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $14.54.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The sale prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.08.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.43 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.16.