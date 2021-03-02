>
Articles 

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

March 02, 2021 | About: SPY -0.78% SCHM -1.37% ITOT -0.99% IVV -0.77% QQQ -1.6% ICVT -1.78% USMV -0.34% IXUS -0.31% SPLV -0.33% FDIS -1.21% FUT +0.06%

Investment company FormulaFolio Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FormulaFolio Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q4, FormulaFolio Investments, LLC owns 617 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/formulafolio+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FormulaFolio Investments, LLC
  1. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 5,982,651 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.04%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 437,099 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4383.53%
  3. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 2,223,481 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.59%
  4. BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) - 1,216,469 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.88%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 348,941 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.64%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,583,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,164,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 744,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 505,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $40.45. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 809,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,139,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 4383.53%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $386.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 437,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 2,223,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12070.18%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $90.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 541,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 127.85%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $388.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 201,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $318.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 348,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.88%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $96.9, with an estimated average price of $88.75. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,216,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $51.03 and $57.75, with an estimated average price of $55.03.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6.

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $199.86.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $57.12.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The sale prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of FormulaFolio Investments, LLC.

1. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FormulaFolio Investments, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

