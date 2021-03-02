FormulaFolio Investments, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Investment company FormulaFolio Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FormulaFolio Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q4, FormulaFolio Investments, LLC owns 617 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USMV, IXUS, SPLV, FDIS, FUTY, BSCM, FREL, BSCL, ARKW, USIG, MINT, XMLV, EFAV, ESGU, ARKG, AOK, VXX, IGSB, XSLV, EEMV, IWN, IYJ, FCX, PWR, MDY, ALGN, LB, ESGE, MOAT, QUAL, GPS, BIL, EFG, XT, AOM, FIXD, IHI, PBW, SUSB, XLG, CVS, IWO, IWP, NEAR, SUSC, VGT, VLUE, VYM, C, MGV, PFF, PGX, GD, DSI, FLQL, IWF, IYT, SUSA, GILD, TBF, VPU, HBI, BSJL, CWB, RSP, XLB, XLY, K, ITA, IXN, MTUM, PBS, SMH, XLF, CEF, AOR, EWY, IPKW, JKK, SYLD, XBI, XOP, XRT, CHD, CL, STBA, TSM, IQV, IWB, IWS, PDBC, QLD, SLV, SPHD, ACN, AFL, APD, AEP, IVZ, APA, BNS, ED, STZ, DTE, EXC, HSY, HBAN, IDXX, CEQP, ISRG, MDLZ, MMP, MDT, NVS, ODFL, OHI, PLUG, BKNG, RGEN, SHW, SPG, UNM, VLO, WBA, ANTM, ZBH, VRSK, JD, NVCR, TTD, APG, PSN, AOA, ESGD, FTCS, HACK, IBB, IPAY, JKH, MGC, SOXX, TAN, UCC, UGE, UYM, VGSH, VO, VXF, XHB, XLE, XLI, XLV, PLD, ALB, AMT, NLY, ANSS, AON, ADSK, AVY, BLL, BMO, BK, GOLD, BAX, BLKB, BLK, BTI, CHRW, CSX, CDNS, KMX, CAH, CCL, FUN, CNP, FIS, CHKP, CAG, GLW, CMI, DHI, DCP, DLR, DLB, DOV, DD, ETN, EW, ETR, EL, EXPO, FE, FULT, GIS, GNTX, GPC, GSK, GS, HPQ, IIVI, TT, INTU, JKHY, JCI, JNPR, KR, LEG, LNC, MGM, MAR, MMC, MLM, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MCHP, MCO, MS, VTRS, NRG, NHI, NTAP, ES, NUE, OMC, PPL, PTC, PH, PBCT, LIN, PRU, PEG, RLI, ROK, ROP, SIRI, LUV, TRV, TJX, UAL, USB, UL, VFC, WPC, WFC, WST, EVRG, WHR, WMB, WEC, WWE, XEL, EBAY, DNP, UTG, ETW, LDOS, NCMI, BX, DFS, DG, PBA, COR, VER, SRC, BERY, ZTS, FOXF, BURL, LGIH, CGC, BABA, KHC, HLI, FBK, OKTA, APPN, ROKU, SE, SPOT, MRNA, LYFT, BYND, UBER, CHWY, ORCC, PLTR, ACWV, EMB, FXZ, ILF, IPO, IWD, JETS, MDYG, PCY, QCLN, QTEC, SDY, SPXL, USO, VCIT, VTEB, VV, XLU, DVN, HAS, HL, IAG, KGC, LYG, MRO, NATR, NYCB, PBT, GALT, RIG, AUY, TXMD, ET, EXG, BTG, REI, FSM, SB, AMPE, QEP, PSLV, RPAI, AAL, ENBL, SILV, MJ, TZA,

SPY, SCHM, ITOT, IVV, QQQ, GLD, ICVT, TLT, IYM, HYLB, ARKK, VBR, GOVT, VOE, LQD, SPTS, SSO, SHY, IEF, AAPL, IVW, VBK, HYG, IAU, IJK, VEA, VUG, VTV, MSFT, MBB, AMZN, IJT, IWM, SPYV, BNDX, BSV, IYW, FDX, QCOM, AGG, IYK, VIG, VOT, ABBV, VNQ, JPM, JNJ, SHYG, TIP, T, HD, TSLA, BIV, IJJ, IJS, SPDW, VMBS, CVX, BLV, IEI, BA, IBM, PFE, DOW, VWO, MMM, BRK.B, CAT, DUK, MRK, PEP, PG, SO, VZ, VB, BMY, KO, XOM, LOW, UNH, DIS, V, FB, EEM, SPEM, NVDA, MA, VOO, LLY, GOOGL, IRM, MCD, WMT, IVE, MGK, MUB, ONEQ, VTI, XLK, ABT, CMCSA, ENB, LMT, NFLX, TXN, UPS, SQ, BWX, SCHP, AMD, MO, AMGN, BAC, COST, GE, INTC, CRM, SBUX, TMO, PM, GOOG, GDX, IEFA, AMAT, ADP, CLX, D, NKE, RTX, DAL, CRWD, DIA, GLDM, SCHO, ADBE, ABC, TFC, CPB, CSCO, DHR, DE, EMR, NEE, FISV, F, HON, ITW, KSU, KMB, MU, NSC, NVO, PPG, STX, TGT, UNP, WM, BRK.A, AVGO, PSX, NOW, SHOP, PYPL, ZM, FSKR, EFA, IUSG, IWV, PNQI, STIP, VHT, XLP, ALL, AEL, BBY, BRO, COP, CCI, DRI, EPD, MNST, LHX, HRL, IP, MSI, NOK, ORCL, PNC, O, REGN, RCL, SRE, SWKS, SJI, STT, SYK, WYNN, YUM, TEL, AGNC, AGR, FAS, FLOT, ICF, SCHD, SCHG, SCHR, SCHV, SPYD, VDE, VT, Reduced Positions: SPLG, BND, VGIT, FTEC, SPTL, ITE, IGIB, SPYG, SPTM, SGOL, UWM, MVV, SHV, IJR, DGRO, WWD, IJH, SPAB, SYY, BKLN, SCHB, JNK, QYLD, SCHA, SCHX, IGOV, IEMG, ACWI, SPMD, SPSM, OKE, NOC, ATRS, ABMD, TIPX, TQQQ, UCO, USRT, SCHZ, WIP, TSCO, AXP, EXPD, WELL, HOLX, HUM, MED, RPM, TROW, SCHH, TAL, CZR, AFIN, CORP, IYR, PHB, SCHE, SCHF,

For the details of FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/formulafolio+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 5,982,651 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.04% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 437,099 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4383.53% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 2,223,481 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.59% BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) - 1,216,469 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.88% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 348,941 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.64%

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,583,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,164,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 744,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 505,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $40.45. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 809,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,139,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 4383.53%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $386.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 437,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 2,223,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12070.18%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $90.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 541,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 127.85%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $388.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 201,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $318.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 348,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.88%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $96.9, with an estimated average price of $88.75. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,216,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $51.03 and $57.75, with an estimated average price of $55.03.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $199.86.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $57.12.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The sale prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.