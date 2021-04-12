HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Applied Materials Inc, News Corp, Sells Novavax Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

Downers Grove, IL, based Investment company HighPoint Advisor Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Applied Materials Inc, News Corp, Magna International Inc, Amkor Technology Inc, sells Novavax Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, 3D Systems Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owns 519 stocks with a total value of $862 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NWSA, MGA, AMKR, EWBC, PTON, SHAK, DM, BNTC, WYNN, SPLK, DAL, MGM, PKG, LPLA, HZNP, APA, CDNS, HGEN, CBRE, TWTR, WSM, CTLT, VTR, TPL, ORLY, VIVO, UA, GPN, SI, MAXN, DOV, DHI, CREE, ABC, AZO, ATR, CGEN, JCS, EIX, ENTG, CMA, LUMN, WY, NVR, VOWA, PCRFY, MTB0, SBBP, SNDL, LLKKF, RYCEY, CETX, WDLF, TTCM, MJNA,
- Added Positions: AAPL, SHW, AMZN, MSFT, AMAT, TSLA, IBM, ADBE, NOW, VIAC, KO, LHX, HD, NFLX, PLTR, JNJ, NVDA, BAX, BA, CVX, NOC, PG, VZ, WMT, ZBRA, V, T, CAT, DLR, MDT, PFE, SBUX, TGT, OMF, PYPL, CRSP, DOCU, PINS, DKNG, ACN, ALL, BRK.B, CVS, CCL, CMCSA, EW, XOM, HON, MCD, MRK, MS, MSI, NVS, OIIM, SWKS, TJX, TXN, USB, DIS, PM, GNRC, NXPI, GOOG, BABA, TDOC, FLGT, ZM, FSLY, AFL, APD, AXP, AMT, ADI, ADSK, BIDU, BAC, BIO, BDSI, BMY, COF, C, STZ, CCI, CMI, DE, DUK, LLY, EXC, NEE, FITB, FISV, F, HP, HXL, ILMN, INTC, ICE, INTU, KSU, LH, NKE, PEP, PII, BKNG, ROLL, ROK, SO, STE, SYK, TMO, TTC, TM, UNP, UMC, WBA, WFC, CMG, DFS, APPS, TCEHY, WKHS, DG, XYL, EPAM, ENPH, HTA, ZTS, SQ, LX, SPOT, DOW, BYND, CRWD, CHWY, ACAD, PLD, MO, AWR, AMP, AJG, AZN, ADP, BCE, SAN, BDX, BRKR, GIB, CSX, CNI, CAH, FIS, SCHW, CIEN, CI, CSCO, CLX, DXC, GLW, DHR, DEO, DD, EMN, EMR, EL, FDX, FE, FLEX, FCX, IT, GIS, GILD, GS, WELL, HSY, TT, IFF, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LYG, MRO, MMS, SPGI, MCK, MCHP, MU, MPWR, MCO, VTRS, NGG, NWL, NTRS, INSG, NUE, OXY, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PHG, LIN, PRU, PEG, PSA, QDEL, O, RSG, RMD, ROP, SBAC, SIVB, SNY, SMG, TRV, TTEK, THO, TREX, TSN, VLO, WM, WTFC, YUM, RDS.B, VMW, SRNE, BCLI, TAK, LIACF, ENZC, AVGO, PBA, KKR, AMRC, GM, KMI, MPC, PFPT, PANW, RNG, FIVN, ZEN, SAGE, CFG, KEYS, ETSY, BLD, KHC, LITE, CRON, TTD, YUMC, SNAP, CVNA, BTAI, AVLR, ALC, UBER, FVRR,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, ABBV, NVAX, TMUS, QCOM, UPS, MA, NIO, AMD, COST, MET, CHEK, DK, AXNX, FB, FSKR, BX, UNH, ALGN, COLL, CRM, X, SWK, TER, WPC, CSIQ, AWK, VWDRY, IBIO, FSK, QRVO, SHOP, TWLO, NUAN, CRL, BP, AMGN, PLUG, CXP, TPR, JD, COP, 1H3, CKHUY, VEEV, CDW, IQV, DRI, ETN, PSX, RPAI, SEDG, APTV, BIIB, ANSS, COUP, STLHF, CLNC, MMNFF, ESTC, LNT, CTVA, CARR, ASML, EBAY, LUV, SRE, SRCL, SNPS, TSM, POOL, TRP, UAL, RDS.A, PENN, VOD, ABB, ANTM, WMB, ZNGA, ES, OC, MXIM, KLAC, JCI, ISRG, VPER, GSK, AMPE, ENB, ENLAY, FTNT, SIRI,
- Sold Out: LULU, DDD, KZIA, TLRY, REGN, AYX, APA, CERN, MRNA, CAAP, NTNX, PDM, VRSK, JFIN, BZUN, AGNC, CYTH, OSTK, CODYY, ACER, NOK, CE, SENY, W, XALL, KBLB,
For the details of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highpoint+advisor+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 598,073 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,228 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,390 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 32,115 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 128,679 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $68.01. The stock is now traded at around $75.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $130.76, with an estimated average price of $114.67. The stock is now traded at around $112.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 202.25%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $258.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 127.53%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 74.97%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $535.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 242.95%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.889000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 97.66%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $208.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 77.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.Sold Out: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29.Sold Out: Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (KZIA)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.98 and $12.86, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.
