HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Applied Materials Inc, News Corp, Sells Novavax Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

Downers Grove, IL, based Investment company HighPoint Advisor Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Applied Materials Inc, News Corp, Magna International Inc, Amkor Technology Inc, sells Novavax Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, 3D Systems Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owns 519 stocks with a total value of $862 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 598,073 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,228 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,390 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 32,115 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 128,679 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $68.01. The stock is now traded at around $75.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $130.76, with an estimated average price of $114.67. The stock is now traded at around $112.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 202.25%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $258.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 127.53%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 74.97%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $535.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 242.95%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.889000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 97.66%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $208.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 77.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.98 and $12.86, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.