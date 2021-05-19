Bluefin Capital Management, Llc Buys South Jersey Industries Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Elastic NV, Sells Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc Buys South Jersey Industries Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Elastic NV, Sells Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bluefin Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys South Jersey Industries Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Elastic NV, Inphi Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Analog Devices Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluefin Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bluefin Capital Management, Llc owns 694 stocks with a total value of $951 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluefin+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX) - 1,665,246 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
  2. Wayfair Inc (W) - 165,300 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
  3. South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU) - 833,738 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 443,190 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.71%
  5. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 1,056,800 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 833,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 146,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 81,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 205,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 933,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 7727.24%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 767,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 598.99%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 421,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 383.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 379,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2596.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 409,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 6493.73%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 45,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Centene Corp by 356.67%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 158,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider