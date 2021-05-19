Bluefin Capital Management, Llc Buys South Jersey Industries Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Elastic NV, Sells Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Investment company Bluefin Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys South Jersey Industries Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Elastic NV, Inphi Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Analog Devices Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluefin Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bluefin Capital Management, Llc owns 694 stocks with a total value of $951 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX) - 1,665,246 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43% Wayfair Inc (W) - 165,300 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU) - 833,738 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Altria Group Inc (MO) - 443,190 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.71% ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 1,056,800 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 833,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 146,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 81,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 205,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 933,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 7727.24%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 767,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 598.99%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 421,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 383.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 379,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2596.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 409,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 6493.73%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 45,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Centene Corp by 356.67%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 158,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.