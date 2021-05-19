Bluefin Capital Management, Llc Buys South Jersey Industries Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Elastic NV, Sells Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

- New Purchases: SJIU, ESTC, IPHI, TJX, RBAC, TLT, BEPC, WBA, BTWN, PLNT, PARR, UHS, AJAX, SNBR, WORK, PRCH, BKLN, KSU, CDNA, AYX, GE, DISCA, LITE, FRX, HYG, CPLG, UIS, XLNX, UNG, GMBTU, UNVR, FUTU, ARCB, TM, ILMN, LMNX, GPACU, GPACU, FCAX.U, TIGR, FSR, ENPC, LHC.U, LHC.U, ARYD, ALXN, WAL, AMRS, PRPB, CVII.U, TCACU, SPCE, CCAC, SVAC, COOLU, CONX, CCI, LVS, VUZI, SCPL, CAN, SPFR.U, FTAI, CHPT, ENPC.U, AZN, COP, PCG, HTPA.U, MRACU, FVT.U, PRPC.U, DRE, IRDM, FUBO, ACND, RMGCU, CI, FISV, KSS, TAK, MX, IQ, NFH, TME, UBER, IPOD, OPEN, FTCV, GSEVU, AGO, KEY, NUE, BNFT, FIII, COVAU, TWLVU, AXP, ICE, ITRI, KIRK, OKE, CC, REKR, AACQ, VIIAU, ESM.U, HSBC, OXM, RDS.A, SPWR, SAVE, NNDM, CDEV, JWS, RKT, FTOC, ATAC.U, IPOE, IPOF, GNPK, ENNVU, IACB.U, AGAC.U, MSOS, BHP, BOH, GLW, ENB, HRB, NSC, TEVA, FANG, WOW, JMIA, FAII, HIGA.U, SRSAU, PDAC, LAZR, SPNV, VTIQU, VTIQU, RLX, GMIIU, PFDRU, ACII, DVY, DSPG, EOG, FHN, MET, CNR, BB, RIO, TOT, BGCP, ALLT, PRTS, ANGI, ZNGA, ACB, GRSV, SAII, FMAC.U, ASAQ, NSH, NSH, HCICU, PV.U, LMACU, TBCPU, BRPMU, GIIXU, ISOS.U, CMO, GFI, PAA, IDEX, DNN, NEPT, IVR, GNUS, EXPR, CLIM.U, ATMR.U, PICC.U, MILE, MUX, NBEV,
- Added Positions: PSTH, BAC, VIAC, XLF, SPOT, CNC, F, PLTR, GSAH, UNIT, XOM, PDD, WBT, PENN, MO, JNJ, QQQ, TISI, GS, CSTM, DBC, PFE, GILD, NOK, BIDU, JPM, VRRM, GME, NIO, NYMT, SLM, TGT, VALE, EPD, CVS, MPC, TSLA, ABBV, AMC, CIM, TSN, NLY, CVX, BRMK, SMSI, MRK, FCEL, OSW, COHU, TDOC, SE, MS, PEP, T,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPY, EEM, BABA, EFA, SNAP, IWM, NKE, QCOM, ENPH, FDX, SQ, AMD, LI, INTC, WMT, VXX, AVGO, SABR, WFC, XLE, XOP, CSCO, BMY, BILI, C, OXY, MU, HD, CAR, LRCX, VLO, BA, WYNN, SPG, MSFT, UPS, THC, UFS, EPR, PLUG, SBUX, W, MDT, TLRY, TLRY, HWM, CCIV, QGEN, QURE, UPLD, DAL, OACB.U, UAL, IIPR, BX, MGM, LUMN, TSM, NRZ, JD, KO, MCD, FSLY, JETS, AGNC, NVAX, OR, BP, ET, KHC, DIA, EWY, FCACU, ATVI, BRFS, LMT, UNH, WM, NEP, CRHC.U, MA, WPF, HON, DOW, GM, ROKU, BG, MTCH, CAT, IBM, MMM, SNDL, DFS, TAL, MARA, RTX, IRM, WMB, Z,
- Sold Out: SMH, ADI, GDX, TIF, UNP, NEM, DBA, PRSP, DD, ACIA, DIS, SGMS, DQ, USO, DKNG, A, EWZ, ABT, PCH, ARKG, AXTA, CRWD, ACN, BTG, PRPB.U, GDXJ, XLB, XLV, BHVN, ZM, LIN, DG, ALB, PTON, BEN, GNW, UNFI, NWL, BLNK, AMAT, CCL, LYFT, NFLX, ON, SNPR.U, KLAC, NVDA, CWEN, SVACU, AMGN, DB, TT, WKHS, AAL, CME, COST, DISH, NEE, HAL, SYK, NET, NOC, TREB, RTP.U, OIH, XLP, LB, TXN, V, CCX, CCX, THBR, ETWO, GRSVU, FUSE, CMLFU, BNS, BLK, DPZ, SWKS, TRV, VOD, EBAY, MXL, STNG, PI, ADT, EWS, AEM, AIG, AMT, CL, EL, GRMN, OMC, BGS, STOR, BYND, SKLZ, INDA, UVXY, BBY, BTI, CNQ, DE, D, HPQ, INFY, LOW, PKG, O, RF, VZ, NXPI, NVTA, CRSP, IR, SDC, ACTCU, EWU, KRE, LQD, SVXY, AMX, ABR, LLY, HSY, MFA, NTAP, PBR, RWT, SWK, XRX, TFSL, PRLB, TWTR, STAY, CWH, QD, FTOCU, ASPL.U, TRIT, BBD, BGFV, GOL, YPF, FTIV, V9G,
For the details of BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluefin+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX) - 1,665,246 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 165,300 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
- South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU) - 833,738 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 443,190 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.71%
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 1,056,800 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio.
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 833,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 146,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 81,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 205,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 933,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 7727.24%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 767,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 598.99%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 421,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 383.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 379,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2596.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 409,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 6493.73%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 45,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Centene Corp by 356.67%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 158,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment