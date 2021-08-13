Logo
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares Gold Tr

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Equitable Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares Gold Trust, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitable Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Equitable Holdings, Inc. owns 812 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitable+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Equitable Holdings, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 993,547 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.14%
  2. BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 3,649,835 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 842.41%
  3. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 3,177,032 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5515.21%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 1,361,569 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
  5. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 501,671 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 456,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 639,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 307,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.896600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 200,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 107,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 191,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 5515.21%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 3,177,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 842.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 3,649,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.14%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 993,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 2,429,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,647,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 211.84%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 956,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85.

Sold Out: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Equitable Holdings, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Equitable Holdings, Inc. keeps buying
