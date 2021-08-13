Equitable Holdings, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares Gold Tr

New Purchases: SPHQ, DFAC, RDIV, DFUS, GTO, IDLV, MDYV, DBP, USFR, DBS, IXG, MEAR, WTMF, EUSB, PBUS, AGOX, COMT, DFAT, EMGF, PAVE, RWL, SMLV, CLIX, DIAL, IVLU, PZT, VTWG, AMC, BBJP, DBA, DBE, DFAS, ENOR, ESML, FCTR, FNY, GENY, HEEM, LRGF, NUSC, QEFA, SPGP, SPXE, USXF, XMVM, AZO, BTI, LVS, NVAX, UTG, NOW, JMIA, PSN, AIO, ZIM, PLBY, COIN, AAAU, ACES, ACWF, ARKF, BETZ, CALF, CZA, DMXF, EBIZ, EBLU, ESGV, FCVT, FDD, FLLV, FLMI, FPEI, FPXI, FTGC, FTSL, GLTR, HFXI, ICSH, IHDG, IVOG, IWL, JHMM, JMST, KBWD, LEGR, NULV, NXTG, ONEV, PALC, PBJ, PFFA, PFFD, PFM, PREF, PSCC, PSL, PSMG, QGRO, RALS, RGI, RTH, RTM, RWJ, RYH, RYT, RZG, SDVY, SIMS, SOCL, SPIP, SPSB, SPTI, SWAN, TAIL, URNM, WBIY, XT, APD, AJG, CAL, CSL, PLCE, STZ, DYAI, ORAN, HBAN, J, OSTK, PAYX, PENN, PLUG, PFG, PSA, SLB, TSM, UFPT, EBAY, NXP, HYB, UUUU, GTTN, CHTR, PHYS, TWTR, PRQR, MRNA, FUTU, PINS, FSLY, SI, WISH, OUST, ATIP, COWZ, DEM, DIVB, FENY, FLOT, GIGB, GNR, HYMB, ITM, IYF, IYR, MGK, MUST, NERD, PDP, PGX, PSR, PXE, RWK, RYF, SDG, SPHY, TOLZ, VIOG, VIOV, VOOV,

SPHQ, DFAC, RDIV, DFUS, GTO, IDLV, MDYV, DBP, USFR, DBS, IXG, MEAR, WTMF, EUSB, PBUS, AGOX, COMT, DFAT, EMGF, PAVE, RWL, SMLV, CLIX, DIAL, IVLU, PZT, VTWG, AMC, BBJP, DBA, DBE, DFAS, ENOR, ESML, FCTR, FNY, GENY, HEEM, LRGF, NUSC, QEFA, SPGP, SPXE, USXF, XMVM, AZO, BTI, LVS, NVAX, UTG, NOW, JMIA, PSN, AIO, ZIM, PLBY, COIN, AAAU, ACES, ACWF, ARKF, BETZ, CALF, CZA, DMXF, EBIZ, EBLU, ESGV, FCVT, FDD, FLLV, FLMI, FPEI, FPXI, FTGC, FTSL, GLTR, HFXI, ICSH, IHDG, IVOG, IWL, JHMM, JMST, KBWD, LEGR, NULV, NXTG, ONEV, PALC, PBJ, PFFA, PFFD, PFM, PREF, PSCC, PSL, PSMG, QGRO, RALS, RGI, RTH, RTM, RWJ, RYH, RYT, RZG, SDVY, SIMS, SOCL, SPIP, SPSB, SPTI, SWAN, TAIL, URNM, WBIY, XT, APD, AJG, CAL, CSL, PLCE, STZ, DYAI, ORAN, HBAN, J, OSTK, PAYX, PENN, PLUG, PFG, PSA, SLB, TSM, UFPT, EBAY, NXP, HYB, UUUU, GTTN, CHTR, PHYS, TWTR, PRQR, MRNA, FUTU, PINS, FSLY, SI, WISH, OUST, ATIP, COWZ, DEM, DIVB, FENY, FLOT, GIGB, GNR, HYMB, ITM, IYF, IYR, MGK, MUST, NERD, PDP, PGX, PSR, PXE, RWK, RYF, SDG, SPHY, TOLZ, VIOG, VIOV, VOOV, Added Positions: VONG, JKE, VUG, SPYG, JKF, VONV, VTV, JKD, SPYV, JKI, IEFA, VOE, VBR, IWP, QQQ, SLYG, VLUE, IJR, SPTM, NVDA, BND, NKE, VB, VCIT, VV, IJH, IUSB, JKH, PRF, VWO, XLF, AAPL, BRK.B, EFV, FVD, GSIE, IEMG, MTUM, VOT, VTIP, T, AMD, AMZN, ATCO, FB, FSK, BABA, SQ, DGRW, EFA, FMB, GOVT, IUSG, IWM, JKG, MNA, MUB, QUAL, RDVY, SLYV, SUSB, VEA, VO, VXUS, XLB, XLRE, ALK, AMGN, CVX, C, COP, GS, GOOGL, JPM, MRK, MU, VZ, DIS, TSLA, PSLV, PYPL, UBER, AMZA, IGSB, DGRO, DVY, EEM, EMB, ESGE, FIXD, FMHI, FPE, FYX, GLD, GMF, GWX, HDV, HYG, ICLN, ILF, IMTM, IQLT, IUSV, IWY, IYC, IYJ, IYM, JKK, JNK, PDBC, PEJ, PFF, SCHD, SCHM, SCZ, SLV, SPAB, SPEM, SPMD, SPSM, USHY, USRT, VAW, VCSH, VHT, VNQI, VPL, VYM, XLC, XLI, XSOE, MMM, ABT, ADBE, AB, ALL, MO, ATAX, AEP, AXP, AMT, NLY, ABR, TFC, BP, BIDU, BAC, BLK, BA, BSX, CSX, CAT, CTAS, CSCO, KO, CL, CMCSA, CAG, GLW, COST, CCK, DBI, DHR, DE, DEO, LLY, EMR, ENB, EPD, EQIX, NEE, FISV, F, FCX, GD, GILD, GSK, HSIC, HD, IBM, INTC, JCI, KMB, KR, LEN, LMT, LOW, MCD, MS, NFLX, NOC, OXY, ORCL, PNC, PPL, PEP, PG, PGR, PRU, QCOM, TRV, SYK, TJX, TGT, TMO, TTE, UNP, VMC, WBA, WEC, ET, LEO, HQH, NUV, RQI, ETW, CODI, MA, ETY, QQQX, NMM, CIM, PM, AGNC, PMT, DG, LYB, GM, KMI, TRIP, CG, PCI, NCLH, NRZ, AAL, JD, STOR, TDOC, KHC, TWLO, IIPR, SNAP, CVNA, GPMT, TRTN, NIO, PTON, LI, MP, ABNB, AGGY, AOR, ARKG, ARKW, BLOK, BNDX, BOTZ, CIBR, DES, DLN, EEMV, EFG, EIDO, EMQQ, ENZL, ESGD, ESGU, EWA, EWG, EWM, EZM, FALN, FAN, FDL, FDN, FEMS, FNX, FPX, FTC, FTEC, FTSM, FXI, GDX, GDXJ, HYLS, IDV, IHF, IPAY, IWN, IWO, IWR, IWV, IXUS, IYH, IYW, JETS, JKL, KBE, KRE, KXI, LIT, MJ, MOAT, MOO, MSOS, NYF, OEF, PKW, PSCH, PSK, PTLC, QAI, QQQJ, REGL, REMX, SCHA, SCHB, SCHC, SCHG, SDOG, SDY, SHY, SJNK, SLY, SMH, SPDW, SPHB, SPLG, SPYD, STIP, SUSA, TOTL, VBK, VCR, VDC, VEU, VFH, VGSH, VIOO, VIS, VPU, VSS, VTEB, VTWO, XBI, XHE, XLU, XME, XMMO,

VONG, JKE, VUG, SPYG, JKF, VONV, VTV, JKD, SPYV, JKI, IEFA, VOE, VBR, IWP, QQQ, SLYG, VLUE, IJR, SPTM, NVDA, BND, NKE, VB, VCIT, VV, IJH, IUSB, JKH, PRF, VWO, XLF, AAPL, BRK.B, EFV, FVD, GSIE, IEMG, MTUM, VOT, VTIP, T, AMD, AMZN, ATCO, FB, FSK, BABA, SQ, DGRW, EFA, FMB, GOVT, IUSG, IWM, JKG, MNA, MUB, QUAL, RDVY, SLYV, SUSB, VEA, VO, VXUS, XLB, XLRE, ALK, AMGN, CVX, C, COP, GS, GOOGL, JPM, MRK, MU, VZ, DIS, TSLA, PSLV, PYPL, UBER, AMZA, IGSB, DGRO, DVY, EEM, EMB, ESGE, FIXD, FMHI, FPE, FYX, GLD, GMF, GWX, HDV, HYG, ICLN, ILF, IMTM, IQLT, IUSV, IWY, IYC, IYJ, IYM, JKK, JNK, PDBC, PEJ, PFF, SCHD, SCHM, SCZ, SLV, SPAB, SPEM, SPMD, SPSM, USHY, USRT, VAW, VCSH, VHT, VNQI, VPL, VYM, XLC, XLI, XSOE, MMM, ABT, ADBE, AB, ALL, MO, ATAX, AEP, AXP, AMT, NLY, ABR, TFC, BP, BIDU, BAC, BLK, BA, BSX, CSX, CAT, CTAS, CSCO, KO, CL, CMCSA, CAG, GLW, COST, CCK, DBI, DHR, DE, DEO, LLY, EMR, ENB, EPD, EQIX, NEE, FISV, F, FCX, GD, GILD, GSK, HSIC, HD, IBM, INTC, JCI, KMB, KR, LEN, LMT, LOW, MCD, MS, NFLX, NOC, OXY, ORCL, PNC, PPL, PEP, PG, PGR, PRU, QCOM, TRV, SYK, TJX, TGT, TMO, TTE, UNP, VMC, WBA, WEC, ET, LEO, HQH, NUV, RQI, ETW, CODI, MA, ETY, QQQX, NMM, CIM, PM, AGNC, PMT, DG, LYB, GM, KMI, TRIP, CG, PCI, NCLH, NRZ, AAL, JD, STOR, TDOC, KHC, TWLO, IIPR, SNAP, CVNA, GPMT, TRTN, NIO, PTON, LI, MP, ABNB, AGGY, AOR, ARKG, ARKW, BLOK, BNDX, BOTZ, CIBR, DES, DLN, EEMV, EFG, EIDO, EMQQ, ENZL, ESGD, ESGU, EWA, EWG, EWM, EZM, FALN, FAN, FDL, FDN, FEMS, FNX, FPX, FTC, FTEC, FTSM, FXI, GDX, GDXJ, HYLS, IDV, IHF, IPAY, IWN, IWO, IWR, IWV, IXUS, IYH, IYW, JETS, JKL, KBE, KRE, KXI, LIT, MJ, MOAT, MOO, MSOS, NYF, OEF, PKW, PSCH, PSK, PTLC, QAI, QQQJ, REGL, REMX, SCHA, SCHB, SCHC, SCHG, SDOG, SDY, SHY, SJNK, SLY, SMH, SPDW, SPHB, SPLG, SPYD, STIP, SUSA, TOTL, VBK, VCR, VDC, VEU, VFH, VGSH, VIOO, VIS, VPU, VSS, VTEB, VTWO, XBI, XHE, XLU, XME, XMMO, Reduced Positions: GBIL, IWF, IVW, CWB, IAU, XLK, IGM, VGT, ARKK, IVV, GSLC, ICVT, VIG, VOO, ITOT, IWB, USMV, EWO, IHI, NOBL, SHM, VGK, EW, MSFT, TER, CLDR, ACWV, AGG, DBC, FNDF, IGV, IXN, MDY, NEAR, RSP, SMDV, SUSC, XSLV, ATVI, BMY, CVS, DHI, JNJ, MED, MSTR, PFE, CRM, AVGO, ROKU, TME, DOW, PLTR, DSI, EWI, EWP, GSY, IJK, IYE, LQD, MINT, TAN, TLT, VXF, XLP, XLV, XMLV, IVZ, ADI, AMAT, VIAC, BXMT, FIS, CI, CLF, CLX, DUK, EOG, EXAS, XOM, FDX, FCEL, GIS, GPK, HSY, MTCH, MDLZ, LNC, MDT, MET, MGI, VTRS, OHI, PEG, SAP, SIRI, LUV, SBUX, UPS, RTX, UNH, VLO, VTR, GWW, WFC, WY, DNP, BXMX, CQP, TMUS, DAL, BX, V, PSX, PNR, ABBV, ZTS, GOOG, SYF, ETSY, MDB, BRSP, DOCU, CARR, DKNG, LAZR, AMLP, BIV, BOND, CQQQ, DGS, DIA, DON, DOO, EBND, EELV, EIRL, EPI, EWW, EZU, FDIS, FHLC, FIVG, FLQL, FV, FXH, IBB, IDU, IEF, IEI, IJS, IJT, INDA, ITA, IVOL, IXJ, IYK, JPST, LGLV, LMBS, MBB, MDYG, MMIN, PBW, PCEF, PCY, PSJ, PTH, PWV, QCLN, SCHE, SOXX, SPHD, SRVR, TDIV, TIP, VMBS, VNQ, VOOG, XLE, XLG, XLY, XOP,

GBIL, IWF, IVW, CWB, IAU, XLK, IGM, VGT, ARKK, IVV, GSLC, ICVT, VIG, VOO, ITOT, IWB, USMV, EWO, IHI, NOBL, SHM, VGK, EW, MSFT, TER, CLDR, ACWV, AGG, DBC, FNDF, IGV, IXN, MDY, NEAR, RSP, SMDV, SUSC, XSLV, ATVI, BMY, CVS, DHI, JNJ, MED, MSTR, PFE, CRM, AVGO, ROKU, TME, DOW, PLTR, DSI, EWI, EWP, GSY, IJK, IYE, LQD, MINT, TAN, TLT, VXF, XLP, XLV, XMLV, IVZ, ADI, AMAT, VIAC, BXMT, FIS, CI, CLF, CLX, DUK, EOG, EXAS, XOM, FDX, FCEL, GIS, GPK, HSY, MTCH, MDLZ, LNC, MDT, MET, MGI, VTRS, OHI, PEG, SAP, SIRI, LUV, SBUX, UPS, RTX, UNH, VLO, VTR, GWW, WFC, WY, DNP, BXMX, CQP, TMUS, DAL, BX, V, PSX, PNR, ABBV, ZTS, GOOG, SYF, ETSY, MDB, BRSP, DOCU, CARR, DKNG, LAZR, AMLP, BIV, BOND, CQQQ, DGS, DIA, DON, DOO, EBND, EELV, EIRL, EPI, EWW, EZU, FDIS, FHLC, FIVG, FLQL, FV, FXH, IBB, IDU, IEF, IEI, IJS, IJT, INDA, ITA, IVOL, IXJ, IYK, JPST, LGLV, LMBS, MBB, MDYG, MMIN, PBW, PCEF, PCY, PSJ, PTH, PWV, QCLN, SCHE, SOXX, SPHD, SRVR, TDIV, TIP, VMBS, VNQ, VOOG, XLE, XLG, XLY, XOP, Sold Out: FTCS, SCHZ, NUAN, FSKR, GE, VDE, QS, VEEV, SHOP, WYNN, UAL, DWM, IGE, ITE, IXC, FF, PUMP, SWKS, IEZ, MAC, CASY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares Gold Trust, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitable Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Equitable Holdings, Inc. owns 812 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitable+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 993,547 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.14% BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 3,649,835 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 842.41% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 3,177,032 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5515.21% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 1,361,569 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 501,671 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 456,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 639,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 307,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.896600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 200,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 107,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 191,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 5515.21%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 3,177,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 842.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 3,649,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.14%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 993,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 2,429,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,647,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 211.84%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 956,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69.