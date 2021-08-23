Centaurus Financial, Inc. Buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Utilitie

New Purchases: QDEF, XLRE, PGHY, SCHJ, BNDW, IBUY, SMMV, BOTZ, CIBR, XSD, LIT, KBWD, XSOE, XME, QPX, BWZ, EMLC, IGOV, JEPI, PAVE, YYY, IQDY, PSCE, TAN, XOP, GFL, BIZD, FALN, FDEV, IWL, PTH, IUSB, ARKF, CALF, PHYS, RUN, OUST, VMEO, COMT, IXG, JDIV, RYE, SCHP, REGN, DASH, PSFE, GNMA, DLTH, GT, BCSF, ARKQ, COWZ, HYZD, PFFD, VTR, EMO, ACB, PLBY, BLDE, FQAL, FTSM, IYM, SDOG, SRET, CAL, XPO, BEP, GNRC, WIX, W, LGF.A, BFI, VCIF, PCT, FNCL, FNOV, FNY, IRBO, KBWY, ONLN, PBJ, PEJ, SPIP, XITK, CB, AKAM, BGFV, BLDR, DEO, DLR, IP, NEM, DGX, SMTC, CEN, RNG, VSTO, OPP, ASO, CNXC, LAZR, COIN, AGOX, ALFA, DFAC, EMLP, FCTR, FIDU, GTO, IEO, RFDI, SPLB, VTIP, XWEB, AAP, AFL, ALNY, ADM, AVY, BAM, COP, MCO, NUS, SRE, TER, TXRH, VOD, XLNX, DMF, NCV, EVV, DSM, BTZ, BR, G, AGNC, SSNC, KKR, NXPI, HII, SZC, SUN, BST, SAFE, SPCE, BPMP, NIO, BYND, FREQ, OTIS, RBLX, ASHR, BSCN, CQQQ, FCAL, FHLC, FJUL, FOCT, FTXR, GCOW, GXG, HYD, HYDB, IAI, INTF, IYY, MDYV, MMLG, PIE, PSCF, SCHF, SCHV, SHE, SPFF, SPLV, SUSC, VIOO, VSGX, VWOB, XMMO,

MIN, CLM, ARKW, ARKK, ARKG, FSK, XLC, XLK, XAR, TMO, HACK, TLT, JQC, LTPZ, IGV, MRNA, CRM, ETY, VOO, XPH, MSFT, NFLX, PFE, ETW, IAC, QQQ, SCHM, DBX, DKNG, JKH, NVDA, RA, EFV, IHI, MGV, ONEQ, VXUS, AMAT, KMB, FB, DMTK, GOVT, IVW, MGK, AMZN, AAPL, JPM, SPGI, RICK, EUFN, IYF, USHY, XLV, T, BXMT, CAT, EPD, TGT, WYNN, V, TPB, SNOW, LQD, SPSB, VCR, VTWO, VWO, XLE, ATVI, IEP, ABR, BRK.B, BA, VIAC, CVS, CVX, CI, NEE, TYL, UPS, VZ, WPC, MA, PMT, NOW, ABBV, SQ, FND, APG, ZM, CWB, DIA, FXN, SCHD, VAW, VEU, VGT, VHT, VNQ, MO, BHP, DAR, GSK, HD, JNJ, LMT, LOW, MKL, MKTX, MU, ORA, PATK, PG, PRU, RIO, VLO, WMT, USA, UTG, EXG, BX, CIM, GOOG, STOR, SEDG, DOW, BLOK, DGRO, DVY, FDIS, FINX, FIXD, GDX, IBB, IVV, IWB, IYG, IYH, MINT, MOAT, QYLD, SCHA, SCHG, SCHX, SDY, SMH, VB, VDC, VIS, VO, VONG, VOX, VTI, VTV, XLY, MMM, ABT, ADBE, AMD, ALL, NLY, BMY, CSCO, C, CLX, COST, CMI, DE, ENB, FDX, FE, F, GILD, LHX, INTC, MRK, VTRS, OHI, OMC, OSTK, PEP, QCOM, ROK, LUV, TSM, RTX, WM, ZBRA, LEO, ETV, DAL, MAXR, AVGO, BBN, PSX, DSL, NMIH, TSLX, TDOC, THW, DOCU, EB, UBER, AI, BLV, BND, DON, ESGU, FBND, FPE, FTSL, FXI, FXR, HYG, IEI, IEMG, IVE, IWM, JKE, LMBS, NOBL, PGX, PSCH, QCLN, RPG, SCHE, SPIB, SPSM, SPYV, VBR, VDE, VIG, VMBS, VUG, VV, XBI, XLF, XLG, PLD, ASML, ACN, ALGN, AB, AXP, AMT, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BLK, BTI, CSX, CNC, KO, CL, CMCSA, CAG, DHR, DXCM, DOV, DUK, FICO, FISV, ORAN, GD, GPC, HON, IBM, ITW, TT, MDLZ, MAR, MMC, MCD, MDT, MSI, NWL, NKE, NOC, ON, ORCL, PNC, LIN, O, RY, POOL, STE, SYK, TDY, TEVA, UNP, UNH, WBA, ET, HQH, IQI, PFL, GGN, GOF, PM, VTGN, APTS, KMI, SPLK, FEI, IQV, BABA, GSBD, KHC, SNAP, AYX, OKTA, AFIN, ELAN, DELL, LYFT, CRWD, CARR, LMND, PLTR, ABNB, HYFM, AGG, AOA, BKLN, BNDX, BOND, DIV, EEM, EFA, EMQQ, FMAY, FXG, FXO, HYLS, HYS, IAT, IEFA, IJH, IJS, IQLT, ITA, IWF, IWN, IWS, IXN, IYE, KWEB, MJ, MUB, PDBC, PSJ, SLYG, SLYV, SPMD, SRVR, TDIV, VEA, VGIT, VGK, VOOG, VT, WIP, XHE, XLB, XLU, XT, Reduced Positions: IJJ, FVD, IHF, VOOV, SPYG, XLI, XLP, SPYD, VPU, IYT, VOE, RDVY, IAU, PBW, INDA, SHYG, BAC, GM, FLOT, EQIX, GS, EBS, ALRM, IGLB, SJNK, WCN, FTEC, IYW, BYD, ROP, DIS, DMO, SAVE, CPRI, TLRY, TLRY, SPY, GOOGL, MS, STAR, AOM, BIV, BSCM, DES, EES, FDN, MSOS, SOXX, VCSH, FCX, SO, SHYF, STLD, UAA, URI, HTGC, MAIN, TSLA, VER, EDI, HIE, PYPL, MP, ACWV, EFAV, EFG, GLD, MDY, PCY, QUAL, SPLG, VCIT, VFH, AZN, CF, CCI, DX, EXPE, JBLU, KIM, LRCX, TGTX, OLN, SHW, STKL, TXN, WSO, RVT, ETG, NCMI, HCA, DFP, TTD, ROKU, EOSE, ACWI, AMLP, BSV, IGIB, EWW, IEF, JPST, MNA, PFF, SCHO, SLV, VBK, VGSH, VLUE, VYM, APD, ALK, AMGN, AINV, BP, BDX, CEVA, CCL, ED, CUZ, EA, EMR, EXC, XOM, EVRI, HEI, HFC, IRM, LII, MRVL, MET, MSTR, NSC, NVAX, PWR, RDS.A, SIVB, SIRI, SKYW, TRV, TPX, TSCO, VFC, WFC, ZBH, MCR, PDT, NBH, FTF, IGR, LGI, GLO, NHF, CVLT, AOD, MLCO, AWK, APPS, OPI, STWD, STK, DG, BGX, HZNP, ENPH, PDI, SRC, FPF, AAL, RVNC, BRG, SHOP, LOB, FDEU, CRSP, MDB, BRSP, CTVA, CRSR, DNMR, AOR, DWM, FBT, FDL, FTA, FTC, FXL, HDV, IAGG, IJR, IJT, ISTB, ITB, IWY, IYJ, JNK, KRE, PCEF, RODM, RSP, RWJ, SDIV, SHY, SIZE, SPAB, TIP, VGLT, VOT, VTEB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund, iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centaurus Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Centaurus Financial, Inc. owns 882 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) - 8,690,811 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,830 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 169,226 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 97,938 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,203 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 131,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 91,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 176,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.02 and $80.07, with an estimated average price of $79.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $3.64 and $3.74, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $3.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,690,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.569000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,262,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 249.10%. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $148.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 255.53%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 413.53%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.375100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 120,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $30.47.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $26.02.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $10.52.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.58 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $17.6.