Centaurus Financial, Inc. Buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Utilitie

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Centaurus Financial, Inc. Buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Utilitie

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Centaurus Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund, iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centaurus Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Centaurus Financial, Inc. owns 882 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centaurus+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.
  1. MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) - 8,690,811 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.75%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,830 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 169,226 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 97,938 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,203 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 131,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 91,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 176,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.02 and $80.07, with an estimated average price of $79.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $3.64 and $3.74, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $3.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,690,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.569000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,262,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 249.10%. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $148.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 255.53%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 413.53%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.375100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 120,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $30.47.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $26.02.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: BurgerFi International Inc (0LS)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $10.52.

Sold Out: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.58 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $17.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.. Also check out:

1. CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider