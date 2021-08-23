Centaurus Financial, Inc. Buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Utilitie

- New Purchases: QDEF, XLRE, PGHY, SCHJ, BNDW, IBUY, SMMV, BOTZ, CIBR, XSD, LIT, KBWD, XSOE, XME, QPX, BWZ, EMLC, IGOV, JEPI, PAVE, YYY, IQDY, PSCE, TAN, XOP, GFL, BIZD, FALN, FDEV, IWL, PTH, IUSB, ARKF, CALF, PHYS, RUN, OUST, VMEO, COMT, IXG, JDIV, RYE, SCHP, REGN, DASH, PSFE, GNMA, DLTH, GT, BCSF, ARKQ, COWZ, HYZD, PFFD, VTR, EMO, ACB, PLBY, BLDE, FQAL, FTSM, IYM, SDOG, SRET, CAL, XPO, BEP, GNRC, WIX, W, LGF.A, BFI, VCIF, PCT, FNCL, FNOV, FNY, IRBO, KBWY, ONLN, PBJ, PEJ, SPIP, XITK, CB, AKAM, BGFV, BLDR, DEO, DLR, IP, NEM, DGX, SMTC, CEN, RNG, VSTO, OPP, ASO, CNXC, LAZR, COIN, AGOX, ALFA, DFAC, EMLP, FCTR, FIDU, GTO, IEO, RFDI, SPLB, VTIP, XWEB, AAP, AFL, ALNY, ADM, AVY, BAM, COP, MCO, NUS, SRE, TER, TXRH, VOD, XLNX, DMF, NCV, EVV, DSM, BTZ, BR, G, AGNC, SSNC, KKR, NXPI, HII, SZC, SUN, BST, SAFE, SPCE, BPMP, NIO, BYND, FREQ, OTIS, RBLX, ASHR, BSCN, CQQQ, FCAL, FHLC, FJUL, FOCT, FTXR, GCOW, GXG, HYD, HYDB, IAI, INTF, IYY, MDYV, MMLG, PIE, PSCF, SCHF, SCHV, SHE, SPFF, SPLV, SUSC, VIOO, VSGX, VWOB, XMMO,
- Added Positions: MIN, CLM, ARKW, ARKK, ARKG, FSK, XLC, XLK, XAR, TMO, HACK, TLT, JQC, LTPZ, IGV, MRNA, CRM, ETY, VOO, XPH, MSFT, NFLX, PFE, ETW, IAC, QQQ, SCHM, DBX, DKNG, JKH, NVDA, RA, EFV, IHI, MGV, ONEQ, VXUS, AMAT, KMB, FB, DMTK, GOVT, IVW, MGK, AMZN, AAPL, JPM, SPGI, RICK, EUFN, IYF, USHY, XLV, T, BXMT, CAT, EPD, TGT, WYNN, V, TPB, SNOW, LQD, SPSB, VCR, VTWO, VWO, XLE, ATVI, IEP, ABR, BRK.B, BA, VIAC, CVS, CVX, CI, NEE, TYL, UPS, VZ, WPC, MA, PMT, NOW, ABBV, SQ, FND, APG, ZM, CWB, DIA, FXN, SCHD, VAW, VEU, VGT, VHT, VNQ, MO, BHP, DAR, GSK, HD, JNJ, LMT, LOW, MKL, MKTX, MU, ORA, PATK, PG, PRU, RIO, VLO, WMT, USA, UTG, EXG, BX, CIM, GOOG, STOR, SEDG, DOW, BLOK, DGRO, DVY, FDIS, FINX, FIXD, GDX, IBB, IVV, IWB, IYG, IYH, MINT, MOAT, QYLD, SCHA, SCHG, SCHX, SDY, SMH, VB, VDC, VIS, VO, VONG, VOX, VTI, VTV, XLY, MMM, ABT, ADBE, AMD, ALL, NLY, BMY, CSCO, C, CLX, COST, CMI, DE, ENB, FDX, FE, F, GILD, LHX, INTC, MRK, VTRS, OHI, OMC, OSTK, PEP, QCOM, ROK, LUV, TSM, RTX, WM, ZBRA, LEO, ETV, DAL, MAXR, AVGO, BBN, PSX, DSL, NMIH, TSLX, TDOC, THW, DOCU, EB, UBER, AI, BLV, BND, DON, ESGU, FBND, FPE, FTSL, FXI, FXR, HYG, IEI, IEMG, IVE, IWM, JKE, LMBS, NOBL, PGX, PSCH, QCLN, RPG, SCHE, SPIB, SPSM, SPYV, VBR, VDE, VIG, VMBS, VUG, VV, XBI, XLF, XLG, PLD, ASML, ACN, ALGN, AB, AXP, AMT, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BLK, BTI, CSX, CNC, KO, CL, CMCSA, CAG, DHR, DXCM, DOV, DUK, FICO, FISV, ORAN, GD, GPC, HON, IBM, ITW, TT, MDLZ, MAR, MMC, MCD, MDT, MSI, NWL, NKE, NOC, ON, ORCL, PNC, LIN, O, RY, POOL, STE, SYK, TDY, TEVA, UNP, UNH, WBA, ET, HQH, IQI, PFL, GGN, GOF, PM, VTGN, APTS, KMI, SPLK, FEI, IQV, BABA, GSBD, KHC, SNAP, AYX, OKTA, AFIN, ELAN, DELL, LYFT, CRWD, CARR, LMND, PLTR, ABNB, HYFM, AGG, AOA, BKLN, BNDX, BOND, DIV, EEM, EFA, EMQQ, FMAY, FXG, FXO, HYLS, HYS, IAT, IEFA, IJH, IJS, IQLT, ITA, IWF, IWN, IWS, IXN, IYE, KWEB, MJ, MUB, PDBC, PSJ, SLYG, SLYV, SPMD, SRVR, TDIV, VEA, VGIT, VGK, VOOG, VT, WIP, XHE, XLB, XLU, XT,
- Reduced Positions: IJJ, FVD, IHF, VOOV, SPYG, XLI, XLP, SPYD, VPU, IYT, VOE, RDVY, IAU, PBW, INDA, SHYG, BAC, GM, FLOT, EQIX, GS, EBS, ALRM, IGLB, SJNK, WCN, FTEC, IYW, BYD, ROP, DIS, DMO, SAVE, CPRI, TLRY, TLRY, SPY, GOOGL, MS, STAR, AOM, BIV, BSCM, DES, EES, FDN, MSOS, SOXX, VCSH, FCX, SO, SHYF, STLD, UAA, URI, HTGC, MAIN, TSLA, VER, EDI, HIE, PYPL, MP, ACWV, EFAV, EFG, GLD, MDY, PCY, QUAL, SPLG, VCIT, VFH, AZN, CF, CCI, DX, EXPE, JBLU, KIM, LRCX, TGTX, OLN, SHW, STKL, TXN, WSO, RVT, ETG, NCMI, HCA, DFP, TTD, ROKU, EOSE, ACWI, AMLP, BSV, IGIB, EWW, IEF, JPST, MNA, PFF, SCHO, SLV, VBK, VGSH, VLUE, VYM, APD, ALK, AMGN, AINV, BP, BDX, CEVA, CCL, ED, CUZ, EA, EMR, EXC, XOM, EVRI, HEI, HFC, IRM, LII, MRVL, MET, MSTR, NSC, NVAX, PWR, RDS.A, SIVB, SIRI, SKYW, TRV, TPX, TSCO, VFC, WFC, ZBH, MCR, PDT, NBH, FTF, IGR, LGI, GLO, NHF, CVLT, AOD, MLCO, AWK, APPS, OPI, STWD, STK, DG, BGX, HZNP, ENPH, PDI, SRC, FPF, AAL, RVNC, BRG, SHOP, LOB, FDEU, CRSP, MDB, BRSP, CTVA, CRSR, DNMR, AOR, DWM, FBT, FDL, FTA, FTC, FXL, HDV, IAGG, IJR, IJT, ISTB, ITB, IWY, IYJ, JNK, KRE, PCEF, RODM, RSP, RWJ, SDIV, SHY, SIZE, SPAB, TIP, VGLT, VOT, VTEB,
- Sold Out: FXU, FSKR, TDTT, VRTX, 0LS, DBI, QDEL, VXX, GE, JKK, JWN, FSLR, LULU, VST, IYK, ITOT, IEZ, FTCS, ECH, KBE, CSWC, GNL, BWA, APTV, VAC, IRDM, CNK, DHI, REM, PPA, LLY, POWW, TOL, IWR, ELYS, DK, JPS, HTA, IGT, DBEU, QS, FLGT, SBBP, JD, CGC, NGL,
- MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) - 8,690,811 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,830 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 169,226 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 97,938 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,203 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 131,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 91,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 176,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.02 and $80.07, with an estimated average price of $79.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $3.64 and $3.74, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $3.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,690,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.569000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,262,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 249.10%. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $148.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 255.53%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 413.53%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.375100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 120,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $30.47.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $26.02.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: BurgerFi International Inc (0LS)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $10.52.Sold Out: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.58 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $17.6.
