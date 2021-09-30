ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio Buys GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc

New Purchases: GME, TNDM, GXO, PFGC, PRGO, SAIA, APPS, NOV, UNM, DTM, VSCO, MIME, CRNC, OPCH,

GME, TNDM, GXO, PFGC, PRGO, SAIA, APPS, NOV, UNM, DTM, VSCO, MIME, CRNC, OPCH, Added Positions: SGMS, KNX, PGNY, RUN, FSLR, NYT, YETI, NSA, SBNY, LEA, MAC, MLKN, JBL, ZD, CADE, CADE, AM, TPX, TXRH, WWD, IBKR, IRDM, CFX, COTY, PCTY, COLM, CHH, CPT, WERN, LIVN, SRC, REXR, COR, FHI, SYNH, FLR, JAZZ, HALO, ENR, OLLI, DEI, CATY, VSAT, MEDP, TOL, JBGS, LAD, AXON, LSI, CHX, SLGN, ASH, SAFM, CNXC, HAIN, BYD, SBRA, SIX, TREE, OHI, HR, EBS, ICUI, TRN, TKR, IART, SWX, JWN, NWE, RYN,

SGMS, KNX, PGNY, RUN, FSLR, NYT, YETI, NSA, SBNY, LEA, MAC, MLKN, JBL, ZD, CADE, CADE, AM, TPX, TXRH, WWD, IBKR, IRDM, CFX, COTY, PCTY, COLM, CHH, CPT, WERN, LIVN, SRC, REXR, COR, FHI, SYNH, FLR, JAZZ, HALO, ENR, OLLI, DEI, CATY, VSAT, MEDP, TOL, JBGS, LAD, AXON, LSI, CHX, SLGN, ASH, SAFM, CNXC, HAIN, BYD, SBRA, SIX, TREE, OHI, HR, EBS, ICUI, TRN, TKR, IART, SWX, JWN, NWE, RYN, Reduced Positions: CABO, AN, FL, SLAB, SEIC, FFIN, AFG, CROX, XRX, STLD, XPO, SLM, RNR, LPX, CAR, BLKB, WOR, SLG, CLF, CHE, SON, UBSI, URBN, WAFD, WSM, SNV, ARW, AMKR, EVR, OC, ACM, RCM, MUSA, NAVI, BHF, QDEL, DAR, FICO, JLL, QLYS, GNTX, G, LOPE, KAR, EXP, POST, YELP, PRG, TPH, TMHC, SFM, FCFS, ESNT, AMG, NGVT, EQT, TR, CNO, CMP, PII, PDCO, PZZA, NEU, MTX, CNX, EME, HRB, UMBF, JEF, KMPR, KRC, JACK, IBOC, HRC, HELE,

CABO, AN, FL, SLAB, SEIC, FFIN, AFG, CROX, XRX, STLD, XPO, SLM, RNR, LPX, CAR, BLKB, WOR, SLG, CLF, CHE, SON, UBSI, URBN, WAFD, WSM, SNV, ARW, AMKR, EVR, OC, ACM, RCM, MUSA, NAVI, BHF, QDEL, DAR, FICO, JLL, QLYS, GNTX, G, LOPE, KAR, EXP, POST, YELP, PRG, TPH, TMHC, SFM, FCFS, ESNT, AMG, NGVT, EQT, TR, CNO, CMP, PII, PDCO, PZZA, NEU, MTX, CNX, EME, HRB, UMBF, JEF, KMPR, KRC, JACK, IBOC, HRC, HELE, Sold Out: TECH, CDAY, BRO, WRI, THS, HCSG, CNK, LGND, INT, STRA, TRMK, ATGE, WW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Perrigo Co PLC, sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, , Treehouse Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio owns 400 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/on+s%26p+midcap+400+index+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Signature Bank (SBNY) - 11,068 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90% Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 10,660 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 6,896 shares, 0.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 18,357 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 9,332 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $136.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,357 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $325.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 69.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $59.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $45.51 and $53.19, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 84.63%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio added to a holding in Macerich Co by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio added to a holding in MillerKnoll Inc by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $42.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.

ON S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.