Strategy Asset Managers Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, eBay Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Sells , Meta Platforms Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, eBay Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Trimble Inc, iShares Global Tech ETF, sells , Meta Platforms Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategy Asset Managers Llc. As of 2021Q3, Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 266 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategy+asset+managers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,196 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,336 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 72,705 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 180,128 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 27,461 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $609.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 11,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 56,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $207.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $95.72, with an estimated average price of $87.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.08 and $198.53, with an estimated average price of $188.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 536.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 110.72%. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $310.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 245.38%. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $351.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 240.59%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 176.84%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $327.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,729 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 124.54%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $477.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $434.41 and $497.39, with an estimated average price of $474.21.