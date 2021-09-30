Strategy Asset Managers Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, eBay Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Sells , Meta Platforms Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

- New Purchases: AVGO, EBAY, EXR, TRMB, NDAQ, A, FANG, MRO, ROK, ULTA, EXPD, LRCX, DRE, ORCL, AAP, CTAS, AMAT, CHTR, LEN, GNRC, HUM, KEYS, PTC, TDG, RH, KL, TY, ES, CLF, VVV, ARVL,
- Added Positions: IXN, CRL, FTNT, LOW, ISRG, UNH, BR, TGT, AXP, GOOG, IHI, BBWI, CVX, NKE, DHR, WST, MSCI, MSFT, TPX, DVN, LLY, IYC, INTC, IVV, NGG, XLK, ANTM, WMT, VZ, ABB, EFG, ESGU, XLE, CMCSA, MDT, DLR, DUK, XOM, IAU, ESGE, PLTR, PSX, FDN, FLOT, WM, GOVT, ALGN, RSP, SYK, IJR, PWR, FEP, MMM, AFL, BF.B, XBI, VT, TIP, STIP, APD, ADP, V, BLK, RTX, NJR, MKC, PPG, LIN, O, CRM, MLM, JKHY, UNP, CLX, INTU, VFC, IBM, FRT, WEC, XEL, CBSH, CL,
- Reduced Positions: FB, GOOGL, BRK.B, TMO, PYPL, IDXX, MCHP, AON, JPM, BBL, CB, EMR, ADBE, DIS, PAYX, COST, EL, JNJ, CCI, SONY, ABT, HON, DEO, AMZN, HD, LMT, PEP, AWK, ICE, BDX, CSCO, NEM, GD, IGSB, MBB, FCX, GLW, PFE, SPIB, MUB, IEF, SHW, SHV, LQD, FVD, HYG, SHY, IYW, CNI, PG, TLT, NVDA, IEFA, MRK, MCD, ZBRA, EFA, NEAR, TT, PXI, NOBL, PDP, VCSH, SDY, SHYG, TTC, KLAC, LPX, FV, EFV, EEM, HWM, CC, NWS, ACHC, CIT, ODFL, CMG, SIVB,
- Sold Out: MXIM, AMD, CDNS, FDX, SNPS, POOL, ETSY, PKI, DPZ, NOW, HRL, CTLT, QCOM, TSLA, ADSK, HOLX, XEC, PAYC, ROL, STE, IPGP, SAM, WRB, WBS, SNV, GM, DECK, GDX, NWSA, PXD, AEO, MU, DE,
For the details of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategy+asset+managers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,196 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,336 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 72,705 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 180,128 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 27,461 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $609.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 11,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 56,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $207.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $95.72, with an estimated average price of $87.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.08 and $198.53, with an estimated average price of $188.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 536.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 110.72%. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $310.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 245.38%. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $351.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 240.59%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 176.84%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $327.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,729 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 124.54%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $477.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22.Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69.Sold Out: Pool Corp (POOL)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $434.41 and $497.39, with an estimated average price of $474.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC. Also check out:
1. STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment