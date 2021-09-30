Putnam Asset Allocation Funds Buys Anthem Inc, Moderna Inc, Target Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, Best Buy Co Inc

Investment company Putnam Asset Allocation Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Anthem Inc, Moderna Inc, Target Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, McKesson Corp, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Asset Allocation Funds. As of 2021Q3, Putnam Asset Allocation Funds owns 463 stocks with a total value of $590 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+dynamic+asset+allocation+conservative+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,655 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,215 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,476 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,671 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 69,042 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $53.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $108.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $506.91 and $590.6, with an estimated average price of $557.52. The stock is now traded at around $588.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $174.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 163.36%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $445.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 12,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds added to a holding in Target Corp by 157.48%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $223.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 512.50%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 124.19%. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $233.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $381.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 416.67%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $302.97, with an estimated average price of $277.56.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.2%. The sale prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $157.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Putnam Asset Allocation Funds still held 31,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 52.54%. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $267.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Putnam Asset Allocation Funds still held 7,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 46.26%. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $205.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Putnam Asset Allocation Funds still held 9,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds reduced to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 55%. The sale prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $277.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Putnam Asset Allocation Funds still held 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 23.95%. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Putnam Asset Allocation Funds still held 60,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Asset Allocation Funds reduced to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 55.21%. The sale prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $140.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Putnam Asset Allocation Funds still held 8,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.