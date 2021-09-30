Putnam Asset Allocation Funds Buys Anthem Inc, Moderna Inc, Target Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, Best Buy Co Inc

- New Purchases: MRNA, KSS, SBUX, ZBRA, MMM, IPG, ATH, INVE B, TXT, PM, 9984, SSE, ENT, UMG, MRVL, ICLR, SGSN, TSN, OMF, CF, TEAM, NLSN, TNL, AMS, WH, 8750, ROST, INTC, 4716, AVY, SWMA, 7701, G, BRX, BSX, BSL, CAT, CRUS, EA, FE, SGEN, WRK, PSA, OMC, IP, 9697, 2267, DNA, AMGN, CCI, WHR, AKE, OC, 9532, PLD, NVT, KHC, DXS, BKG, REC, DCC, G1A, LXS, LISN, SOF, 7203, BSIG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,655 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,215 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,476 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.87%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,671 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 69,042 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $53.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $108.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $506.91 and $590.6, with an estimated average price of $557.52. The stock is now traded at around $588.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $174.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 163.36%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $445.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 12,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds added to a holding in Target Corp by 157.48%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $223.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 512.50%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 124.19%. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $233.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $381.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 416.67%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41.Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $302.97, with an estimated average price of $277.56.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.2%. The sale prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $157.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Putnam Asset Allocation Funds still held 31,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 52.54%. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $267.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Putnam Asset Allocation Funds still held 7,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 46.26%. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $205.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Putnam Asset Allocation Funds still held 9,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds reduced to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 55%. The sale prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $277.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Putnam Asset Allocation Funds still held 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 23.95%. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Putnam Asset Allocation Funds still held 60,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Putnam Asset Allocation Funds reduced to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 55.21%. The sale prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $140.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Putnam Asset Allocation Funds still held 8,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.
