Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Newmont Corp, Sells American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Prologis Inc

- New Purchases: XOM, CVX, NEM, GOLD, LIN, COP, FNV, WPM, SHW, EOG, NCM, KL, AEM, MPC, APD, ECL, PXD, KMI, PSX, FCX, DHI, VLO, DOW, LEN, GFI, OXY, NST, 02899, KGC, AU, DD, RGLD, PPG, DVN, IFF, HES, EDV, CTVA, NUE, BLL, HAL, NVR, PAAS, BKR, ALB, LYB, EVN, VMC, MLM, AUY, IP, BTG, PHM, AMCR, SSRM, SPG, AVY, DLR, HL, AGI, AG, CCK, EMN, PKG, WRK, MOS, CF, EQR, FMC, STLD, CG, EQX, BLD, HMY, OR, RPM, PVG, BVN, O, TOL, 01818, EXR, CDE, MAA, ESS, SEE, EGO, SUI, CEY, DRE, PRU, IAG, DPM, WDO, OGC, SAND, CPT, ELS, KBH, MTH, RRL, KNT, IRM, WPC, TMHC, HST, MPW, TXG, LGIH, REG, RMS, SLR, VER, AMH, GLPI, DRD, MDC, NGD, CUBE, GOR, EXK, FSM, TPH, IBP, 0VNJ, FRT, SBM, AR, SVM, GGD, AIRC, CVCO, NNN, REXR, STOR, EGP, FR, KRC, MHO, OHI, VNO, STAG, BRX, CCS, WGX, COLD, CUZ, SLG, DEI, COR, SRC, MGP, IIPR, ADC, RHP, HR, HIW, RSG, TRNO, HPP, NSA, PK, OFC, EPR, EQC, LXP, PSB, DBRG, PEB, SBRA, RPAI, DOC, APLE, JBGS, EPRT, BNL, AKR, BDN, SITC, DRH, SVC, KRG, MAC, MNR, NHI, SHO, WRE, STAR, ROIC, PDM, AAT, RLJ, ALEX, IRT, CTRE, DEA, XHR, FCPT, ILPT, ALX, GTY, GOOD, CSR, LTC, VRE, BFS, DHC, SKT, GEO, UMH, UHT, UBA, OPI, CLDT, INN, GMRE, AHH, CIO, PGRE, NXRT, CHCT, GNL, SAFE, AFIN, AIV, FSP, OLP, SRG,
- Added Positions: SLB,
- Reduced Positions: PLD, PSA, PEAK, WELL, UE, UDR, VICI, INVH, ESRT, EQIX, LSI, ACC, RPT, VTR, ARE, AVB, KIM, NTST, LNG, CONE, BMO, HTA, OKE, MFC, RDSB, CXP, BXP, RIO, CE, WMB, AAL,
- Sold Out: AMT, CCI, AAPL, DG, MSFT, NG., WRI, DWNI, ENB, GOOG, 00384, 8801, TRP, SRE, AWK, AMZN, 01997, GEI, GDS, TCL, 3283, 8951, SBAC, HLCL, CLNX, JPM, AOX, FB, ES, TRGP, AEP, BYD, EIX, PPL, MERY, ADBE, MGR, ROG, 8985, ATO, BRK.B, LAND, CHC, ASURB, AEE, 9020, BAC, 00576, RSG, DIS, TSLA, INW, ISRG, NVDA, GAPB, UNH, 00006, FER, REI.UN, 00177, GMG, BAS, MC, AXP, NEE, JNJ, 8002, 8058, 01821, TXN, CSL, CZR, GSK, HMSO, V, 3279, ORSTED, VTWR, PG, CRM, GRI, TRN, 00017, ICAD, AGR, CPRT, DHR, MA, WES, NOVN, C2PU, 8001, 8015, MRL, CMCSA, MRK, ATL, 3462, MRO, PNN, SIE, BARN, AED, WFC, RY, AIR, GLE, FHZN, D05, 8031, 8053, 8953, HON, MDT, GET, CFR, XYL, RACE, ACN, AMAT, PNC, TMO, GWO, SVT, 00868, BOL, UHR, RAND, TELIA, LMP, CSX, KO, COST, NSC, TJX, GL, SAP, 00003, 00688, 01109, HLT, AENA, T, MSI, QCOM, USB, ASML, 5019, ALX, SCHW, PEP, NXT, ABT, MO, J, MAR, MU, PTC, UNP, CAT, WOW, 00144, SYD, AJBU, IBE, CNR, AIA, EDPR, ZM, 9022, HUFV A, AZRE, PINFRA, EDV, OGN, SGRO, TGA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 13,428 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 6,158 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 9,915 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 18,498 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 1,099 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.4%. The holding were 13,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.64%. The holding were 6,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 9,915 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 18,498 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $339.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 1,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 4,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 90.69%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.Sold Out: Vinci SA (DG)
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio sold out a holding in Vinci SA. The sale prices were between $85.68 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $90.09.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9.Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NG.)
Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.4.
