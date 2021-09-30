Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Newmont Corp, Sells American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Prologis Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Linde PLC, sells American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Prologis Inc, Public Storage, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio owns 260 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 13,428 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Chevron Corp (CVX) - 6,158 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Newmont Corp (NEM) - 9,915 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 18,498 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Linde PLC (LIN) - 1,099 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.4%. The holding were 13,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.64%. The holding were 6,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 9,915 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 18,498 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $339.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 1,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 4,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 90.69%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44.

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio sold out a holding in Vinci SA. The sale prices were between $85.68 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $90.09.

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Multi-Asset Real Return Portfolio sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.4.