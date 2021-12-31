Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, ON Semiconductor Corp, Icon PLC, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, DexCom Inc

New Purchases: WTW, ON, AZTA, ZTS, SPOT, NU, MNST, SOFI, SOFI, CTAS, DLTR, ALGM, PANW, VRSK, VMC, PLD, DIS, TOST, SYK, EVO, TJX, UNH, CCK, CDMO, LESL, DV, FRPT, ADSK, IRTC, LOB, GLOB, Y, RIVN,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, ON Semiconductor Corp, Icon PLC, Azenta Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, DexCom Inc, Farfetch, Skyworks Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. As of 2021Q4, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owns 332 stocks with a total value of $84.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 857,415 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.3% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 7,536,209 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 11,732,758 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 36,684,714 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 3,375,293 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $222.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,081,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,011,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Azenta Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $85.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,560,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $198.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 896,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $160.988600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 892,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,382,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Icon PLC by 199.79%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $264.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,373,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,456,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,814,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 99.58%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $180.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,790,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $317.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,452,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $157.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,355,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.