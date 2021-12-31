Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, ON Semiconductor Corp, Icon PLC, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, DexCom Inc

- New Purchases: WTW, ON, AZTA, ZTS, SPOT, NU, MNST, SOFI, SOFI, CTAS, DLTR, ALGM, PANW, VRSK, VMC, PLD, DIS, TOST, SYK, EVO, TJX, UNH, CCK, CDMO, LESL, DV, FRPT, ADSK, IRTC, LOB, GLOB, Y, RIVN,
- Added Positions: ICLR, ABNB, CRWD, CP, LULU, ARGX, SE, BABA, LBTYA, NEE, C, SNAP, MPWR, GLBE, AMZN, SBAC, VEEV, YETI, HLT, WK, LUV, AON, ROKU, MLM, ZI, LEGN, ACN, HUBS, APTV, MSFT, JCI, FRSH, FRSH, GNRC, V, WOLF, DAR, NEO, EL, TMO, SU, CDAY, BILI, LIN, GKOS, ASND, NTRA, LYFT, BILL, CYBR, BIGC, COOK, BURL, IR, A, ENTG, INTU, SPLK, MDT, MYGN, NOK, HDB, TREX, EA, DSGX, LBTYK, CBRE, YNDX, AJG, KC, ALTR, OZON, SI, HOG, CAE, EB, NIO, PYCR, AMBA, MSI, TSM, HZNP, DISCK, TDG, WTM, OPRX, VMI, BLK, NOAH, BAP, LXFR, BZUN, TS, GGAL, VREX, DESP, IBN,
- Reduced Positions: BKNG, DXCM, FTCH, FB, GOOG, W, MMC, CHGG, CSCO, GOOGL, IMO, NVDA, ANET, NICE, DHR, TEAM, BFAM, U, MELI, FIS, AXP, EXPE, CFX, UBER, OTIS, CE, EXAS, ROP, CASY, PWR, DDOG, ASML, LSCC, TMUS, KRNT, AAP, MTCH, MS, VRT, CNC, GS, HALO, NFLX, BL, SWAV, ALKS, LPSN, WST, NOVT, ZNGA, NOW, VCYT, MC, FTV, OLO, INDY, UHAL, ADI, AN, GPN, MORN, NDAQ, PZZA, SIVB, SNPS, TDY, TYL, BX, IOVA, NXPI, GMAB, FRC, GWRE, WMS, SYF, VRAY, WING, FND, AVLR, BSY, TDUP, ACAD, ALNY, ABC, OPCH, BWA, CGNX, EXPD, GNTX, HRB, JLL, KEX, KR, LAMR, LGF.B, MTB, MAR, NOV, NTAP, NTRS, OGE, OMC, PSB, PSA, RGEN, SYY, GL, TSN, MTN, CMG, WNS, AL, MODN, NWSA, IBP, QTWO, TWOU, LBRDK, STOR, LSXMA, LSXMK, LGF.A, BAND, DNLI, NVT, YMAB, ORTX, VAPO, CTVA, MXCT, IMAB, IAC, CD, ARRY, SEER, BTRS, SHLS, GENI, VMEO,
- Sold Out: ATVI, SWKS, PTON, SBUX, STNE, AMT, FROG, AVTR, CDW, GXO, XLRN, THO, ATRC, XENT, CARR, MA, EVOP, NVTA, FITB, UP, CPA, VIEW, DLO, PAYO, QURE, AZUL,
For the details of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/artisan+partners+limited+partnership/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 857,415 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.3%
- Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 7,536,209 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 11,732,758 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 36,684,714 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 3,375,293 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $222.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,081,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,011,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Azenta Inc (AZTA)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Azenta Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $85.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,560,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $198.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 896,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $160.988600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 892,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,382,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Icon PLC by 199.79%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $264.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,373,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,456,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,814,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 99.58%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $180.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,790,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $317.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,452,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $157.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,355,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. Also check out:
1. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's Undervalued Stocks
2. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Artisan Partners Limited Partnership keeps buying