SouthState Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco Muni Income Opps Trust, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Target Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco Muni Income Opps Trust, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, sells ISHARES TRUST, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Target Corp, Shell PLC, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SouthState Corp. As of 2021Q4, SouthState Corp owns 711 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 208,490 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 322,603 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 479,345 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.63% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 93,649 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 100,861 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%

SouthState Corp initiated holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III. The purchase prices were between $11.76 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SouthState Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SouthState Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SouthState Corp initiated holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $17.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SouthState Corp initiated holding in Invesco Muni Income Opps Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.71 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SouthState Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $124.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SouthState Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 55.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 130,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SouthState Corp added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 209.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SouthState Corp added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SouthState Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 256.93%. The purchase prices were between $113.22 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SouthState Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 43.74%. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SouthState Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SouthState Corp sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.

SouthState Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.

SouthState Corp sold out a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $65.25 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $68.43.

SouthState Corp sold out a holding in Alkermes PLC. The sale prices were between $21.47 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $26.14.

SouthState Corp sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06.

SouthState Corp sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92.