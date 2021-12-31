SouthState Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco Muni Income Opps Trust, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Target Corp

- New Purchases: OIA, NVG, PCN, PMX, IGIB, JPST, LQD, ABC, NLY, GLAD, JNPR, PNW, TD, DNP, IIM, PCM, MAV, CWB, EMB, FPE, IEMG, IGLB, IGV, IQLT, JNK, MTUM, PCY, PGF, PHB, PSK, SHYG, SLQD, SPLB, VTEB, PLD, ARE, ANSS, AON, ACGL, AJG, AVB, AVY, BK, BBY, BXP, BAM, CMS, CTRA, CDNS, CP, FIS, CTAS, CSGP, CGNX, CPRT, CACC, DHI, DRI, DECK, DLR, DPZ, ETR, FNF, FLEX, GRMN, IT, HAIN, HIG, HAS, HE, HSY, INFO, IDXX, IPG, LRCX, LVS, LEN, BBWI, LYV, MFC, MMC, MTD, VTRS, NYCB, NYMT, ORLY, PXD, BKNG, SFL, SNA, TTE, TYL, MTN, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, HEI.A, TDG, HIX, TEL, MSCI, KW, KDP, CFX, H, VRSK, ST, KKR, HHC, GWRE, FWONA, BFAM, COTY, GLPI, WIX, HLT, ARES, FWONK, LBRDA, SYNH, LBRDK, QRVO, SUM, ETSY, BKI, TRU, XM, AVTR, MNMD, BIPC, BEPC, VNT, CYBN, DNMR, ATAI, ME, HLLY, VSCO, SSBK, CZOO, ONON, ACHR, ML, ACWV, CMBS, DES, DINT, EMQQ, FALN, FLOT, FREL, FUTY, HYLS, IPAY, ISTB, ITA, MEAR, PRF, RWX, SCHE, SKYY, SMLF, SRVR, XBI,
- Added Positions: PFF, TIP, PHYS, IGSB, VIG, XLE, VCSH, LOW, AVGO, ABBV, ACN, NKE, TXN, DLN, GVI, HDV, SPLV, SPY, VCIT, VO, T, ABT, AFL, APD, MO, AMT, AMGN, ADP, BDX, BLK, BMY, CAH, CAT, CVX, CHD, CINF, CLX, CL, CMCSA, D, EOG, ETN, ECL, LLY, NEE, GD, GIS, GILD, IBM, ITW, SJM, MKL, ES, OKE, PAYX, O, ROST, SO, SBUX, TROW, UNH, VFC, VLO, DIS, WEC, XEL, PM, USIG, VB, VOT, MMM, AMAT, ADSK, CBRE, CF, CE, SCHW, CME, CI, C, CTSH, CAG, COP, DE, DISCA, DOV, ENB, FAST, GE, TT, KMB, MRO, MLM, SPGI, MDT, MET, MCHP, MCO, NVDA, NFLX, NTRS, NOC, PNC, PPG, PGR, PEG, SBAC, SRE, TRV, SU, TMO, UL, UNM, WPC, WM, WFC, WMB, ZBRA, BX, AWK, DG, GM, FRC, HZNP, PSX, PANW, ZTS, CDW, CDK, TLRY, TLRY, PYPL, KHC, SQ, SNAP, DOW, DKNG, ABNB, BFLY, PSFE, OGN, AGG, DGRO, EEM, EFA, IEFA, IJH, IWM, IWO, IWS, IXUS, VBK, VBR, VNQ, VTI, VWO, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, PSLV, MSFT, GOLD, SONY, DHR, MINT, BP, TGT, VEU, HD, RDS.A, VZ, ANTM, MA, GOOG, BAC, BRK.B, BSX, ILMN, JPM, MDLZ, MCD, PFE, ROP, TJX, V, NOW, IVV, ADBE, AMZN, AZN, ISRG, MS, MSI, UNP, WMT, LYB, GDX, ADI, BRO, COF, CERN, CSCO, DUK, EA, LHX, INTU, JKHY, KRG, MKC, NVS, PH, PG, RSG, SSB, CRM, UPS, ULTA, MOS, AVIR, BSV, DTN, GLD, IWD, IWR, VGT, XLI, XLK, ALL, AXP, ATO, BA, BF.B, CVS, CNI, KMX, CTXS, CW, DD, E, FISV, GS, HRL, JCI, KEY, LSTR, LMT, NVO, ORCL, SEIC, SLB, SHW, SWK, SYY, GWW, WAB, WBA, YUM, DAL, HCA, MPC, FBHS, ENPH, MUSA, CGC, BABA, PEN, FTV, REZI, ALC, CTVA, CARR, SLVM, KD, BND, DON, IJJ, IJK, IJT, IUSG, IWF, KBE, MDY, RWR, VGIT, VXF, XLB, XLF, XLP,
- Sold Out: RDS.B, CBSH, FDS, GOVT, ALKS, SJI, URNM, MBB, HYG, GOAU, FCG, ACB, ESXB, STT, JWN, NJR, NFG, MUR, LGF.B, KSU, USAU, ATR,
For the details of SouthState Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southstate+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SouthState Corp
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 208,490 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 322,603 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 479,345 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.63%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 93,649 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 100,861 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
SouthState Corp initiated holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III. The purchase prices were between $11.76 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGIB)
SouthState Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
SouthState Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
SouthState Corp initiated holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $17.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Muni Income Opps Trust (OIA)
SouthState Corp initiated holding in Invesco Muni Income Opps Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.71 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
SouthState Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $124.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
SouthState Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 55.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 130,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
SouthState Corp added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 209.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
SouthState Corp added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)
SouthState Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 256.93%. The purchase prices were between $113.22 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
SouthState Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 43.74%. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
SouthState Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.B)
SouthState Corp sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
SouthState Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.Sold Out: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)
SouthState Corp sold out a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $65.25 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $68.43.Sold Out: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)
SouthState Corp sold out a holding in Alkermes PLC. The sale prices were between $21.47 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $26.14.Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
SouthState Corp sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06.Sold Out: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
SouthState Corp sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of SouthState Corp. Also check out:
1. SouthState Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. SouthState Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SouthState Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SouthState Corp keeps buying