Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ABB, Sells Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, Compass EMP US Large Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond E

New Purchases: ALE, AAP, AKAM, AWR, AMKR, MTOR, BBVA, BIIB, BAM, BG, CBRL, CALM, KMX, CINF, CSGP, CNX, CLB, CXW, CCK, DVA, EW, ESGR, EEFT, FFIV, BEN, GE, GNTX, GPN, HMC, ING, IHG, ICE, SJM, KLAC, KR, LNC, MGA, MKL, MAS, MTD, MU, MHK, NICE, NTAP, ASGN, OTEX, PHG, PHM, RDN, RMD, SAP, SBAC, SSB, SLM, STM, SWKS, EQNR, TECH, TFX, TRN, TYL, VMC, WCN, SPB, HEI.A, TDG, RDS.B, MFM, DMF, NMZ, ETB, ETW, BR, PRO, MASI, MELI, SRNE, TFII, ST, KKR, GMAB, AL, ABCM, GWRE, EPAM, BFAM, VOYA, NWS, VEEV, HLT, BABA, CYBR, W, AXTA, LBRDK, WK, NXRT, BKI, KHC, RACE, WSC, TEAM, BGNE, HCM, TWLO, TTD, COUP, BL, BHF, REZI, CRWD, LSPD, DDOG, GTX, JXN, SLVM, AMLP, DGRW, EAGG, EEMV, EMLC, ESGD, ESGE, ESGV, ESML, EUSB, FLOT, FVD, GDX, IAU, IGM, IHI, IXC, IXJ, IXN, JAGG, MDIV, MINT, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, PFF, QQQM, QUAL, SCHP, SLV, SPTS, TOTL, VCSH, VSGX,

AGG, VTV, VEU, VWO, BND, SCZ, VEA, VB, IEFA, EFA, EFV, OEF, VSS, IWB, IUSB, IWS, VBR, IWM, IWN, IWR, RWO, VBK, VO, BIV, EFG, IEMG, IWP, MUB, VTEB, MMM, ABB, CB, ASML, AMD, APD, ALL, AXP, AIG, AMP, AME, AMGN, APH, IVZ, ANSS, AZN, AZO, ADP, TFC, BCE, BP, BK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BA, BSX, AZTA, CBRE, CSX, CNI, CE, CNC, CNP, CERN, FIS, CME, CSCO, TPR, CL, CMCSA, COP, ED, GLW, DHR, DE, DVN, D, DD, DUK, EMN, ETN, ECL, LLY, EMR, EQIX, FMC, FDX, FITB, F, GIS, GSK, GS, GGG, HDB, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HD, HBAN, IBM, INFO, ILMN, TT, INTC, IP, INTU, JPM, J, JNJ, JCI, KMB, LH, SR, LYV, LMT, MTB, MDU, MAR, MMC, MCD, SPGI, MRK, MET, TAP, MCO, MS, VTRS, NCR, NVDA, NDAQ, NFLX, NKE, NSC, NOC, NVO, NUVA, ON, OMC, OKE, OSK, PAYX, PFE, PXD, NTR, PG, PSA, QCOM, ROLL, O, RELX, RF, RIO, ROK, ROP, RCL, RDS.A, SRE, SHW, SPG, SNA, LUV, SWK, STT, STE, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TSM, TTWO, TGT, TXN, THO, TRP, UBS, USB, UL, UPS, URI, RTX, UNH, VTR, VZ, VOD, WAB, WMT, WM, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, WMB, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, POR, MA, AWI, TEL, LULU, AWK, BUD, VRSK, DG, CHTR, TSLA, NXPI, GM, HZNP, FB, ZTS, ICLR, IQV, CDW, OGS, SYF, CFG, KEYS, QRVO, LITE, HLI, SQ, MGP, SITE, LW, ROAD, DOW, ALC, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, DTM, BWX, DGRO, EMB, IJR, IJT, ISTB, ITOT, IVV, IWO, MBB, QQQ, SCHC, SCHE, SCHX, SCHZ, USHY, VCIT, VGIT, VIGI, VNQ, VOO, VWOB, VXF, XLB, XLE, XLF, XLK, Reduced Positions: IUSG, REET, VYM, PLD, T, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, AFL, MO, AEE, AEP, ADI, AON, AMAT, ATO, AVA, BHP, BOH, BLK, BMY, BTI, CVS, CP, COF, CAT, CRL, SCHW, CAKE, CHD, CI, C, CLX, VALE, CAG, COST, CMI, DTE, DEO, DLR, DRE, EQR, EL, EXC, NEE, FFIN, FISV, GOOGL, HIG, HON, ITT, ITW, ISRG, K, LOW, MFC, MCK, MCHP, MSFT, MSI, FIZZ, OLN, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PH, PGR, RRX, ROST, STX, SO, TRV, TROW, TMO, TSCO, WEN, TRMB, VFC, VLO, WBA, WEC, XEL, YUM, TMUS, ULTA, FTNT, KMI, MPC, PSX, ABBV, GOOG, TMX, PYPL, KTB, OGN, DES, DIA, DON, DVY, EEM, ESGU, HDV, IGOV, IUSV, IVE, IWF, IWV, IYE, IYR, USMV, VOT, VYMI,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ABB, Chubb, ALLETE Inc, sells Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, Compass EMP US Large Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jones Financial Companies Lllp. As of 2021Q4, Jones Financial Companies Lllp owns 754 stocks with a total value of $70.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 75,115,691 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 76,253,361 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 12,527,229 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 42,732,993 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 14,373,321 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.87 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.519800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.46 and $72.91, with an estimated average price of $66.3. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 72 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.28%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 161,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 180.82%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 105.88%. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $319.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 58.75%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.64 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $58.38.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $11.55 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.69.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $17.18 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $17.97.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Compass EMP US Large Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $58.58.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65.