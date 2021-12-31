AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund Buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, Momentive Global Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, Sells Cerner Corp, ,

- New Purchases: PSXP, MNTV, OCDX, TSC, CCMP, RBNC, WSBF, FAST, CTAS, CDW, SEIC, ERIE, LECO, PCAR, IBP, GNRC, SBNY, M, FTNT, MKTX, CRWD, ROL, STAA, CLR, AMEH, TSLA, X, CHE, AAPL, ASAN, ROKU, ODFL, SWAV, DDS, SQ, SEE, MO, AVY, TWLO, CQP, ALLE, RCII, OMF, PTON, BNL, POOL, CROX, AMBA, INMD, REYN, EBC, JBSS, UBER, CSGP, BTU,
- Added Positions: BF.B, SNAP,
- Reduced Positions: A, TMUS, ABBV, MCD, CMCSA, GBDC, GOOGL, RDWR, AMZN, DGX, WSO, VRSK, MMC, PEP, EVA, HLI, DHR, BAH, MDLZ, DOX, AON, BAX, MMM, EQC, EXPD, HD, PFE, EXC, ATR, CPRT, ORCL, TTC, CHKP, ITW, VRSN, LBRDA, FISV, MSFT, KDP, IVZ, BMY, CL, INTU, PRMW, MNST, MDT, RACE, COST, RSG, ED, ORLY, GRMN, LMT, RPM, VZ, ATO, JNJ, NKE, STL, HAIN, TWNK, AEP, EL, DG, AZO, GNTX, CSGS, ATH, CHRW, CALM, LNG, CSCO, NNI, SCI, TRNO, CTVA, AME, KO, FMBI, MAS, ACM, NEP, ACN, GILD, MMS, LIN, STX, ACIW, POST, NOMD, BKI, GOLF, ISBC, LKQ, YUM, HLT, NTST, EA, PBCT, CVLT, FBC, GE, INTC, MMSI, PM, LOW, MORN, PGR, SLGN, NLOK, ATC, CBRE, DPZ, IFF, PZZA, PTC, TPL, WEN, WMT, CMG, BR, NEWR, BOX, LGF.A, HSY, GWW, LPLA, NOW, ARE, COO, KMB, NOC, OTEX, PEG, TRN, FB, DEA, AEE, FLEX, NWL, PEGA, SO, SYY, TWI, XEL, WK, EVH, ACBI, HWM, ZS, LNT, CLX, DUK, FLO, HTLD, NCR, WEC, DOOR, JHG, BBY, BRO, CMS, CPB, HRL, SJM, K, NDAQ, USFD, CHD, D, GIS, MRK, PAYX, STE, UNP, DIS, IAC, BMTC, IDA, MKC, WM, AGR, ELAN, NFE, C, STKL, HHC, T, APH, BDX, IEX, LANC, ROP, SHW, PG, REZI, ICE, BC,
- Sold Out: CERN, EBSB, RPAI, FIVN, VER, XLNX, BRK.A, NEU, GPC, CONE, WABC, WTM, CLBK, SLM, NLSN, ATUS, PINS, SAM, RMD, SEDG, MELI, UPWK, MD, ENPH, ES, FTCH, AJG, CUBE, PSA, VG, WIX,
For the details of AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphasimplex+global+alternatives+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund
- (FMBI) - 64,498 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
- (ATH) - 15,867 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.57%
- People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 73,619 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1%
- Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) - 45,552 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18%
- (BMTC) - 28,905 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 35,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 57,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 51,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund initiated holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 34,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: (RBNC)
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.08. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 16,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 65.15%. The purchase prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $66.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.Sold Out: (EBSB)
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.Sold Out: (RPAI)
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: (VER)
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: (XLNX)
AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund. Also check out:
1. AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund keeps buying