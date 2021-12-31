AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund Buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, Momentive Global Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, Sells Cerner Corp, ,

New Purchases: PSXP, MNTV, OCDX, TSC, CCMP, RBNC, WSBF, FAST, CTAS, CDW, SEIC, ERIE, LECO, PCAR, IBP, GNRC, SBNY, M, FTNT, MKTX, CRWD, ROL, STAA, CLR, AMEH, TSLA, X, CHE, AAPL, ASAN, ROKU, ODFL, SWAV, DDS, SQ, SEE, MO, AVY, TWLO, CQP, ALLE, RCII, OMF, PTON, BNL, POOL, CROX, AMBA, INMD, REYN, EBC, JBSS, UBER, CSGP, BTU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, Momentive Global Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, CMC Materials Inc, TriState Capital Holdings Inc, sells Cerner Corp, , , Five9 Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund. As of 2021Q4, AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund owns 272 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(FMBI) - 64,498 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67% (ATH) - 15,867 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.57% People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 73,619 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) - 45,552 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18% (BMTC) - 28,905 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 35,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 57,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 51,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund initiated holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 34,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.08. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 16,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 65.15%. The purchase prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $66.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

AlphaSimplex Global Alternatives Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72.