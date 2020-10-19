Gateway Investment Advisers Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Bank of America Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Gateway Investment Advisers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Aflac Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, Bank of America Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Cigna Corp, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gateway Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2020Q3, Gateway Investment Advisers Llc owns 512 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKR, MTB, SQ, MTCH, IVV, TT, PSA, ZBH, IQV, TWTR, CVET, ARNC,

BKR, MTB, SQ, MTCH, IVV, TT, PSA, ZBH, IQV, TWTR, CVET, ARNC, Added Positions: CRM, TMO, BKNG, PEP, AFL, MDT, MA, SBUX, NKE, WST, AMT, KDP, MNST, JBHT, CVS, COP, DPZ, WRK, ETR, PANW, MU, PNC, JBLU, SHOP, MAN, BG, PM, AFG, ALK, DEI, AVGO, HGV, SBRA, MLM, PSX, HBAN, UAL, UHS, UNM, F, ASB, SYF, OKE, HP, TMUS, CMG, SU, JWN, NXPI, MCHP, IP, GIS, DXCM, BIO, ALC,

CRM, TMO, BKNG, PEP, AFL, MDT, MA, SBUX, NKE, WST, AMT, KDP, MNST, JBHT, CVS, COP, DPZ, WRK, ETR, PANW, MU, PNC, JBLU, SHOP, MAN, BG, PM, AFG, ALK, DEI, AVGO, HGV, SBRA, MLM, PSX, HBAN, UAL, UHS, UNM, F, ASB, SYF, OKE, HP, TMUS, CMG, SU, JWN, NXPI, MCHP, IP, GIS, DXCM, BIO, ALC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, KO, MSFT, BAC, AMZN, ATVI, CI, ADBE, V, DD, FB, RMD, HD, MCD, EBAY, JPM, UNH, MSI, ALGN, HOLX, TJX, PYPL, CTSH, NFLX, OTIS, NVDA, PLD, C, AMD, MO, BRK.B, INTC, UDR, WPC, T, ABT, CVX, XOM, ILMN, ORCL, QCOM, TER, WEC, CSCO, GOOGL, TGT, UPS, DIS, MMM, BIIB, CAT, CSGP, ETN, LLY, GE, HAL, HE, MRK, TOL, DFS, LULU, MPC, QSR, ALL, AON, PG, ROST, ANTM, JAZZ, TWLO, ZM, AJG, BA, EV, OMC, TRMB, VRTX, MSCI, SSNC, FIVE, ADP, GILD, IDXX, NVR, PFE, SGEN, JD, CB, A, APD, AKAM, ALXN, ALNY, AXP, AIG, AME, APH, TFC, BK, GOLD, BDX, BLK, COF, CE, CNC, CERN, CRL, LNG, CLX, CAG, STZ, COO, CCI, DHI, DLR, D, ECL, EA, EQIX, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPE, NEE, FAST, FDX, FISV, FCX, GD, GNTX, GPN, GS, LHX, HSY, HPQ, HRC, HUM, IBM, INFO, IEX, ITW, INTU, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KMB, KR, LRCX, LMT, MMC, MXIM, MCK, MET, MAA, MCO, NDAQ, ES, ORLY, PCAR, PPG, PXD, LIN, PGR, PRU, O, REGN, RSG, ROP, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SHW, SO, STT, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, USB, UNP, VFC, WBA, WFC, EVRG, WY, WLTW, WYNN, XLNX, YUM, TDG, DAL, CLR, TEL, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GM, FRC, FLT, KMI, FBHS, WDAY, ZTS, VEEV, LBRDK, QRVO, BLD, KHC, HPE,

AAPL, KO, MSFT, BAC, AMZN, ATVI, CI, ADBE, V, DD, FB, RMD, HD, MCD, EBAY, JPM, UNH, MSI, ALGN, HOLX, TJX, PYPL, CTSH, NFLX, OTIS, NVDA, PLD, C, AMD, MO, BRK.B, INTC, UDR, WPC, T, ABT, CVX, XOM, ILMN, ORCL, QCOM, TER, WEC, CSCO, GOOGL, TGT, UPS, DIS, MMM, BIIB, CAT, CSGP, ETN, LLY, GE, HAL, HE, MRK, TOL, DFS, LULU, MPC, QSR, ALL, AON, PG, ROST, ANTM, JAZZ, TWLO, ZM, AJG, BA, EV, OMC, TRMB, VRTX, MSCI, SSNC, FIVE, ADP, GILD, IDXX, NVR, PFE, SGEN, JD, CB, A, APD, AKAM, ALXN, ALNY, AXP, AIG, AME, APH, TFC, BK, GOLD, BDX, BLK, COF, CE, CNC, CERN, CRL, LNG, CLX, CAG, STZ, COO, CCI, DHI, DLR, D, ECL, EA, EQIX, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPE, NEE, FAST, FDX, FISV, FCX, GD, GNTX, GPN, GS, LHX, HSY, HPQ, HRC, HUM, IBM, INFO, IEX, ITW, INTU, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KMB, KR, LRCX, LMT, MMC, MXIM, MCK, MET, MAA, MCO, NDAQ, ES, ORLY, PCAR, PPG, PXD, LIN, PGR, PRU, O, REGN, RSG, ROP, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SHW, SO, STT, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, USB, UNP, VFC, WBA, WFC, EVRG, WY, WLTW, WYNN, XLNX, YUM, TDG, DAL, CLR, TEL, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GM, FRC, FLT, KMI, FBHS, WDAY, ZTS, VEEV, LBRDK, QRVO, BLD, KHC, HPE, Sold Out: ANSS, MTD, XYL, WAT, TTWO, AOS, REG, LM, TSLA, ARMK, WDR, LILAK, NTAP, TYL, ASIX, MRO, LVS, JKHY, FE, EOG, AAP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,124,844 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,419,837 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 133,043 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39% Facebook Inc (FB) - 784,372 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 121,464 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 411,351 shares as of .

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $186.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,136 shares as of .

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $97.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,988 shares as of .

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $113.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,970 shares as of .

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $343.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,538 shares as of .

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Covetrus Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.22 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,576 shares as of .

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 385.75%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $255.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 326,937 shares as of .

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 387.33%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $461.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 157,661 shares as of .

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 385.32%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1653.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,957 shares as of .

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 602,523 shares as of .

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 106.76%. The purchase prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 966,494 shares as of .

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $108.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 572,970 shares as of .

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $63.65 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $77.72.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $180.15 and $227.45, with an estimated average price of $207.39.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $46.3 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.87.