Peregrine Capital Management Llc Buys Beyond Meat Inc, Conmed Corp, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Sells MyoKardia Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Peregrine Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Beyond Meat Inc, Conmed Corp, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, sells MyoKardia Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Stifel Financial Corp, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peregrine Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Peregrine Capital Management Llc owns 332 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BYND, CNMD, OSH, PRAH, RHP, CCMP, PZZA, RWT, CTRE, NRZ, ARNA, AXSM, CYTK, LADR, SHO, PEB, ICHR, AVYA, ANDE, ADSK, ANSS, SIEGY, MANH, CGNX, DHR, WST, ZBRA, IPGP, CTLT, MSA, BY, CHRW, TPIC, ECL, IEX, NOVT, LPSN, WCN, TSCO, TECH, ROK, RGEN, FAST, AMAL, AMT, STWD, KMPR, PFG, IWF,

AL, MTZ, WCC, BKH, SPLK, AMZN, NWE, ABG, CUZ, VC, XPER, GPK, SIGI, TCF, LNTH, CVA, THG, LGF.B, WBS, PINC, OUT, EBIX, GFF, IMAX, MDC, TPC, WNC, GWRE, NOW, ARES, GMS, CADE, ADBE, ELY, HMN, RUSHA, WGO, MTOR, ATGE, GTN, HEI, R, SRI, UEIC, WSBC, WDAY, IRT, CCS, VBTX, CHRS, CNX, HWC, HZO, NP, UMPQ, AUB, WTFC, IGT, V, FB, ALEX, NXRT, ILPT, BV, FL, GEF, NXST, PPBI, URBN, VLY, MA, REGI, TMHC, KN, PLNT, AMN, BXS, DXCM, EXAS, GATX, GOOGL, MKTX, OXM, INN, SUM, OKTA, CASA, ABCB, EW, EFSC, PDCO, RNST, SANM, TYL, VRTX, GOOG, FBK, PACK, AVLR, CMP, SNV, BGS, LBRT, AVTR, MNRO, ARGO, PBH, ZIXI, STAY, BABA, APLE, TCMD, MNRL, ATRC, FBNC, UCBI, UVE, VEEV, CHCT, TDOC, PNFP, DK, EBS, ENV, TBPH, ISRG, SPOT, LTHM, KSU, STNG, SPKE, VIRT, TPTX, THO, CCXI, MIME, SILK, SSB, BDTX, HST, WDC, HII, Reduced Positions: SF, TTD, ICLR, RAMP, DAR, MIDD, FHN, SNBR, GSHD, NVCR, SIVB, SPXC, NUAN, STRA, FOLD, GLPG, EVR, AEO, PHR, KTOS, CSII, IOVA, PETQ, IAA, ZEN, SPT, WPX, PFGC, ATKR, FORM, HQY, CSGP, AXNX, WEX, PTC, CCC, RP, CIEN, SYNH, BKI, SSNC, ZNGA, DOOR, IR, FOXF, LPRO, GTLS, DY, KNX, EVOP, BPMC, AZEK, CYBR, CERS, LITE, ESNT, ESI, OMCL, ADPT, BCC, SKY, TER, PD, FOCS, SNDR, ICFI, BRP, EVH, ZUO, CSOD, OEC, FIVE, FCN, ONTO, SIMO, STLD, PCRX, USPH, KBR, ACAD, TBK, MDRX, FCFS, ASGN, WWD, PGTI, ACM, KAR, IRWD, ZYME, AOS, VRRM, TRHC, TLND, QTS, IMVT, GLOG, FLXN,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 39,808 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.79% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 122,152 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60% Facebook Inc (FB) - 226,704 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29% Okta Inc (OKTA) - 239,808 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.24% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 115,888 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76%

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.14. The stock is now traded at around $137.532800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 229,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.7 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $118.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 184,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.44 and $125.44, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 139,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.99 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $52.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 284,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $68.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 251,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.74. The stock is now traded at around $170.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 98,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 155106.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.24 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $36.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 366,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 81.12%. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 482,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 78.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 380,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 48.89%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 214,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Black Hills Corp by 196.81%. The purchase prices were between $55.34 and $65.08, with an estimated average price of $59.98. The stock is now traded at around $62.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 298,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NorthWestern Corp by 182.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.03 and $62.03, with an estimated average price of $55.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 303,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $113 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $123.83.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.65 and $63.77, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $42.86 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $48.34.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $37.9.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $18.24, with an estimated average price of $15.46.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Stifel Financial Corp by 43.52%. The sale prices were between $35.55 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $44.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Peregrine Capital Management Llc still held 390,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 20.93%. The sale prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $768.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Peregrine Capital Management Llc still held 70,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Icon PLC by 25.18%. The sale prices were between $180.3 and $214.08, with an estimated average price of $195.39. The stock is now traded at around $215.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Peregrine Capital Management Llc still held 121,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 25.64%. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $63.94. The stock is now traded at around $82.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Peregrine Capital Management Llc still held 414,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 86.95%. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $48.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Peregrine Capital Management Llc still held 31,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 99.87%. The sale prices were between $93.72 and $139.02, with an estimated average price of $121.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Peregrine Capital Management Llc still held 110 shares as of 2020-12-31.