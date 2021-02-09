Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Discovery Inc, Popular Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, Sells Kornit Digital, Cubic Corp, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Quantinno Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Popular Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Kornit Digital, Cubic Corp, Johnson & Johnson, eBay Inc, Fabrinet during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantinno Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Quantinno Capital Management LP owns 330 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DISCA, BPOP, JNPR, CRUS, QCOM, AVNT, PBH, KHC, FLWS, ATGE, ROIC, SNA, BWXT, BHE, LSTR, HOLX, RBC, HII, NWSA, PRGO, PFS, SNBR, PPC, RTX, DELL, IART, SNDR, UNFI, DLTR, MMS, EGOV, ALLE, BK, SCI, TTGT, KNX, CAH, NEOG, POR, XRX, OPI, WFC, CYBR, NWL, TECH, CPB, DXC, UE, MAN, USNA, CFG, OMF, CNMD, DVA, MDU, AIN, MATX, DY, MCD, UHAL, CBRL, THC, AVLR, PSB, TAP, MLI, IEX, WD, TEAM, TGT, ILPT, AZZ, TRS, ASTE, HCA, ED, CRVL, HRC, JBHT, NNI, EVRI, NYCB, FBP,

PRIM, SJM, ESS, KEY, STZ, AAWW, COR, AYI, CXP, LGF.A, CTB, TKR, HPQ, SRC, FLO, TMO, K, MGNI, KR, SFM, KMB, FIX, EAF, ABC, FAF, ORLY, INTC, SBAC, BJ, HAIN, GLPI, HSIC, Reduced Positions: LAUR, ANTM, OI, PVH, AGO, LULU, IT, NVT, F, STRA, VG, CSII, RAMP, UFPI, ALB, GMS, WSO, OGS, BBY, WLK, WRE, BHF, ROAD, IVZ, CMD, VIAV, PRA, TEX, EFX, FLEX, MIDD, TPX, KEYS, WING, ATVI, ACLS, ROL, SPB, COUP, MDRX, CERN, HCSG, SBRA, JACK, RMD, CARG, CORT, OFC, FR, NTGR, VMI, CROX, TNET, APPF, PJT, BRO, FNF, NSIT, KLIC, NUS, UAA, AER, MASI, BOOT, VSTO, DECK, LTC, TER, TSCO, SUPN, GNL, AMKR, ASGN, EXLS, WDAY, QRVO, GDDY, AGCO, CTSH, DE, HIW, LAMR, MHK, SMP, G, NSA, ADC, SAM, HD, TTEC, WAT, PFPT, ZEN, HUBS, NVCR, ALGN, ADP, MTD, RPM, RMBS, SSD, SYKE, LITE, AAON, ABM, JCOM, LOW, VEEV, ALRM, BAND, CSCO, CGNX, HSY, LKQ, FIZZ, RNST, SIVB, LSI, UNM, EPAM, CTRE, FLOW, MIME, SLAB, ALG, LFUS, NHI, GMED, PINC,

For the details of Quantinno Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantinno+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 24,745 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 4,214 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) - 25,761 shares, 0.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.20% HP Inc (HPQ) - 27,936 shares, 0.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.54% TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) - 9,358 shares, 0.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.52%

Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $30.09, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.67 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.442300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 26,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.63 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $75.26. The stock is now traded at around $87.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantinno Capital Management LP added to a holding in Primoris Services Corp by 84.20%. The purchase prices were between $18.09 and $27.89, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantinno Capital Management LP added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 82.75%. The purchase prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantinno Capital Management LP added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 97.76%. The purchase prices were between $186.32 and $262.95, with an estimated average price of $231.07. The stock is now traded at around $259.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantinno Capital Management LP added to a holding in KeyCorp by 132.76%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantinno Capital Management LP added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 74.09%. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $234.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantinno Capital Management LP added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 67.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.28 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $58.68. The stock is now traded at around $55.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $77.

Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $56.81 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $60.85.

Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03.

Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fabrinet. The sale prices were between $59.92 and $77.86, with an estimated average price of $68.09.

Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57.

Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.85.