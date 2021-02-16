Capital International Investors Buys ConocoPhillips, Exelon Corp, Chevron Corp, Sells Johnson Controls International PLC, Eli Lilly and Co, Activision Blizzard Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Capital International Investors (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Exelon Corp, Chevron Corp, Discover Financial Services, LyondellBasell Industries NV, sells Johnson Controls International PLC, Eli Lilly and Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Deere, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Investors. As of 2020Q4, Capital International Investors owns 436 stocks with a total value of $366.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DFS, VFC, BILL, CNXC, GH, ENPH, ABNB, WAL, RDN, TJX, LRCX, LSPD, TEAM, NCLH, CLNY, WMS, NVDA, UPST, XPEV, MMYT, NMIH, IBM, ICFI, ABCL, MTG, KLIC, KRON, IOO, IVV, VTRS, NPO, EAR,

DFS, VFC, BILL, CNXC, GH, ENPH, ABNB, WAL, RDN, TJX, LRCX, LSPD, TEAM, NCLH, CLNY, WMS, NVDA, UPST, XPEV, MMYT, NMIH, IBM, ICFI, ABCL, MTG, KLIC, KRON, IOO, IVV, VTRS, NPO, EAR, Added Positions: COP, CVX, EXC, AIG, LYB, RCL, EOG, FLT, PNC, VALE, DRI, CMCSA, LHX, MA, OKTA, TDG, HON, PCG, CVS, CFG, CREE, FIS, NEE, VRTX, RPRX, AES, BUD, DLR, WYNN, JPM, PM, RIO, CLX, DXCM, GIS, PLUG, CNP, OSH, APD, BWXT, GOLD, BKNG, CNC, KEY, RYAAY, STT, TRP, VRSN, YUM, PAGS, ABB, ADBE, AMX, AME, CARR, GLPG, HD, LW, TAP, MCO, NEM, PAYX, RTX, SRE, TFII, TRV, TRN, V, ZBRA, AVB, BBVA, BAX, BURL, CMS, EW, ETRN, GSK, HLT, IBN, EFA, KDP, KHC, LVS, LBRDK, MOH, NTAP, NSC, SPGI, SAP, SE, STM, TDC, TEVA, TOT, UL, UNP, XEL, ZBH, RE, HELE, UBS, ADPT, ADI, ACA, AWI, ADSK, CDK, CCMP, CNI, CAT, CE, CUZ, DEO, DCUE, DAVA, EVTC, GLPI, GMAB, GRFS, HDB, HCM, ISRG, IRDM, ACWI, PHG, MSCI, MU, NGG, NOVT, NVO, ON, PK, PEB, RELX, SPY, SIVB, SAIA, SIX, SMAR, SSB, SQ, RARE, VT, FN,

COP, CVX, EXC, AIG, LYB, RCL, EOG, FLT, PNC, VALE, DRI, CMCSA, LHX, MA, OKTA, TDG, HON, PCG, CVS, CFG, CREE, FIS, NEE, VRTX, RPRX, AES, BUD, DLR, WYNN, JPM, PM, RIO, CLX, DXCM, GIS, PLUG, CNP, OSH, APD, BWXT, GOLD, BKNG, CNC, KEY, RYAAY, STT, TRP, VRSN, YUM, PAGS, ABB, ADBE, AMX, AME, CARR, GLPG, HD, LW, TAP, MCO, NEM, PAYX, RTX, SRE, TFII, TRV, TRN, V, ZBRA, AVB, BBVA, BAX, BURL, CMS, EW, ETRN, GSK, HLT, IBN, EFA, KDP, KHC, LVS, LBRDK, MOH, NTAP, NSC, SPGI, SAP, SE, STM, TDC, TEVA, TOT, UL, UNP, XEL, ZBH, RE, HELE, UBS, ADPT, ADI, ACA, AWI, ADSK, CDK, CCMP, CNI, CAT, CE, CUZ, DEO, DCUE, DAVA, EVTC, GLPI, GMAB, GRFS, HDB, HCM, ISRG, IRDM, ACWI, PHG, MSCI, MU, NGG, NOVT, NVO, ON, PK, PEB, RELX, SPY, SIVB, SAIA, SIX, SMAR, SSB, SQ, RARE, VT, FN, Reduced Positions: AMZN, LLY, ATVI, MSFT, AVGO, DE, ZTS, CHD, WAB, INTC, PSA, ASML, KO, FB, MRK, TMO, ABT, ENB, NOC, PINS, NOW, EIX, VZ, ABBV, AMGN, AZN, AMT, ANTM, BGNE, BLK, CSCO, MDLZ, NFLX, AGIO, BTI, DOW, GILD, HUBS, KLAC, PEG, AMAT, CME, CCI, EXR, HRL, NBIX, PXD, QCOM, SGEN, TSM, ALLK, MO, CMG, EQIX, GOSS, HUM, INCY, RAMP, LMT, MDB, MOS, NDAQ, RP, RNG, SNX, UNH, ASGN, AL, GOOGL, BK, BX, COST, DHR, FCN, MKTX, ODFL, OTIS, PYPL, PEP, REGN, RDS.B, SVMK, SNOW, SU, TXN, TRMB, UPWK, BHVN, LIN, ALLO, AU, BLI, EA, EPAM, EEFT, GNRC, GPN, JKHY, INFY, IWB, KT, KRTX, PACB, RDS.A, SHOP, STAA, TDOC, VEA, VTR, VIAC, YEXT, BAP,

AMZN, LLY, ATVI, MSFT, AVGO, DE, ZTS, CHD, WAB, INTC, PSA, ASML, KO, FB, MRK, TMO, ABT, ENB, NOC, PINS, NOW, EIX, VZ, ABBV, AMGN, AZN, AMT, ANTM, BGNE, BLK, CSCO, MDLZ, NFLX, AGIO, BTI, DOW, GILD, HUBS, KLAC, PEG, AMAT, CME, CCI, EXR, HRL, NBIX, PXD, QCOM, SGEN, TSM, ALLK, MO, CMG, EQIX, GOSS, HUM, INCY, RAMP, LMT, MDB, MOS, NDAQ, RP, RNG, SNX, UNH, ASGN, AL, GOOGL, BK, BX, COST, DHR, FCN, MKTX, ODFL, OTIS, PYPL, PEP, REGN, RDS.B, SVMK, SNOW, SU, TXN, TRMB, UPWK, BHVN, LIN, ALLO, AU, BLI, EA, EPAM, EEFT, GNRC, GPN, JKHY, INFY, IWB, KT, KRTX, PACB, RDS.A, SHOP, STAA, TDOC, VEA, VTR, VIAC, YEXT, BAP, Sold Out: JCI, BA, SREPA.PFD, SYY, WPM, GS, NBL, WBA, FNV, NVS, WORK, HES, BFAM, GLIBA, BIGC, FROG, BCE, POOL, EV, CAH, VOD, PPL, DESP, MUR, WH, LVGO, DPZ, IWD,

For the details of Capital International Investors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+international+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,995,988 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 32,957,832 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23% Facebook Inc (FB) - 48,682,099 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 215,855,135 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,119,976 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.84%

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85. The stock is now traded at around $96.488000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,570,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,772,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,647,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $107.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,674,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.17. The stock is now traded at around $173.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,495,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $194.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 938,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 81.53%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 63,308,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,187,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 61.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $42.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 46,857,669 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,529,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 569.90%. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,246,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 194.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $73.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,434,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $103.29.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.57.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99.