Driehaus Capital Management Llc Buys Baidu Inc, Vale SA, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Yandex NV, Newmont Corp

- New Purchases: BIDU, VALE, OZON, ACLS, COHU, SBLK, SAVE, BGNE, ERJ, PERI, GPRE, SNCY, CMLF, SWIR, CLF, ALGT, DBI, PI, BJRI, NAPA, TDC, LIND, ACMR, AVNW, EB, SEAS, PRQR, AGFY, ALXN, REKR, LCY, SIX, BCOV, GTES, EJFAU, DY, PATK, CDMO, URBN, INMD, FLL, BCEI, BCEI, SIEN, SUM, FULC, FXI, AMN, TDS, WGO, MESA, CAR, RVMD, WPRT, TXRH, EYPT, DFIN, MGY, HYRE, AEO, GBX, AVAV, LNFA, AXTI, XFOR, MSGM, ATC, CMIIU, CCJ, AMBA, BNR, SNRH, OLK, HLIO, TEKK, NWL, 9MW, DSGX, TSIBU, RNWK, ICAD, KHC, SONO, GTH, RCEL, SMAR, LOKM.U, ITMR, FREE, FGNA, AMKR, CF, CFX, FANG, HUBS, AA, ACEV, BC, FCX, GPS, GNTX, JNJ, MIDD, SBNY, UAA, OLED, MTN, VMC, GWW, ULTA, RH, VRDN, NIO, BFT, ABT, ALL, BLK, COST, DE, FDX, FITB, PSA, RF, TRV, WY, LEN.B, AVGO, CFG,
- Added Positions: RLAY, PAAS, V, TEX, NVTA, UCTT, MU, CLNE, XEC, GLOB, EPAM, FORM, XPO, SYNA, MP, BOOT, ALK, GDEN, AZRE, NVEE, AVYA, MORF, OZK, WHD, LB, MTDR, CMBM, DCBO, IBN, LAD, WAL, HEES, CYRX, VSTO, CRNX, VICR, CZR, MRUS, SWTX, HALO, CASH, SKY, EQC, STKL, CALX, LOB, KRNY, NEO, XENE, TBK, EXAS, TROX, EAT, TPR, DECK, EVRI, ASGN, ASPN, KRNT, ROKU, CDLX, ASHR, VOXX, CAMT, MTZ, MOD, GNRC, CHDN, BOOM, SHYF, DOOO, TPB, APLT, BHC, COWN, VFF, CPRI, MBUU, HOME, AHCO, AVLR, SI, MRVI, THRM, ATRC, MKSI, NICE, SMG, TREX, GTLS, HCHC, DRIO, ITCI, WMS, ANAB, FND, YMAB, PROG, EBC, IWO, SAM, EXPO, NVDA, PGTI, FOXF, SIBN, WORK, LRMR, AGCO, AMZN, URI, ARES, BPMC, PLNT, MGP, SMPL, BRBR, HYFM, AAPL, GGB, ROCK, ASR, MSFT, ODFL, ORCL, SAIA, SPNS, TECH, TTC, MAG, ECHO, ENPH, FIVE, FTAI, MEDP, ELF, DOCU, NIU, MRNA, PINS, MAAC,
- Reduced Positions: YNDX, TSM, MELI, BABA, NKE, PRPL, PLUG, IMVT, BE, NOVA, TWST, ASND, TRIL, TME, ZLAB, NMIH, FRPT, HDB, BRP, MGNI, TPIC, ESTC, BEKE, SITM, CX, FIVN, GMDA, KC, CCS, PRTS, GRWG, GSHD, QCOM, RNG, LASR, TPTX, HASI, FLGT, CROX, APPS, MEG, SE, APLS, INSP, BLDP, PENN, DAVA, EPI, BDTX, GAN, FUBO, EPIX, NTRA, QTRX, NGMS, BLDR, VC, ARGX, OLMA, WSBF, GDS, PHR, CSTL, NARI, LSCC, PAGS, GH, SPT, TER, MRTX, BALY, BYSI, ATEC, CHGG, JD, AGLE, LOVE, ORTX, XPEL, SNAP, ZS, BILI, ACA, AXNX, PMVP, LUNG, CLDX, CTAS, LIVN, RBC, TRMB, CMG, LQDT, HTHT, MTSI, RVNC, QRVO, SPNE, VERI, COGT, STRO, MIRM, GDYN, TIG, LSF, ALNY, HD, LOW, MPWR, RGEN, SIVB, AXON, UPS, PODD, CHTR, DQ, APTV, FB, HONE, COUP, GOOS, AZUL, MDB, SPOT, SPY,
- Sold Out: AMD, NEM, BAND, CMI, EDU, DOMO, UPWK, ODT, KNSL, U, JRVR, SDGR, FTCH, EXPI, DADA, OCUL, FRTA, PLMR, ARNC, AI, KIDS, LGIH, SKLZ, OMI, IAC, VST, HCC, PSNL, CFII, SPWR, ONEW, GNMK, AMRC, YETI, QTWO, RPAY, CNS, KURA, PJT, RAMP, ASPU, RDFN, PRCH, HZO, ARRY, RSI, TIF, KTOS, AIMC, ZNTL, TSIAU, SNRHU, BLD, AIT, MRVL, FVRR, EYE, FSLR, BFAM, NUAN, EQX, SUMO, REAL, PTON, CREE, DRD, FMC, ISRG, RIO, RBA, WPM, KALV, CHCT, CHMA, STNE, CLVT, CHWY, BILL, SRPT, ATVI, CSL, DHI, GGG, KSU, LRCX, MKTX, MET, PDFS, RGLD, SBAC, SGEN, OMAB, ALBO, LULU, MSCI, ZG, FBHS, TNDM, BIOC, RACE, TWLO, CVNA, IAA, CARR, LI, DKNG, SNOW, PLTR, ILF, LUMN, DXCM, NEE, PKI, WMT, RUN,
For the details of DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/driehaus+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,961,726 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.53%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 630,016 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.17%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 1,458,306 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.78%
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 6,096,739 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.02%
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 237,005 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.52%
Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 352,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.395800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,711,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 901,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 755,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cohu Inc (COHU)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 721,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,011,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc by 131.93%. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $30.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,542,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 1040.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,762,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 422,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Terex Corp (TEX)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Terex Corp by 145.12%. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 981,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 61.88%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,787,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 48.57%. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,286,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.Sold Out: Domo Inc (DOMO)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $74.81, with an estimated average price of $65.06.
