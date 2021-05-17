Logo
Driehaus Capital Management Llc Buys Baidu Inc, Vale SA, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Yandex NV, Newmont Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Driehaus Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, Vale SA, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Ozon Holdings PLC, Pan American Silver Corp, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Yandex NV, Newmont Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Bandwidth Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Driehaus Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Driehaus Capital Management Llc owns 417 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/driehaus+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,961,726 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.53%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 630,016 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.17%
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 1,458,306 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.78%
  4. ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 6,096,739 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.02%
  5. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 237,005 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.52%
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 352,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.395800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,711,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 901,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 755,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 721,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,011,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc by 131.93%. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $30.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,542,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 1040.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,762,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 422,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Terex Corp (TEX)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Terex Corp by 145.12%. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 981,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 61.88%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,787,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 48.57%. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,286,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Sold Out: Domo Inc (DOMO)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $74.81, with an estimated average price of $65.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
