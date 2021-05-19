Redwood Investment Management, LLC Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SL Green Realty Corp, Sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: SCHE, IEMG, SLG, ATUS, NUS, JEF, INTC, NKE, LHX, KEYS, ALL, SEIC, RHI, AFL, AFG, THG, AGNC, BDN, ACI, ACM, BIDU, BHC, EHTH, THS, NUE, CHKP, CVX, D, FAST, ED, JNPR, LUMN, ATSG, GS, VNO, SMG, SEE, SNA, TS, GWW, CDW, ATVI, NEM, MTD, MET, MMC, CL, IT, KNX, KLAC, TWTR, SPB, QRTEA, DISCA, OC, TDC, CLX, CHD, DOV, VIRT, BKI, TWLO, VVV, CHRW, BC, BBY, A, DCI, MCO, NXST, LEN, DGX, LRCX, HUM, SLGN, TFX, CLGX, EA, MHK, WSM, RDS.A, TLK, NVO, NVS, LFC, FMS, ESGU,
- Added Positions: DG, XRX, AMGN, BRK.B, GNTX, ARW, AMP, VRSN, KR, MA, MSFT, GOOGL, TRN, PG, WMT, UNH, SIRI, GDOT, JPM, IRWD, BAC, LMT, TEN, NAV, CLDR, VOO, PFE, IBM, EIX, BAH, CAH, PZZA, ORCL, GCP, JHG, MMSI, AVGO, K, CHTR, HRB, CTXS, INVA, HPQ, VZ, AMBC, PPL, VEA, FB, HAS, QSR, PYPL, AMZN, AMCR, T, RTX, MRK, MGLN, NVDA, LEG, NFLX, MMM, CRM, IP, TMO, ACIW, MAS, SHW, KMI, HOLX, PHM, ORLY, GILD, WMB, DIS, TOL, CSTM, MSCI, OMC, GPC,
- Reduced Positions: SPEM, SLYV, QCOM, LYB, V, AAPL, CE, SPYG, HBI, WU, ADBE, UI, WBT, OXY, NLSN, CNDT, SLM, EQH, DK, IVZ, TPX, BRKR, XOM, SLYG, LKQ, QRVO, SPIB, STX, SPG, FE, WBA, KSU, CVLT, IRM, EVH, SPTS, FCN, HON, KHC, GPK, HD, ODFL, PRI, OKE, JNJ, MCK, NWL, LNG, DVA, MBG, PRSP, NSC, LOW, SWKS, IPG, PM, ABBV, KKR, HHC, DOW, MD,
- Sold Out: CAT, HGV, NTAP, MUR, MS, CMI, CMA, SNV, RF, UAL, LUV, SYF, UFS, NRG, KAR, JCI, EXP, FL, ASH, EVRG, NAVI, EMR, SO, BLMN, HLF, VRTU, TIF, PANW, AMAT, BLK, PWR, XLNX, TXN, CI, LPLA, MXIM, URI, GMED, AN, LECO, HPE, WAT, ILMN, ITT, FTNT, GWRE, VLO, TROW, VOYA, HII, STT, MNST, ICE, CSX, PBCT, FICO, DUK, CF, ECL, J, LB, KMPR, MOH, GOOG, RS, SCI, WRB, BIO, HUBB, ITW, GDDY, CERN, EXPD, LSTR, WHR, TSCO, NLOK, CACC, LII, REGN, BIIB, SPGI, PLTR, CMCSA,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 205,201 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 233,142 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.41%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 173,343 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 94,193 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 261,059 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 246,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 121,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 55,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 117,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $54.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 71,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.089900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 125,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 453.55%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.810900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 19,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 139.77%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 217,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 369.37%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $248.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 286.27%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 107,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 204.39%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $285.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc by 276.23%. The purchase prices were between $97.62 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $103.97. The stock is now traded at around $118.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 34,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97.Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27.Sold Out: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $15.62.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.
