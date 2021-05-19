Logo
Redwood Investment Management, LLC Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SL Green Realty Corp, Sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Redwood Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SL Green Realty Corp, Altice USA Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Redwood Investment Management, LLC owns 240 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Redwood Investment Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 205,201 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  2. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 233,142 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.41%
  3. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 173,343 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 94,193 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 261,059 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 246,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 121,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 55,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 117,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $54.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 71,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.089900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 125,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 453.55%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.810900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 19,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 139.77%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 217,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 369.37%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $248.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 286.27%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 107,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 204.39%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $285.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc by 276.23%. The purchase prices were between $97.62 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $103.97. The stock is now traded at around $118.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 34,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97.

Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27.

Sold Out: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $15.62.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Redwood Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Redwood Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Redwood Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Redwood Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Redwood Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
