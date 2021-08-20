Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells Ferro Corp, Big Lots Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

New Purchases: DFAT, FISV, CACI, NVGS, GD, KMX, SJM, EOG, GLW, DJP, FERG, ADI, PSX, VEA, KMI, OTIS, CARR, TECH, AN, ILMN, CTVA, BL, MKL, SBAC, VMC, CI, ZBH, GM, VTR, WPC, WCN, VRSK, AFL, BKI, ANSS, TFX, TRV, RDS.A, CAG, OMC, BRKS, TDS, TMHC, PINC, UNVR, CABO, CNFR, TEAM, UA, TWLO, IP, MLHR, ORLY, ROP, O, PHM, HEI.A, TDG, ULTA, UAA, CBRL, FAST, HSY, COIN, IWS, OIH, TIP, GRUB, VNET, IRM, CTXS, WIX, VEEV, ICLR, MPC, DVAX, VTRS, GERN, ACRX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Microsoft Corp, sells Ferro Corp, Big Lots Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Alithya Group Inc, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owns 474 stocks with a total value of $719 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 209,945 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.73% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 425,094 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 294.94% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,770 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 234,587 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,619 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.58%

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 117,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $246.66 and $266.57, with an estimated average price of $257.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 160,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $124.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.767300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 425,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 209,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 733.29%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $459.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 14,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 48.58%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 52,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 137.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.799000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 160,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 78,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $60.94 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $66.61.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.