Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, UDR Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, BorgWarner Inc

- New Purchases: AVB, UDR, MS, SPG, GS, NTAP, LYV, IPG, IRM, AAP, TXT, JBHT, FFIV, LKQ, BIO, PNR, RHI, PKI, CBOE, ADP, ENPH, WRB, ETN, TYL, LNC, WM, RJF, PWR, MPWR, ORLY, EMR, NFG, FR, DISH, VSTO, SAFM, VRE, OII, WAB, HCKT, MWA, SCHP, DEO, BMO, XLP, AXP, VTEB, SRLN, ANTM, SPTL, CTRA, SAP, LQD, SI, CODI, IAGG, EMB, OPEN, RIVN, CHPT, CHPT, NIO, ANET, TSN, FLUX, BLNK, VMW,
- Added Positions: ULTA, CF, CNP, HSIC, SNPS, ADM, SPY, FANG, KLAC, XLRE, EFA, CP, ICE, JNPR, TECH, RTX, AIV, APA, KIM, MCO, PVH, RL, SLB, EL, JPM, TROW, NDAQ, TGT, UBS, WST, WLK, CMG, AWK, HII, MPC, FOXA, ABT, ADI, AAPL, AJG, TFC, CSCO, CPRT, DHR, FRT, ISRG, PSA, REG, ROK, STE, USB, URI, WFC, MSCI, APTV, ZTS, VNQ, XLE, XLF, ADBE, ALGN, AB, BLK, DECK, DRE, FUL, MGPI, NKE, ORI, ASGN, PTEN, RMBS, SHW, SNV, TXN, EVR, CHTR, HZNP, FB, EDEN, EEM, EIRL, EIS, ENOR, EWD, EWN, EWO, EWQ, BP, SAN, BCS, DB, BEN, ING, RY, SEE, AVGO, GNRC, EZA, PIN, SCHA, SCHF, SCHM, VCSH, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, TMUS, EMN, PBCT, NOV, ACN, MSFT, SBUX, XLI, XLY, ZBRA, ALB, BA, AOS, XLB, LEA, HBAN, SCHX, INFO, INTU, LOW, XLC, MMC, NVDA, TMO, BBY, GT, BECN, AA, FOCS, IWM, MDY, SHYF, SIVB, HAS, PDCO, ODFL,
- Sold Out: BWA, UNP, CSX, IP, SWK, QRVO, HBI, ITW, UA, IVZ, SWKS, SLG, HFC, DVA, NWS, VNO, KSU, NLSN, ALK, FLS, LRCX, MAS, TPR, QCOM, GPS, CMCSA, MA, XRX, DXC, UNM, SPDN, CAT, DOW, CDNA, SLVM, KMT, SCL, MNRO, CNO, CENT, VSCO, EWY, THO, WOR, TER, TDOC, GOOS, GWW, UHS, SFIX, TAP, WHR,
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 31,343 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 19,815 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,444 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 5,749 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,338 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.81 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $238.94. The stock is now traded at around $250.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 24,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 99,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 54,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $161.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 33,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $390.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 13,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $94.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 54,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 1451.75%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $384.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 14,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 472.06%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 132.82%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 509.49%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $80.1, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $77.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 49.66%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $338.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 509.77%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $471.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.
