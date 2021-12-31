Conning Inc. Buys Cigna Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Target Corp, Sells VF Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cigna Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Target Corp, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, sells VF Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Qualcomm Inc, The Home Depot Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conning Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Conning Inc. owns 419 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 216,063 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 159,491 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 1,521,795 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 90,426 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.62% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 991,248 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.37%

Conning Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1411.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conning Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1437.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conning Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $177.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conning Inc. initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $166.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conning Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conning Inc. initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 7038.26%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $234.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 243,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 5430.23%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 260,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 497.39%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 193,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $398.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 68,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 968.15%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $185.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 71,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97.

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.9 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in Midwest Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $13.65 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $27.13.

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF. The sale prices were between $43.22 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $46.78.