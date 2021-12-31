Conning Inc. Buys Cigna Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Target Corp, Sells VF Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: BACPL.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, PKI, IR, ANET, CDW, LYB, ZBRA, WDC, GWW, RY, O, ARE, PBCT, ODFL, NTES, MAS, KIM, EXPE, ETR, DLTR, ED, AME,
- Added Positions: CI, ADI, TGT, BMY, VOO, TSN, ECL, SPY, PM, SRLN, MMM, AMGN, CMI, BBY, CAT, JNJ, LMT, TRV, INTC, IWR, SPIB, SCHG, GD, KO, VEA, IWM, SCHV, HEDJ, V, VB, WEC, EVRG, WST, ET, UTF, WBA, VTRS, CSQ, BDJ, BGT, BGR, EXG, TMUS, DFS, NXPI, GM, HLT, MRNA, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, CTAS, EQR, EA, EIX, DUK, DVN, DTE, STZ, CTSH, EXC, CME, FIS, CBRE, BSX, TFC, A, ABMD, T, MMC, SO, RSG, OKE, ES, NEM, MSI, MU, MKC, LUV, LEN, IFF, INFO, HBAN, WELL, GPN, FITB,
- Reduced Positions: VFC, CAH, QCOM, HD, PFE, ADP, HPQ, AVGO, BAC, UNP, APD, COP, AAPL, PNC, AMP, MSFT, NVDA, PEP, PG, MTB, GPC, JPM, UPS, MCD, TXN, ITW, MBB, AMZN, GOOGL, ETN, INTU, PFG, ABT, AMAT, DHR, LRCX, SPGI, TMO, UNH, ADBE, SCHW, EW, EL, IDXX, NKE, NVO, SHW, MA, FB, ZTS, PYPL, MDY, VO, ACN, AEP, BDX, CMCSA, COST, LOW, NFLX, CRM, DIS, TSLA, EFA, IVW, IWB, NEAR, PLD, ATVI, AMD, AFL, ALB, ALGN, ALL, MO, HES, AEE, AXP, AIG, AMT, ABC, APH, ANSS, AON, ADM, AZO, ADSK, BLL, BK, BAX, BRK.B, BIIB, BA, CMS, CSX, CVS, CDNS, KMX, CERN, CVX, C, CLX, CPRT, GLW, CCI, DHI, DRI, DE, D, DOV, DRE, EOG, EMR, EFX, EQIX, EXR, NEE, FDX, FISV, F, FCX, GIS, GS, HAL, MNST, LHX, HSY, HON, HUM, IBM, ILMN, TT, ICE, ISRG, KLAC, KR, LH, MAR, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MCO, MS, NDAQ, NTAP, NSC, NTRS, NOC, NUE, ORLY, OXY, ORCL, PCAR, PPG, PH, PAYX, PXD, LIN, BKNG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, DGX, REGN, RF, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SPG, SWKS, SBUX, STT, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TSCO, USB, URI, VLO, VRSN, VZ, VRTX, VMC, WMT, WM, WAT, ANTM, WMB, WTW, XEL, XLNX, YUM, EBAY, CMG, TDG, TEL, AWK, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CHTR, FRC, HCA, MPC, XYL, APTV, PSX, NOW, ABBV, IQV, TWTR, GOOG, KEYS, ETSY, HPE, CARR, OTIS, EFG, EFV, IJS, IJT, IVE,
- Sold Out: SHY, IBDP, SPHY, BRK.A, MDWT, BKF, BNS, TYL, BCE, OMC, MLM, DQ, SYF, CFG, ARKF, KSU, IT, VIAC, MRO, KD,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 216,063 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 159,491 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 1,521,795 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 90,426 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.62%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 991,248 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.37%
Conning Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1411.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Conning Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1437.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Conning Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $177.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Conning Inc. initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $166.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Conning Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Conning Inc. initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Conning Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 7038.26%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $234.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 243,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Conning Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 5430.23%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 260,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Conning Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 497.39%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 193,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Conning Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $398.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 68,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Conning Inc. added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 968.15%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $185.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Conning Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 71,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Conning Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Conning Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)
Conning Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.9 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.32.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Conning Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.Sold Out: Midwest Holding Inc (MDWT)
Conning Inc. sold out a holding in Midwest Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $13.65 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $27.13.Sold Out: iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (BKF)
Conning Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF. The sale prices were between $43.22 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $46.78.
