Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Conning Inc. Buys Cigna Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Target Corp, Sells VF Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Hartford, CT, based Investment company Conning Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Cigna Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Target Corp, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, sells VF Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Qualcomm Inc, The Home Depot Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conning Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Conning Inc. owns 419 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONNING INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/conning+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONNING INC.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 216,063 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 159,491 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  3. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 1,521,795 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 90,426 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.62%
  5. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 991,248 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.37%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Conning Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1411.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Conning Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1437.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Conning Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $177.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Conning Inc. initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $166.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Conning Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Conning Inc. initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 7038.26%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $234.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 243,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 5430.23%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 260,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 497.39%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 193,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $398.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 68,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 968.15%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $185.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Conning Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 71,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.9 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

Sold Out: Midwest Holding Inc (MDWT)

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in Midwest Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $13.65 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $27.13.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (BKF)

Conning Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF. The sale prices were between $43.22 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $46.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of CONNING INC.. Also check out:

1. CONNING INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CONNING INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CONNING INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CONNING INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus