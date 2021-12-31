Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells Domtar Corp, FedEx Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: SCHP, VTIP, ACWI, HPQ, CE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Franklin Resources Inc, HP Inc, sells Domtar Corp, FedEx Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Microchip Technology Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,132,544 shares, 22.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 894,868 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 566,844 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,702 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 279,303 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02. The stock is now traded at around $144.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 10416.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 126,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in APA Corp by 499.81%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 170,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 125.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Intertape Polymer Group Inc. The sale prices were between $18.76 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $21.32.