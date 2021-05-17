Castleark Management Llc Buys Charles Schwab Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Danaher Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

- New Purchases: KRE, F, ITRI, JCOM, RVLV, GM, SUM, THC, MGNI, BLMN, CLH, SONO, KRNT, VSAT, MYGN, EGHT, NVEE, STRL, SAVE, PACK, WMS, ROG, SYNA, BBIO, RMBS, JPM, BALY, KEX, AQUA, MED, CLNE, CVLT, SSTK, PACB, OPRX, HYFM, DBI, VG, NARI, SGMS, ACHC, CDXS, SIBN, DMTK, VICR, LTHM, ACM, SAFM, HUBS, NVAX, AM, MRO, CLR, TER, TSCO, RGEN, APTV, WYNN,
- Added Positions: SCHW, LUV, LVS, MA, XLF, OLED, AMBA, EEM, PNC, EEFT, BCO, HCA, CNMD, RCM, CFX, SPR, TGTX, OCUL, SGRY, SNV, TSLA, MTSI, MXL, TKR, PAR, SWAV, WWE, WES, APPS, V, COP, ILMN, SWTX, VRNS, BLDR, ESI, LLY, UAA, CSTL, PXD, CPRI, FATE, EW, INT, ROCK, LKQ, ATEC, SHYF, WSC, TPR, TPTX, LFUS, SPT, LPLA, INSM, ENTG, GTLS, CZR, EAT, BRP, AVNT, ARCE, RUN, ARWR, QTNT,
- Reduced Positions: XHB, DHR, ORLY, NOW, GNTX, KSU, AXNX, FRPT, SRCL, ENPH, NUAN, PENN, MDB, RBC, LAD, DAN, NTRA, NVDA, PLUG, XLE, ADBE, PYPL, TUP, UPLD, HALO, YETI, AAPL, SAIL, CLVT, AMZN, CVX, FAN, VCYT, LRCX, BLDP, FANG, EOG, ASML, FB, LULU, MSFT, NKE, OXY, PAA, CHGG, XOM, GH, HAL, HES, QRVO, SU, CAT, CRNC, LNG, CMI, DVN, FCX, KLAC, MMP, MCHP, NEE, PBR, PSX, SEDG, TTD, WCC, ZBRA, STE, TT, ALB, ALGN, ANSS, APA, AVYA, BHP, CP, CQP, CMG, DHI, DXCM, DOCU, DKNG, IDXX, PODD, TAN, KEYS, MPC, MAS, NDSN, OKE, PAYC, REGI, RIO, ROK, SIVB, SMG, SE, TSM, TTWO, TOT, TRU, VEEV, ZTS, TEAM, AY, HZNP, MRVL, PAGS, APO, CHD, CGNX, CSGP, COUP, DCP, DAR, ENB, EPD, GDS, HDB, HD, LSCC, MKTX, NBIX, NFE, OKTA, ON, PTC, PTON, VLO, VNOM, WKHS, ICLR, ESTC, RACE, ASND, AXON, BP, ET, ETRN, FIVN, HESM, INCY, KMI, EDU, NEP, NBLX, NS, PSXP, RTLR, RDS.A, SGEN, TRGP, WMB,
- Sold Out: SPGI, CDNA, LPSN, GDOT, NVRO, RAMP, NSP, RPD, QTWO, EYE, ARRY, SDGR, FRTA, BC, BERY, KWR, MEDP, SPLK, AMN, NEO, FND, KMT, TTEC, FOLD, BHVN, MRTX, CROX, AMRC, IOVA, TPIC, OTRK, CXO, PE, PLNT, FOE, AVTR, PEGA, RARE, KOP, ASTE, NVCR, WIX, SF, AVGO, SWKS, INSP, TENB, APD, GGG, SRPT, EPAM, DG, ETSY, SBAC, RSG, BMRN, CEO,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 486,415 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 799,690 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,210 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 118,865 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 224,550 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 333,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,097,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $88.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 145,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in J2 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $125.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 104,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 247,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 191,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 5333.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 508,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 20642.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 323,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 789,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,234,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 162,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11. The stock is now traded at around $192.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 121,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83.Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $50.4 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $61.91.Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Nevro Corp (NVRO)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Nevro Corp. The sale prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48.Sold Out: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $85.96, with an estimated average price of $68.16.
