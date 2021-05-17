Logo
Castleark Management Llc Buys Charles Schwab Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Danaher Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Castleark Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Ford Motor Co, sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Danaher Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, S&P Global Inc, CareDx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castleark Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Castleark Management Llc owns 329 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/castleark+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 486,415 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 799,690 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,210 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  4. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 118,865 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 224,550 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 333,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,097,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $88.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 145,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in J2 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $125.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 104,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 247,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 191,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 5333.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 508,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 20642.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 323,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 789,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,234,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 162,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11. The stock is now traded at around $192.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 121,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83.

Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $50.4 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $61.91.

Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Sold Out: Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Nevro Corp. The sale prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48.

Sold Out: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $85.96, with an estimated average price of $68.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
