First Quadrant L P Buys Alliant Energy Corp, Roku Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company First Quadrant L P Current Portfolio ) buys Alliant Energy Corp, Roku Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Quadrant L P. As of 2021Q2, First Quadrant L P owns 509 stocks with a total value of $870 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 641,157 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 283,523 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,189,598 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,926 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,305 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.84%

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $58.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $473.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 71,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $445.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 289.80%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $586.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc by 1298.52%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 45.95%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $238.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 104.67%. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $221.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $45.71 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $51.28.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.