First Quadrant L P Buys Alliant Energy Corp, Roku Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: LNT, CARA, ROKU, DUK, TDY, JNCE, OKTA, PGNY, OGN, FBIO, EVC, PLUG, AHT, ATRS, ZEUS, KLIC, HPE, ORN, INVH, OTIS, PKOH, PPL, PCYO, SD, TXT, UTMD, VNT, WHR, DRE, UHAL, AVD, ADM, BSET, LNG, CMS, TCFC, CTVA, CMLS, DPZ, IIN, FLEX, GPX, HBIO, HAS, HMTV, HRI, HOFT, 4LRA, INVE,
- Added Positions: NOW, CCRN, ZS, MSI, VNQ, XLB, IGF, NATR, NI, SNAP, GDX, WTRH, CCI, VNQI, CL, CTXS, FWONK, WBA, NRC, NWSA, VTRS, PRGS, QMCO, RF, RVI, SENEA, VRNT, TDOC, FONR, BHR, BG, CABO, CTSH, CVGI, CFMS, EMKR, EXPE, FITB, FLO, MKC, FCPT, IT, GNE, GPC, GDOT, HROW, INCY, IPG, ARW, LCUT,
- Reduced Positions: HYG, AAPL, MSFT, UNH, V, MA, VTI, ITOT, SPTM, AMZN, BRK.B, EQC, IDA, TIP, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, LOW, SPB, LBRDA, PRIM, TSLA, PG, VRTX, BMY, CENTA, JPM, WIP, ADBE, AMGN, ELS, FAF, HSTM, JNJ, LSTR, NTGR, NVDA, WEN, AEE, BIIB, GLW, EA, GNTX, GPK, LPX, NFLX, OXY, ORLY, RHI, ROL, TSN, WY, CHTR, COP, CTMX, EVR, HD, IDXX, INTU, NKE, PSX, QADA, SPGI, TJX, TSCO, AZO, AVT, BAC, BKNG, BFAM, CDNS, CRUS, HSY, HOLX, MODV, PUMP, PEG, QCOM, DIS, APA, ATRI, BCC, CSII, CIEN, CSCO, C, COR, DELL, DTE, EW, RJI, GRPN, HES, HUBB, HUM, DJP, MCK, NATI, ORCL, REXR, UFPI, VZ, ZTS, AMT, AME, ANIK, CARR, CHD, CMCSA, CSX, DAL, EBAY, EMR, FLNT, HEI.A, HPQ, ILMN, ICE, LW, LSI, MRK, OEC, PYPL, PFE, PINS, PZN, REGI, SANM, SPOK, SBBP, SYY, UNP, USNA, WMT, YUM, AVAV, ATUS, ADP, CDMO, AVGO, CSLT, CB, KO, CGNT, CGNT, DGP, XOM, FF, GDDY, IR, PODD, KAR, LSXMA, LKQ, MBUU, MITK, NRG, OGE, QDEL, SNCR, TREC, TWO, ULTA, EGY, VLGEA,
- Sold Out: BRO, CRL, FLIR, ALK, AWK, TFC, GLUU, BWXT, CNC, IEX, MED, CRM, ABBV, APPF, BBY, CPT, DRH, CTRE, T, A, CM, EOG, FIZZ, AVNT, KKR, PBYI, CHMI, MGP, VST, SNDR, GRTS, AFL, AMKR, CACI, CPA, DECK, GPS, HAE, HLF, SNEX, IONS, LZB, LII, JEF, MLI, OSTK, PFG, ONTO, SHW, NLOK, TTWO, TXRH, INVA, UPS, CROX, EXLS, TTGT, TNET, SEM, SPSC, ZNGA, TWTR, TRU, LITE, BKR, PPD, ACTG, CBZ, DXCM, FDS, FORM, HURC, ITT, IVAC, LECO, MCHX, MMC, MYE, NLS, NUVA, PEP, SWK, LEU, UNTY, VAR, WST, LBTYK, RLGT, FET, CLPT, PANW, SAMG, AEYE, NWS, RMAX, GLYC, CVEO, TMST, SPKE, VICI, FOX, AVTR, PTON, PINE,
For the details of FIRST QUADRANT L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+quadrant+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST QUADRANT L P
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 641,157 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 283,523 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,189,598 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,926 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,305 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.84%
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $58.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $473.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 71,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $445.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 289.80%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $586.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc by 1298.52%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 45.95%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $238.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 104.67%. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $221.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $45.71 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $51.28.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71.Sold Out: (FLIR)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.Sold Out: (GLUU)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST QUADRANT L P. Also check out:
1. FIRST QUADRANT L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST QUADRANT L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST QUADRANT L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST QUADRANT L P keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment