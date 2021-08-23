Credit Agricole S A Buys Stellantis NV, Johnson Controls International PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Deutsche Bank AG, Netflix Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: CNC, AMED, NTNX, FLGT, CAH, ATH, KLAC, APPS, DHI, NTES, WKHS, PXD, PACB, XEL, PCAR, ORAN, YETI, OPEN, NAT, NX, NNDM, NOV, MOS, MBT, MITK, MP, MHO, CPRI, SUM, UAL, UCTT, UHS, UDR, TTOO, TLRY, TLRY, DDD, SUNW, USLM, STLD, SWKS, VICI, WDAY, SKLZ, SHI, RGLD, RPM, ARE, BTI, BBY, BK, AXON, ADP, AAWW, ACA, AMT, ALGN, CHPT, CHPT, ADAP, ARKF, AGNC, DAC, DEH, INMD, PNR, CNQ, GNRC, EWI, INPX, IIPR, INGR, IDEX, HUN, HUM, HOLX, LOPE, LPX, XONE, DKNG, DE, DAR, CURI, CURI, CLF, CLNE, CCIV,

CNC, AMED, NTNX, FLGT, CAH, ATH, KLAC, APPS, DHI, NTES, WKHS, PXD, PACB, XEL, PCAR, ORAN, YETI, OPEN, NAT, NX, NNDM, NOV, MOS, MBT, MITK, MP, MHO, CPRI, SUM, UAL, UCTT, UHS, UDR, TTOO, TLRY, TLRY, DDD, SUNW, USLM, STLD, SWKS, VICI, WDAY, SKLZ, SHI, RGLD, RPM, ARE, BTI, BBY, BK, AXON, ADP, AAWW, ACA, AMT, ALGN, CHPT, CHPT, ADAP, ARKF, AGNC, DAC, DEH, INMD, PNR, CNQ, GNRC, EWI, INPX, IIPR, INGR, IDEX, HUN, HUM, HOLX, LOPE, LPX, XONE, DKNG, DE, DAR, CURI, CURI, CLF, CLNE, CCIV, Added Positions: STLA, JCI, SPY, BAM, LIN, SPLK, CLH, AMZN, FB, MA, BABA, ETSY, FTI, INTC, PYPL, FTCH, ITRI, TJX, TPIC, BLDP, AWK, BKNG, IWM, MSFT, XYL, ECL, FSLR, NEE, UBER, PRMW, T, CREE, GPK, WY, ABBV, CVX, KO, F, ON, ROK, GOOGL, AAL, AXP, BIDU, C, DIS, IBM, LRCX, RSG, TWLO, VEEV, GOLD, CNHI, RACE, APD, BLL, BLK, CAT, CSCO, GIS, HAL, HASI, PG, SCHW, TMUS, TSM, TMO, VFC, VRTX, VIAC, KL, PVG, UBS, NXPI, AMGN, BAC, BNTX, BMY, CLX, CVA, CRWD, DLR, DD, EXPE, FCX, GM, GT, ICPT, JBL, MELI, NIO, OXY, OMC, XLE, SNOW, SQ, TER, TXN, UPS, WM, AEM, AGI, BCE, BMO, BNS, BB, CM, DNN, SOLO, UUUU, FTS, MFC, NTR, QSR, RCI, RY, SLF, TU, TD, ALC, ACN, STNE, AES, AA, AYX, MO, RCUS, AVB, BEEM, BDX, BHP, BLNK, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, CARR, CHWY, CODX, CTVA, COST, DDOG, DELL, DAL, DOW, DRE, EOG, EIX, ENPH, ESPR, EXC, XOM, FSLY, FCEL, GERN, GILD, GMED, GOL, PEAK, HPE, HON, ILMN, INO, ICE, IP, JMIA, KMB, KHC, KR, LI, LITE, LYFT, MTZ, MCD, MU, MHK, MDB, NKTR, NTAP, NKLA, NUE, ORCL, PLTR, PEP, PBR, PLUG, PLD, PSEC, DGX, REGI, ROKU, SE, SHW, SRNE, TTD, MMM, TWTR, TSN, U, VALE, VMW, WAB, WDC, XPEV, YUM, ZM,

STLA, JCI, SPY, BAM, LIN, SPLK, CLH, AMZN, FB, MA, BABA, ETSY, FTI, INTC, PYPL, FTCH, ITRI, TJX, TPIC, BLDP, AWK, BKNG, IWM, MSFT, XYL, ECL, FSLR, NEE, UBER, PRMW, T, CREE, GPK, WY, ABBV, CVX, KO, F, ON, ROK, GOOGL, AAL, AXP, BIDU, C, DIS, IBM, LRCX, RSG, TWLO, VEEV, GOLD, CNHI, RACE, APD, BLL, BLK, CAT, CSCO, GIS, HAL, HASI, PG, SCHW, TMUS, TSM, TMO, VFC, VRTX, VIAC, KL, PVG, UBS, NXPI, AMGN, BAC, BNTX, BMY, CLX, CVA, CRWD, DLR, DD, EXPE, FCX, GM, GT, ICPT, JBL, MELI, NIO, OXY, OMC, XLE, SNOW, SQ, TER, TXN, UPS, WM, AEM, AGI, BCE, BMO, BNS, BB, CM, DNN, SOLO, UUUU, FTS, MFC, NTR, QSR, RCI, RY, SLF, TU, TD, ALC, ACN, STNE, AES, AA, AYX, MO, RCUS, AVB, BEEM, BDX, BHP, BLNK, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, CARR, CHWY, CODX, CTVA, COST, DDOG, DELL, DAL, DOW, DRE, EOG, EIX, ENPH, ESPR, EXC, XOM, FSLY, FCEL, GERN, GILD, GMED, GOL, PEAK, HPE, HON, ILMN, INO, ICE, IP, JMIA, KMB, KHC, KR, LI, LITE, LYFT, MTZ, MCD, MU, MHK, MDB, NKTR, NTAP, NKLA, NUE, ORCL, PLTR, PEP, PBR, PLUG, PLD, PSEC, DGX, REGI, ROKU, SE, SHW, SRNE, TTD, MMM, TWTR, TSN, U, VALE, VMW, WAB, WDC, XPEV, YUM, ZM, Reduced Positions: DB, LOGI, NFLX, NVDA, ABT, CL, NKE, SBUX, PGR, TSLA, WFC, BAX, DOCU, EBAY, IR, SIVB, URI, AMAT, CMI, HD, NDAQ, PFE, ANSS, DHR, KEYS, PANW, RNG, SLB, ATVI, ALLY, GOOG, AMP, CVS, CDNS, GS, IBN, LLY, MS, OC, TGT, ZTS, AMD, FRC, HDB, EWZ, MRNA, TRIP, WMT, SHOP, BYND, COP, EA, EQIX, INTU, ISRG, JD, KMI, LKQ, EL, LMT, LOW, MGM, MRK, PSX, QCOM, SPGI, CRM, XLF, SCI, NOW, TPR, UNH, WB, WELL, EMX, KGC, ICLR, ETN, QGEN, CCL, ABEV, ADI, MT, AZN, BRK.B, BIIB, BNGO, CTXS, CMCSA, CMA, STZ, FITB, FEYE, HPQ, IVE, ITUB, LDOS, MCO, NOK, NOC, NVAX, PM, RTX, REGN, SEDG, TDOC, TTE, USB, ULTA, VZ, WBA,

DB, LOGI, NFLX, NVDA, ABT, CL, NKE, SBUX, PGR, TSLA, WFC, BAX, DOCU, EBAY, IR, SIVB, URI, AMAT, CMI, HD, NDAQ, PFE, ANSS, DHR, KEYS, PANW, RNG, SLB, ATVI, ALLY, GOOG, AMP, CVS, CDNS, GS, IBN, LLY, MS, OC, TGT, ZTS, AMD, FRC, HDB, EWZ, MRNA, TRIP, WMT, SHOP, BYND, COP, EA, EQIX, INTU, ISRG, JD, KMI, LKQ, EL, LMT, LOW, MGM, MRK, PSX, QCOM, SPGI, CRM, XLF, SCI, NOW, TPR, UNH, WB, WELL, EMX, KGC, ICLR, ETN, QGEN, CCL, ABEV, ADI, MT, AZN, BRK.B, BIIB, BNGO, CTXS, CMCSA, CMA, STZ, FITB, FEYE, HPQ, IVE, ITUB, LDOS, MCO, NOK, NOC, NVAX, PM, RTX, REGN, SEDG, TDOC, TTE, USB, ULTA, VZ, WBA, Sold Out: WFG, SHLS, BRX, TTWO, TAP, DRI, GE, RL, CPB, EWL, YY, IYR, VNO, OPGN, RRC, OBCI, OAS, EDU, HES, IAC, MDLA, MAC, LNSR, ILPT, KW, KKR, IBB, TEVA, XPO, WPG, IGD, VTRS, VRNT, VER, VRNS, OLED, USO, TOL, OTIS, TAK, TPH, SWK, SNA, SIOX, SLG, ROL, RBLX, DOV, PRSP, VET, CLB, SPFR, AMBA, CGNT, CGNT, SSYS, STX, LBTYK, LBTYA, RIG, BMVB, AMLP, SU, SJR, PAAS, OGI, GLDG, FURY, ERF, CVE, NYMX, SFL, DSU, GLPI, IVZ, DEN, CHK, CHE, CX, COF, CRC, CI, GLUU, BIOC, BH.A, BH, AIRC, AIV, ANTM, ADS, ALXN, ABNB, AMC,

Montrouge Cedex, I0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, Johnson Controls International PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Splunk Inc, sells Deutsche Bank AG, Netflix Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Credit Agricole S A. As of 2021Q2, Credit Agricole S A owns 673 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/credit+agricole+s+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 5,043,881 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 1,411,488 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 905,000 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 700,000 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 281,500 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 103,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45. The stock is now traded at around $177.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.889000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $88.67, with an estimated average price of $71.58. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.266900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,181,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 207203.03%. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 342,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 342.76%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 4219.48%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $144.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 87,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 116.11%. The purchase prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $101.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 169,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.23.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83.