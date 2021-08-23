Logo
Credit Agricole S A Buys Stellantis NV, Johnson Controls International PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Deutsche Bank AG, Netflix Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Montrouge Cedex, I0, based Investment company Credit Agricole S A (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, Johnson Controls International PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Splunk Inc, sells Deutsche Bank AG, Netflix Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Credit Agricole S A. As of 2021Q2, Credit Agricole S A owns 673 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/credit+agricole+s+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A
  1. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 5,043,881 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio.
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 1,411,488 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 905,000 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 700,000 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio.
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 281,500 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 103,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45. The stock is now traded at around $177.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.889000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $88.67, with an estimated average price of $71.58. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.266900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,181,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 207203.03%. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 342,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 342.76%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 4219.48%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $144.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 87,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 116.11%. The purchase prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $101.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 169,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73.

Sold Out: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26.

Sold Out: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.23.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A. Also check out:

1. CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's Undervalued Stocks
2. CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CREDIT AGRICOLE S A keeps buying
