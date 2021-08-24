Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc Buys Skechers USA Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Medtronic PLC, Fiserv Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc Buys Skechers USA Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Medtronic PLC, Fiserv Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Skechers USA Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Snowflake Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Medtronic PLC, Fiserv Inc, Public Storage, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc owns 385 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bel+air+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 676,353 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 748,256 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,950 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.84%
  4. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 356,948 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 264,096 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
New Purchase: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 292,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $281.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 53,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $161.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Beachbody Co Inc (BODY)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in The Beachbody Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $3.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 120.68%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 623,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1221.10%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 160,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 44.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 101,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 65.09%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 944.25%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $187.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 120.83%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $252.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider