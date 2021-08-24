Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc Buys Skechers USA Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Medtronic PLC, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: SKX, SNOW, DFUS, ABNB, BODY, MUDS, MUDS, IYJ, GOL, COIN, AG, XYL, DFAS, FAS, DKNG, ETN, UUUU, ETD, NIO, PETQ, PGR, SHOP, PATH, DAL, TACO, CRWD, BAM, CHWY, ATEC, SKYW, EAT, ASAN, AVYA, SHAK, XLE, RBLX, RDFN, XM, BP, PBR, ADNT, AAL, EFAX, MDY, SYK, PETZ, TEX, TT, RIG, THCA, ALGN, UA, VNTR, VVNT, PAAS, FWAA, PFFD, GBDC, IBN, PI, DEF, PWC, IRDM, GSG, OEF, YOU, LSF, LBRT, MRNA, NLS, NXE, OGN, PTON, LCTX, BXMX, CDE, GNUS, SCOR, LODE, CRESY, DNN,

SKX, SNOW, DFUS, ABNB, BODY, MUDS, MUDS, IYJ, GOL, COIN, AG, XYL, DFAS, FAS, DKNG, ETN, UUUU, ETD, NIO, PETQ, PGR, SHOP, PATH, DAL, TACO, CRWD, BAM, CHWY, ATEC, SKYW, EAT, ASAN, AVYA, SHAK, XLE, RBLX, RDFN, XM, BP, PBR, ADNT, AAL, EFAX, MDY, SYK, PETZ, TEX, TT, RIG, THCA, ALGN, UA, VNTR, VVNT, PAAS, FWAA, PFFD, GBDC, IBN, PI, DEF, PWC, IRDM, GSG, OEF, YOU, LSF, LBRT, MRNA, NLS, NXE, OGN, PTON, LCTX, BXMX, CDE, GNUS, SCOR, LODE, CRESY, DNN, Added Positions: XLF, PEP, KRE, AAPL, BABA, GOOG, LIN, SBUX, JNJ, DASH, IWB, COST, SMAR, CL, AZO, AMZN, BAC, RSP, TJX, DIS, LULU, AMEH, UNH, FOCS, TSM, VOE, SPY, XLI, AAXJ, SNAP, PYPL, OTIS, DXCM, CME, BDX, APD, XLB, TWLO, PLTR, MIDD, APO, MAR, ADSK, VTV, VOO, CCL, CARR, EFV, EFG, CROX, TSLA, FDS, ALC, GLD, UAL, VOT, TDOC, ZM, ZTS, VRA, XLV, SIRI, VFH, NFLX, ARKK, ARYD, BX, BA, AVGO, FLR, GH, IEMG, JKD, ACWI, EFA, JWN, MNST, MGM, MXIM, LYB, JPM, UI, WFC, TEAM, VNQ, CVX, RACE, KMI, F, IWF, GM, GS, ILMN, DVY, SLV, SQ, IJR, XLK, IWD, DIA,

XLF, PEP, KRE, AAPL, BABA, GOOG, LIN, SBUX, JNJ, DASH, IWB, COST, SMAR, CL, AZO, AMZN, BAC, RSP, TJX, DIS, LULU, AMEH, UNH, FOCS, TSM, VOE, SPY, XLI, AAXJ, SNAP, PYPL, OTIS, DXCM, CME, BDX, APD, XLB, TWLO, PLTR, MIDD, APO, MAR, ADSK, VTV, VOO, CCL, CARR, EFV, EFG, CROX, TSLA, FDS, ALC, GLD, UAL, VOT, TDOC, ZM, ZTS, VRA, XLV, SIRI, VFH, NFLX, ARKK, ARYD, BX, BA, AVGO, FLR, GH, IEMG, JKD, ACWI, EFA, JWN, MNST, MGM, MXIM, LYB, JPM, UI, WFC, TEAM, VNQ, CVX, RACE, KMI, F, IWF, GM, GS, ILMN, DVY, SLV, SQ, IJR, XLK, IWD, DIA, Reduced Positions: HD, GOOGL, ADI, SPGI, MCD, CCI, V, LOW, MSCI, VMC, NSC, ORCL, ECL, TXN, MA, CMCSA, FB, PG, SHW, VUG, BRK.B, GGG, INTC, JD, NEE, XBI, TMO, USB, MMM, ABBV, ACN, ADBE, BLK, CSCO, KO, EEM, MRK, PFE, RTX, TGT, U, WMT, Z, ABT, ATVI, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AON, AMAT, T, BMY, CAT, CB, C, EQIX, XOM, FIS, HON, INTU, ISRG, IJH, KWEB, LRCX, EL, MS, NOC, PM, CRM, UPS, GDX, VB, VEA, VGT, VZ, WBA, AAP, AFL, AKAM, AMCR, ASML, CINF, DEO, DOCU, D, EW, EMR, FAST, FRT, BEN, GWW, IAC, INFO, IBM, ACWX, IWM, IVW, KEY, MCK, NEPT, NUE, NTNX, NXPI, OPEN, PAYX, PBCT, QCOM, O, REXR, RDS.A, SRE, NOW, SPLK, SPOT, TSCO, ULTA, VBK, VGSH, VIG, VHT, VMW, WDAY,

HD, GOOGL, ADI, SPGI, MCD, CCI, V, LOW, MSCI, VMC, NSC, ORCL, ECL, TXN, MA, CMCSA, FB, PG, SHW, VUG, BRK.B, GGG, INTC, JD, NEE, XBI, TMO, USB, MMM, ABBV, ACN, ADBE, BLK, CSCO, KO, EEM, MRK, PFE, RTX, TGT, U, WMT, Z, ABT, ATVI, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AON, AMAT, T, BMY, CAT, CB, C, EQIX, XOM, FIS, HON, INTU, ISRG, IJH, KWEB, LRCX, EL, MS, NOC, PM, CRM, UPS, GDX, VB, VEA, VGT, VZ, WBA, AAP, AFL, AKAM, AMCR, ASML, CINF, DEO, DOCU, D, EW, EMR, FAST, FRT, BEN, GWW, IAC, INFO, IBM, ACWX, IWM, IVW, KEY, MCK, NEPT, NUE, NTNX, NXPI, OPEN, PAYX, PBCT, QCOM, O, REXR, RDS.A, SRE, NOW, SPLK, SPOT, TSCO, ULTA, VBK, VGSH, VIG, VHT, VMW, WDAY, Sold Out: MDT, FISV, PSA, ICE, WM, BAX, SWKS, DLTR, AWI, SYY, ZBRA, LKQ, SHC, CDW, VRSN, EA, SE, DHR, LLY, BNTX, BC, CHTR, CVS, KMB, TRV, UNP, SMH, AMP, APH, ANTM, ADM, ADP, BIDU, BK, BYND, BIIB, BR, COF, CAH, CI, CTAS, CFG, CLX, CPRT, GLW, XRAY, DVN, DISCK, DG, DOV, DOW, DUK, DD, EBAY, EPD, EXPD, FDX, FITB, GD, GE, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, HAL, HUM, IDXX, ITW, AMJ, KSU, LEN, LMT, MRO, MPC, MKC, MELI, MET, MU, MDLZ, NEM, NEP, OKE, ORLY, PH, PNR, PNC, PPG, TROW, PLD, PRU, DGX, ROK, ROP, SLB, SCHW, SWK, TFC, URI, VFC, MOO, VAR, VRSK, VRTX, YUM,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Skechers USA Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Snowflake Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Medtronic PLC, Fiserv Inc, Public Storage, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc owns 385 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bel+air+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 676,353 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 748,256 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,950 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.84% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 356,948 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 264,096 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 292,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $281.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 53,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $161.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in The Beachbody Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $3.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 120.68%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 623,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1221.10%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 160,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 44.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 101,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 65.09%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 944.25%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $187.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 120.83%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $252.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Bel Air Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.